'I was absolutely flabbergasted' | U.S. is facing a shortage of developmental specialists
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte mom said she was floored after learning the wait time for a doctor’s appointment with a developmental pediatrician was close to a full year. She quickly learned she was not alone, and both hospital systems in the area are scheduling appointments months out.
Woman killled following shooting in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, the Rock Hill Police Department reports. According to police, the incident happened at a home on Harrison Street. Police said when they got to the scene they found Dorothy Brice, 67, suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived shortly after but Brice was pronounced dead.
WCNC
People gather in Charlotte to protest after Tyre Nichols footage released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 100 people gathered in Uptown Charlotte Saturday to protest after the City of Memphis publicly released a video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. The beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at...
Hotel stay extended for seniors displaced by pipe burst
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is some relief for the seniors of the Magnolia Senior Apartments who were displaced because of flooding on Christmas weekend. The property management, and then the city of Charlotte covered the hotel stay for dozens of residents through the end of January. That time has now been extended.
Person found dead from gunshot wound in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was found dead on Sunday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a neighborhood on Choyce Avenue near Nations Drive in southwest Charlotte on Sunday for reports of a body found. When officers arrived, they located a victim with...
Charlotte's transit plan at risk amid city, state, federal disagreement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city's massive $13.5-billion transit plan is facing more obstacles: State and federal lawmakers. "It's a comprehensive transportation network, that we're trying to build," Charlotte city councilman Malcolm Graham said. In 2020, the Charlotte MOVES task force, whose members were appointed by the mayor, released a...
Reversing negative impacts from screen time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Getting away from the screen and into the outdoors has a big impact on kids. The Kaiser Family Foundation said kids ages 8 to 18 spend on average more than seven hours a day in front of a screen, just for entertainment purposes. The numbers are even higher when you add in educational time.
Science Sunday: Snowstorm in a Jar
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There hasn’t been a snowstorm, or any snow really, across the Charlotte metro so far in 2023. So, let’s make our own!. This is a fun experiment to do with the kids at home, especially on a cloudy day. This is an easy, two-part science experiment and you may have these items at home already.
Novant Health increasing minimum wage
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
Homeless count begins in Mecklenburg County
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Over 150 volunteers took part in an effort to get a better idea of the homeless crisis in Mecklenburg County. The point-in-time count will help leaders gain critical information so they can identify and allocate the appropriate resources they need. On Thursday, dozens of volunteers...
How the new express bus stops will impact CMS students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new express stops program is coming to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for the 2023-24 school year. CMS express stop bus routes will reduce the number of stops from 5,000 to 185. The stops will be available for full and partial magnet high school students and should reduce...
Charlotte-area radio personality opens up with CMS students about mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: the video above briefly touches on a discussion of self-harm. While nothing graphic is shared, viewer discretion is advised. A DJ with turntables and subwoofers blaring the latest hip-hop hits made the atmosphere inside the Rocky River High School gym look and sound like a party, but the message from the hosts came with a much heavier lesson for the teenagers on Thursday.
Cabarrus County man wins $200,000 a day before wife’s birthday
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County man is $200,000 richer after taking a chance on a scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery said. Michael Petrivelli of Concord bought a $5 scratch-off ticket the day before his wife’s birthday and won the first $200,000 prize in a new lottery game.
Madalina Cojocari still missing from Cornelius: What some online true-crime groups are looking into
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It has now been more than two months since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen getting off the school bus at her stop in Cornelius, North Carolina, on Nov. 21, 2022. It took her parents more than three weeks to report her missing, which caused the...
5 Hyundais stolen in 1-mile radius in past week, CMPD reports show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Five of six vehicles that were stolen in a 1-mile radius over the last week in University City were Hyundais, police reports show, as the viral TikTok "Kia Challenge" has resulted in a spike of vehicles nationwide. Police reports obtained by WCNC Charlotte show six vehicles...
Chester County Schools holding job fair Saturday
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County School District is holding its 2023 Teacher Recruitment – All Jobs Fair Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Gateway Conference Center. This no-cost event is open to the public. “We are looking for excellent teachers, paraprofessionals,...
Emergency allotments for extra food benefits to end in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both North Carolina and South Carolina are ending extra monetary funds provided to their food benefit programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. In North Carolina, families enrolled in the...
$5K reward offered for information in Matthews homicide case
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A cash reward is being offered for information that helps solve a homicide that unfolded in Matthews in December 2022. The Matthews Police Department shared details about the $5,000 reward being offered by Charlotte Crime Stoppers. Officers continue to investigate what led to the killing of 27-year-old Dashawn Dean.
Protesters demand accountability from corporate landlords: 'Housing is a human right'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of people confronted Charlotte corporate landlords demanding affordable housing as rent prices continue to skyrocket in the Queen City. Protesters gathered outside the office of Invitation Homes, a corporate landlord that manages properties in the Charlotte area to say they're angry and fed up with rising rent prices and subpar maintenance standards.
NC legislators return from break to gear up session
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina General Assembly is returning to Raleigh after its usual two-week January break and turning to the business of legislating. The House and Senate scheduled midday floor meetings on Wednesday, marking when the two-year legislative session begins in earnest. The legislature held one-day organizational...
