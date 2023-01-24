Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Which Restaurant Would You Recommend In Midland & Odessa For Someone Passing Through For 1 Night?
If you have lived in the 432 most of your life, you know of all the restaurants that have come and gone. We have had some good ones over the years, and we also have our mainstays. We have the favorites that we visit regularly, the place where everybody knows your name and what your drink and food order will be.
Elite Member Alert! Here Is How To Be Part Of The Box Office Binge This Saturday At Cinergy Odessa!
You had me at binge popcorn and movies all day! Two of my absolute favorite things to do can actually be done for one day only, tomorrow, January 28th at Cinergy Odessa. Are you an elite member yet? Like do you have the inside scoop with Cinergy?. Join the magic...
Top 5 Places For Good Tamales In Midland-Odessa!
It's tamale season! Well if you ask me every season is tamale season. I never need an excuse to enjoy a couple dozen tamales and that is exactly why when anyone mentions the word tamale, I will go straight to my favorite place and grab some. One food I never tire of? Tamales without a doubt.
McJack General Store Opens In Odessa
When was the last time you heard of a general store opening anywhere but a small vacation town? When I think of a general store I think about either an old west town or a small vacation place like Cloudcroft, New Mexico. General stores aren't something you think of very often but when one opens, it's always really cool.
West Texas Restaurants That Give Freebies or Discounts on Your Birthday
Here are some restaurants in Midland and Odessa that give you free food or discounts on your birthday. Gives you a free dessert for joining their eFamily. Gives you a $5 off coupon for your birthday. Jason's Deli. Gives you a $5 gift card on your birthday. Abuelo's. Free dessert...
More Texas School Districts Are Going To New 4-Day School Weeks
A lot more Texas school districts are going to 4-day school weeks, some made the switch this year and some will convert next school year. Does this mean that Midland/Odessa schools will be converting soon?. This past Friday (January 20) another school district in Texas committed to going to a...
How Has The Texas Winter Forecast Held Up For This Season So Far?
We are over halfway through winter so how has the forecast for the winter held up for us so far?. The two main forecasters that most people trust are the Farmer's Almanac and NOAA and the two contradict each other on what winter was going to look like. The forecast...
Breaking News: Midland Police Closing Closing CJ Kelly Park
January 17th citizens began noticing a large police presence at Wadley Barron Park aka the Duck Pond. The Crime Scene Unit was on hand as well as multiple officers, a dive team, and the DPS helicopter. If you live in the area of Holiday Hill Road or drive that way, you again will see police presence and activity.
Will Midland/Odessa See Snow Tomorrow
If you have lived in West Texas for more than five minutes then you know that the weather can change on a dime, and most of the time we don't see it coming. We can have all four seasons in one day. We can dress for the winter in the morning and make a wardrobe change in the afternoon because it's so warm. If you started watching the weather last week the Permian Basin looked like it would get some snow. That is a correct statement for some parts of our area. If you live in the northern parts of the Permian Basin then it is likely you could see some snow, same to you that live in the southwest portion.
Check Out Midland’s Newest Restaurant: TerraZZita
Midland is booming with new businesses. Every week a new local business is popping up and we love telling you all about them. Yesterday TerraZZita opened its doors to the public and I got the chance to check it out. TerraZZita is located at 1501 N Big Spring Street in...
Grand Opening! Check Out The New Kent Kwik Into Midland Airport!
Now, when you head to the Midland International Air/Space Port you will be greeted with a brand new spacious Kent Kwik! The Midland International Airport area has been missing a CONVENIENCE store like this and NOW one is available to serve everyone coming and going to the Airport in Midland!
Trying To Beat The Winter Blues? This Indoor Waterpark Just Hours From Midland Can Help!
We have all had about enough of being indoors, catching the latest on Netflix and eating our winter blues away! If you're looking for a fantastic getaway with or without the fam, I've got the perfect place for you. Kalahari Resort Indoor Waterpark just hours away from Midland, in Round Rock, TX can sure help beat the cold weather funk we are all undoubtedly in.
Reports Of A Serial Killer In Midland A False Narrative
Much attention has been drawn to the area around Wadley Barron Park, otherwise known as the "Duck Pond." As many of you know the Midland Police Department shut down the duck pond on January 17th and 18th. We now know that the park will be closed until further notice. The park will have officers around the clock to make sure no one enters the park. A DPS helicopter has been seen flying over the area throughout the day.
Porch Pirates Be Warned! 5 Surefire Ways To Prevent Your Packages From Being Stolen
Wow, check out this stat, according to US Package and Wrapping LLC,. the state of Texas ranks 8th in most packages stolen with an average of over 1000 packages stolen each month across the state. Very unsettling considering many of us primarily order online and have our packages delivered to...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0