Dallas, TX

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Best Chance To Spot A Celebrity Are At These 5 Places In Texas!

Have you ever had a run-in with a celebrity here in town or when visiting another city? If you have, you probably tell the story to anyone who will listen. I get it. We are always asked which famous people we have met over the years. There have been quite a few as this job has its perks but not everyone has had the good fortune of crossing paths with a celeb at work so maybe you want to seek them out.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Want To Get Cheated On In A Relationship? These 2 Cities In Texas Have The Most Cheaters!

Who wants to be cheated on? Absolutely no one! Not one single person that I have ever met in my lifetime ever got in a relationship and thought, 'I wonder if this person will cheat? Do they have cheating potential?' Unfortunately, cheaters can strike at any given time. Either they are shown attention they do not feel they're getting from their significant other or better yet if you believe in the old saying 'once a cheater always a cheater' well then there's that.
New York Post

Video shows Stetson Bennett leaving detention center after public intoxication arrest

University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was released Sunday morning after he was arrested for public intoxication. Bennett, who engineered the Bulldogs to their second consecutive national championship earlier this month against TCU, was shown in a video taken by WFAA walking with his head down. When asked why he was in Dallas, a disheveled Bennett didn’t respond while he got into the passenger seat of a black Chevy Tahoe. Todd Shapiro, Bennett’s attorney, told WFAA the quarterback was in the Texas city training for the NFL combine. The 25-year-old quarterback was arrested at around 6 a.m. on Sunday after Dallas police...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Awesome! 3 TV Show’s That Took Place In Texas!

According to statista.com, Americans spend around 3 hours a day watching television. Guilty. I am a sucker to try a new show when the new show lineup is released in the fall. One that began back in 2020 caught my eye not because of who the actors are, or because of reviews. It was actually specifically because Lonestar is in the title. Must support the Lone Star State.
AFP

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

America may now be aiming to put astronauts back on the Moon, but for years the United States turned its back on manned missions after the Columbia space shuttle disaster. After the Columbia disaster, NASA underwent sweeping changes aimed at improving its culture and safety.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

How Many Times Can You Be Married In Texas? Is There A Limit?

Some states have legal limits on how many times you can be married. I had always heard that you could only be legally married seven times in Texas. If you are like me and have never been married at my age, I have nothing to worry about. I have recently learned that is not true. According to Texas law, you can be married as many times as you want. There is no legal amount of times a person could get married. Even though there is no limit on the number of times you can get married, however, there are restrictions when it comes to marriage.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

