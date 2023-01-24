ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

McJack General Store Opens In Odessa

When was the last time you heard of a general store opening anywhere but a small vacation town? When I think of a general store I think about either an old west town or a small vacation place like Cloudcroft, New Mexico. General stores aren't something you think of very often but when one opens, it's always really cool.
ODESSA, TX
Will Midland/Odessa See Snow Tomorrow

If you have lived in West Texas for more than five minutes then you know that the weather can change on a dime, and most of the time we don't see it coming. We can have all four seasons in one day. We can dress for the winter in the morning and make a wardrobe change in the afternoon because it's so warm. If you started watching the weather last week the Permian Basin looked like it would get some snow. That is a correct statement for some parts of our area. If you live in the northern parts of the Permian Basin then it is likely you could see some snow, same to you that live in the southwest portion.
ODESSA, TX
Trying To Beat The Winter Blues? This Indoor Waterpark Just Hours From Midland Can Help!

We have all had about enough of being indoors, catching the latest on Netflix and eating our winter blues away! If you're looking for a fantastic getaway with or without the fam, I've got the perfect place for you. Kalahari Resort Indoor Waterpark just hours away from Midland, in Round Rock, TX can sure help beat the cold weather funk we are all undoubtedly in.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Reports Of A Serial Killer In Midland A False Narrative

Much attention has been drawn to the area around Wadley Barron Park, otherwise known as the "Duck Pond." As many of you know the Midland Police Department shut down the duck pond on January 17th and 18th. We now know that the park will be closed until further notice. The park will have officers around the clock to make sure no one enters the park. A DPS helicopter has been seen flying over the area throughout the day.
MIDLAND, TX
Midland, TX
