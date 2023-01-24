ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

WTVM

Americus robbery suspects apprehended and charged

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 25, around noon, the Americus Police Department responded to an apparent armed robbery. Authorities responded to the 100 block of Highway 27, in Americus. According to officials, the victim was approached by three armed suspects, in the parking lot,. The suspects stole an assault rifle from the victim’s vehicle.
AMERICUS, GA
41nbc.com

Man wrecks stolen vehicle in Jones County after police chase

JONES COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is behind bars after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash in Jones County on Thursday afternoon. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says Monroe County deputies were chasing a stolen vehicle driven by Neremiah Terrell, when they were asked to assist.
JONES COUNTY, GA
baldwin2k.com

More learned about woman from deputy-involved shooting

That's the question many people around here were asking following a deputy-involved shooting at a rural church past the county jail on Dec. 13. After the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office previously went a full 25 years with zero deputy-involved shootings, last month's incident marked the second deputy-involved shooting of 2022.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man arrested in failed bank robbery attempt in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is charged in connection with a bank robbery attempt Friday morning at Truist Bank, located at 3600 Mercer University Drive. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says the attempt was reported just after 11 a.m. According to witnesses, a man walked...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Fort Valley Police looking for 7 wanted for forgery

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley Police Department needs your help finding seven people. (Photo courtesy of Fort Valley Police Department) Police say they are wanted for forgery in the fourth degree, and conspiracy to commit a crime. If you know where any of these people are...
FORT VALLEY, GA
WALB 10

3 arrested on armed robbery charges in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Three suspects, including a 16-year-old, have been arrested in Americus on armed robbery charges, according to the Americus Police Department. Keitavious Phillips, 19, Deontre Tookes, 17, and a 16-year-old juvenile are all charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
AMERICUS, GA
13WMAZ

Jones County deputies search for third man involved in 'theft ring'

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — After two arrests, Jones County deputies are looking for a third man they say is part of a theft ring that stretched across Central Georgia. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff's Office say it started with an attempt to serve an arrest warrant at a home on Highway 57. What happened after that was a discovery, they didn't know they'd be making.
JONES COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Jones County man arrested following chase with stolen vehicle

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A stolen vehicle from Gray was spotted in Monroe County, leading to a chase back into Jones County, deputies say. According to the Jones County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Deputies spotted the vehicle on Thursday and began pursuing the driver when investigators came to assist, pulling out in front of the car as it was heading back into Jones County on Round Oak Juliette Road.
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'She's not a menace': Family wants mental care, not charges, for woman who attacked Baldwin County deputies

MACON, Ga. — It's been a month since Baldwin County deputies shot a woman after they say she attacked them with a hammer. Fiesta Murphy is currently being held at the Bibb County jail. Baldwin County Sheriff, Bill Massee, says it's because they have a bigger mental health facility. She's currently being charged with aggravated assault, arson in the second degree, and burglary.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies say man tries to rob bank, fails, turns himself in

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has been arrested following an attempted bank robbery on Mercer University Drive. A call was put into 911 just after 11:00 on Friday morning and deputies responded to Truist Bank, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Reports state that...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Escaped inmate found and back in police custody

UPDATE (10:52 P.M.): Miracle Davis has been captured. The Montezuma Police Department just announced they located and arrested Davis on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe. They posted to Facebook to thank the public for calling in with tips. -- MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Several law enforcement agencies are on the...
OGLETHORPE, GA
wgxa.tv

Shots fired outside of Lucky's Food Mart in Macon

UPDATE (1-26-2023) -- A 15-year-old male was shot at Lucky's Food Mart on Main Street. According to Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released to his family. No word has been given on any suspects so far and the...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

2 separate dog attacks in Wilcox County leave 1 dead

WILCOX COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One woman is dead and another person was injured following two separate pitbull attacks this month. That’s according to a Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post Friday, which said the first attack happened on January 17 in Pineview. A female was injured after being attacked by two dogs. Both dogs were quarantined for 10 days, per state law, to ensure rabies was not a factor in the attack, and both dogs were humanely euthanized after that period following the owner’s signing over of custody.
WILCOX COUNTY, GA
