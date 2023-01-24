Roseanne Barr is making her return to comedy in a new special on Fox Nation which will debut on Monday, Feb. 13. A teaser for Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! was dropped during the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Watch the preview in the video posted above! “Has anybody been fired recently?” Barr is heard asking in the teaser before her characteristic laugh takes over. The stand-up special will be Barr’s first one in nearly 20 years. The one-hour show was filmed in front of a live studio audience in Houston, Texas at the Cullen Theatre. Barr...

TEXAS STATE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO