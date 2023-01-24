ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress Dies

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Last of Us’: Original Joel Actor Troy Baker Wants a Redo of His Performance After Seeing Pedro Pascal’s Talent

Whether you’ve played the video games or not, you’ve probably heard the buzz surrounding The Last of Us TV series on HBO. Many people have declared it the best video game adaptation to date, in part because of the epic and accurate performances by stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Pascal’s depiction of protagonist Joel Miller is so impressive that it had Troy Baker, who played Joel in The Last of Us games, second-guessing his original performance. Here’s what Baker said about Pascal and the TV show.
Deadline

Roseanne Barr Makes Her Stand-Up Comeback In Fox Nation’s ‘Cancel This!’ Comedy Special – Watch Teaser

Roseanne Barr is making her return to comedy in a new special on Fox Nation which will debut on Monday, Feb. 13. A teaser for Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! was dropped during the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Watch the preview in the video posted above! “Has anybody been fired recently?” Barr is heard asking in the teaser before her characteristic laugh takes over. The stand-up special will be Barr’s first one in nearly 20 years. The one-hour show was filmed in front of a live studio audience in Houston, Texas at the Cullen Theatre. Barr...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy