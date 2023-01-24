ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2

Winter storm warning: When to expect snow near St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm is coming from the southwest and is expected to arrive in the St. Louis area this evening. It should be in the St. Louis metropolitan area by around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. tonight. The storm will start as rain and then transition to snow at around midnight. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO
KICK AM 1530

St. Louis Zoo Tops List of Best Zoo’s in The U.S.

So many zoos, so little time to visit them all. One has just been named the very best in the U.S. and it's right here in Missouri. Trying to find the best of the best of anything can seem impossible, but one website has found the very best when it comes to zoos in the U.S. Alwayspets.com ranked the best of the best when it comes to zoos and the St. Louis Zoo took the number one spot as being the one to beat. No surprise! The zoo sits on 90 acres in beautiful Forest Park and is always making sure that there are new exhibits and attractions for their guest.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
FARMINGTON, MO
thewestsidegazette.com

A Detective’s Affair with an Eyewitness Landed an Innocent Man in Prison

Do you Need any more Convincing that the Criminal Justice System is Crooked?. A man was exonerated after spending six years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. A few alarming factors contributed to the false conviction, one of which included a scandalous romance between the lead homicide detective and a key witness, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Thousands of doses of fentanyl, other drugs reported missing from local hospital

FENTON (KMOV) - A local hospital claimed it cannot find thousands of doses of fentanyl and other controlled drugs meant for patients. Fentanyl is a drug that’s caused many overdose deaths. But it’s also used in hospitals, very effectively and safely, for sick patients to relieve pain. Now,...
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

