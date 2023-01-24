ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Movements in proteins reveal information about antibiotic resistance spreading

Researchers at Umeå University have discovered how a certain type of protein moves for DNA to be copied. The discovery could have implications for understanding how antibiotic resistance genes spread between bacteria. "Studying DNA replication is a good starting point for potentially identifying targets for future drug development," says...
Phys.org

Rapid development is main threat to big carnivores: Study

Declines in populations of big carnivores like lions, tigers and wolves may be driven more by rapid human economic development than habitat loss or climate change, according to a new study Tuesday. The researchers hope the findings could help to improve policies for protecting carnivore populations, which have been driven...
Phys.org

Weather radar, machine learning used to study how bird roosting habits are changing with climate

Birds including swallows and martins—known as aerial insectivores—control insect populations and insect-borne disease and provide hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of pest control for agriculture. But these feathered friends to humanity are declining at an alarming rate, with species in North America declining more than 30% from 1970 to 2017.
Phys.org

Study reveals how mechanical forces drive skeletal development

New research has revealed how mechanical forces caused by fetal movements drive skeletal development in the embryo. The study was published and featured in the journal Science Advances. Its findings indicate that an ion channel called TRPV4 may be a valuable target in future treatments for abnormalities of pediatric skeletal development.
Phys.org

Study: Black adults in the US are more likely to have had multigenerational family members incarcerated

While previous studies of incarceration and family life have focused on immediate family—parents, partners and children—a new analysis of a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults that asked about siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, cousins, and other extended family members has found that Black adults in the United States are not only more likely to have experienced family incarceration, but are also more likely to have had more family members incarcerated and to have had family members from more generations ever incarcerated.
Phys.org

A new way to identify stresses in complex fluids

Fluid dynamics researchers use many techniques to study turbulent flows like ocean currents, or the swirling atmosphere of other planets. Arezoo Adrekani's team has discovered that a mathematical construct used in these fields provides valuable information about stress in complex flow geometries. Ardekani, a Purdue University professor of mechanical engineering,...
Phys.org

New model effectively predicts consumers' retail shopping mobility during a pandemic

COVID-19 forced people to contend with travel bans, stay-at-home orders and closure of nonessential businesses. A new study in the Journal of Business Research reveals how this significant event affected consumer mobility and shopping habits. And the results are hardly what one might predict. "First off, consumers respond differently to...
IOWA STATE
Phys.org

Research reveals how redlining grades influenced later life expectancy

Research from Washington University in St. Louis exposes the deadly legacy of redlining, the 1930s-era New Deal practice that graded neighborhoods by financial risk and solidified the notion that an area's property value was proportional to its racial composition. Researchers had previously identified a relationship between redlining and population health....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Phys.org

Fish-on-Chips: An optofluidic platform to investigate the neural and chemosensory axes of zebrafish

Neuroscientists study chemosensory processing by establishing chemical cues and the corresponding behavioral responses to record large-scale neuronal activity. In a new report now published in Nature Communications, Samuel Sy and a team of scientists in neurology, health sciences, biomedical engineering and mathematics in China and France presented a new method based on a set of optofluidic tools. This technology established chemical delivery to simultaneously image the behavioral outputs and whole-brain neural activities at cellular resolution in larval zebrafish.
Phys.org

Restoring land for livelihoods can have ecological benefits, study suggests

Small-scale restoration efforts that aim to help meet livelihood needs have the potential to contribute to ecological goals in the central Indian landscape, according to a new study published in Restoration Ecology. The study was led by restoration ecologist Pooja Choksi, a recent graduate of Columbia University, and co-founder of...
Phys.org

How three dust specks reveal an asteroid's secrets

The specks are tiny. No, really tiny. Smaller than the diameter of a hair. But they hold billions of years of history that reveal some of the secrets of asteroids. The three minute particles from an asteroid called Itokawa show some of these space rocks are vastly older than was thought, and are much tougher.
Phys.org

Large number of animal skulls found in Neanderthal cave

A team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions across Spain, working with one colleague from Portugal and another from Austria, has discovered a large number of animal skulls placed by Neanderthals in Spanish cave more than 40,000 years ago. In their paper published in the journal Nature Human...
Phys.org

Novel technique developed to produce hydrogen peroxide without emitting carbon dioxide

A study published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces describes a novel method of producing hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) without emitting carbon dioxide (CO2), one of the main greenhouse gases and one of the world's most widely produced chemicals. Hydrogen peroxide is used to bleach fabric, pulp and paper, and to...
Phys.org

Climate modelers add ocean biogeochemistry and fisheries to forecasts of future upwelling

A handful of hyper-productive fisheries provide sustenance to a billion people and employ tens of millions. These fisheries occur on the eastern edges of the world's oceans—off the West Coast of the U.S., the Canary Islands, Peru, Chile, and Benguela. There, a process called upwelling brings cold water and nutrients to the surface, which in turn supports large numbers of larger sea creatures that humans depend on for sustenance.

