thedigitalfix.com

Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?

Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
CALABASAS, CA
Bossip

So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away

We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their 14-Year-Old Twins Will 'Carry Our Family's Legacy'

A memorial for the late singer-songwriter will be held on Sunday at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband is addressing the loss of his former wife after her tragic death last week. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley," Lockwood, 61, said in a statement to PEOPLE about Presley and his 14-year-old girls on Wednesday. "Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible." "The most important...
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough: 1st Photo of Her Secret Baby Daughter As She Returns From Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral

Riley Keough‘s baby has been photographed for the first time since it was revealed at her mother, Lisa Marie Presley‘s, Graceland memorial on Jan. 22 that she had her first child with her husband, Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen. Riley, 33, and Ben were seen deboarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 23 with their baby girl, whose name and birthdate are unknown. The first great-grandchild of rock legend Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 at the age of 42, was sweetly wrapped up in a light pink blanket and wore a white long-sleeved top for the airplane ride.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
TENNESSEE STATE
SheKnows

Priscilla Presley Preps for a Fight Over Lisa Marie's Trust Which Puts Her at Odds With Granddaughter Riley Keough

Lisa Marie Presley passed away just over two weeks ago, and it looks like her family is gearing up for a fight over her estate. The legal battle that seems to be forming is going to pit grandmother Priscilla Presley against granddaughter Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s oldest child. According to TMZ, Priscilla has already filed legal documents contesting that she and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, are no longer trustees to her daughter’s estate. Apparently, there was an amendment made to the trust, and Riley and her late brother, Benjamin Keough, are the trustees now. Priscilla believes that Lisa...
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Says He's 'Lost for Words' After Her Death

"I hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side," Navarone Garibaldi penned in a tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after her death Navarone Garibaldi is mourning the loss of his half-sister, Lisa Marie Presley.  The son of Priscilla Presley paid tribute to Lisa Marie after she died on Thursday at age 54, sharing a throwback photo of the late singer-songwriter and himself when he was a child.  Calling her "Big sister," Garibaldi, 35, wrote in the Friday Instagram caption, "I...
TODAY.com

At 89, Carol Burnett learns the identity of her grandpa thanks to DNA

Imagine if "Mamma Mia" were solved by DNA rather than a Greek island-set wedding (accompanied by the music of ABBA), and you'd get Carol Burnett's recent appearance on "Finding Your Roots." After years of wondering who her real grandfather was, the comedy legend finally got answers, thanks to the PBS...
Margaret Minnicks

Elvis Presley was a twin and his daughter Lisa Marie had twins

Some families have more than one set of twins. Elvis Presley had an identical twin brother, and his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley gave birth to fraternal twin girls. Elvis Aaron Presley was an identical twin to his brother, Jesse Garon Presley, who was stillborn 35 minutes before Elvis was born. Jesse was buried in a shoebox in because the family couldn't afford a casket. It's been reported that his grave was unmarked, but there is a stone where he was buried next to the graves of his great aunt, Susan Presley, and great uncle, Noah Presley. Today, there is a marker on the grounds of Graceland with Jesse's name and date of birth, which is January 8, 1935, the same as Elvis' birth.
