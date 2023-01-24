Read full article on original website
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Best Chance To Spot A Celebrity Are At These 5 Places In Texas!
Have you ever had a run-in with a celebrity here in town or when visiting another city? If you have, you probably tell the story to anyone who will listen. I get it. We are always asked which famous people we have met over the years. There have been quite a few as this job has its perks but not everyone has had the good fortune of crossing paths with a celeb at work so maybe you want to seek them out.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Want To Get Cheated On In A Relationship? These 2 Cities In Texas Have The Most Cheaters!
Who wants to be cheated on? Absolutely no one! Not one single person that I have ever met in my lifetime ever got in a relationship and thought, 'I wonder if this person will cheat? Do they have cheating potential?' Unfortunately, cheaters can strike at any given time. Either they are shown attention they do not feel they're getting from their significant other or better yet if you believe in the old saying 'once a cheater always a cheater' well then there's that.
How To Win The Texas Lottery: Seven-Time Winner Tells His Secrets
Everybody is purchasing tickets and trying to come up with numbers that will win and coming up empty. So how do you win the lottery? A seven-time winner tells you his secrets for winning the lottery. Richard Lustig has won the lottery seven times and has a bank account of...
New York Post
Video shows Stetson Bennett leaving detention center after public intoxication arrest
University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was released Sunday morning after he was arrested for public intoxication. Bennett, who engineered the Bulldogs to their second consecutive national championship earlier this month against TCU, was shown in a video taken by WFAA walking with his head down. When asked why he was in Dallas, a disheveled Bennett didn’t respond while he got into the passenger seat of a black Chevy Tahoe. Todd Shapiro, Bennett’s attorney, told WFAA the quarterback was in the Texas city training for the NFL combine. The 25-year-old quarterback was arrested at around 6 a.m. on Sunday after Dallas police...
Awesome! 3 TV Show’s That Took Place In Texas!
According to statista.com, Americans spend around 3 hours a day watching television. Guilty. I am a sucker to try a new show when the new show lineup is released in the fall. One that began back in 2020 caught my eye not because of who the actors are, or because of reviews. It was actually specifically because Lonestar is in the title. Must support the Lone Star State.
Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle
America may now be aiming to put astronauts back on the Moon, but for years the United States turned its back on manned missions after the Columbia space shuttle disaster. After the Columbia disaster, NASA underwent sweeping changes aimed at improving its culture and safety.
How Many Times Can You Be Married In Texas? Is There A Limit?
Some states have legal limits on how many times you can be married. I had always heard that you could only be legally married seven times in Texas. If you are like me and have never been married at my age, I have nothing to worry about. I have recently learned that is not true. According to Texas law, you can be married as many times as you want. There is no legal amount of times a person could get married. Even though there is no limit on the number of times you can get married, however, there are restrictions when it comes to marriage.
West Texas Native and Country Star Larry Gatlin Teaching Music at UTPB
Larry Gatlin, country music star and former OHS quarterback, is back in town to teach a music course at UTPB. He brings his music knowledge home to share with students taking his music course. He says Odessa is home and Nashville is his home away from home and he is glad to be back and teaching what he loves.
