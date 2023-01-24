Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Movements in proteins reveal information about antibiotic resistance spreading
Researchers at Umeå University have discovered how a certain type of protein moves for DNA to be copied. The discovery could have implications for understanding how antibiotic resistance genes spread between bacteria. "Studying DNA replication is a good starting point for potentially identifying targets for future drug development," says...
Phys.org
Rapid development is main threat to big carnivores: Study
Declines in populations of big carnivores like lions, tigers and wolves may be driven more by rapid human economic development than habitat loss or climate change, according to a new study Tuesday. The researchers hope the findings could help to improve policies for protecting carnivore populations, which have been driven...
Phys.org
Weather radar, machine learning used to study how bird roosting habits are changing with climate
Birds including swallows and martins—known as aerial insectivores—control insect populations and insect-borne disease and provide hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of pest control for agriculture. But these feathered friends to humanity are declining at an alarming rate, with species in North America declining more than 30% from 1970 to 2017.
Phys.org
Study reveals how mechanical forces drive skeletal development
New research has revealed how mechanical forces caused by fetal movements drive skeletal development in the embryo. The study was published and featured in the journal Science Advances. Its findings indicate that an ion channel called TRPV4 may be a valuable target in future treatments for abnormalities of pediatric skeletal development.
Phys.org
ChatGPT: Study shows AI can produce academic papers good enough for journals—just as some ban it
Some of the world's biggest academic journal publishers have banned or curbed their authors from using the advanced chatbot, ChatGPT. Because the bot uses information from the internet to produce highly readable answers to questions, the publishers are worried that inaccurate or plagiarized work could enter the pages of academic literature.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Phys.org
Assessing weathering conditions around the globe to understand rate-limiting factors for major rock types
A quartet of researchers at Pennsylvania State University has assessed differing weathering conditions around the globe in an attempt to better understand the rate-limiting factors for major rock types. In their paper published in the journal Science, S. L. Brantley, Andrew Shaughnessy, Marina Lebedeva and Victor Balashov describe comparing experimental...
Phys.org
Study: Black adults in the US are more likely to have had multigenerational family members incarcerated
While previous studies of incarceration and family life have focused on immediate family—parents, partners and children—a new analysis of a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults that asked about siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, cousins, and other extended family members has found that Black adults in the United States are not only more likely to have experienced family incarceration, but are also more likely to have had more family members incarcerated and to have had family members from more generations ever incarcerated.
Phys.org
A new way to identify stresses in complex fluids
Fluid dynamics researchers use many techniques to study turbulent flows like ocean currents, or the swirling atmosphere of other planets. Arezoo Adrekani's team has discovered that a mathematical construct used in these fields provides valuable information about stress in complex flow geometries. Ardekani, a Purdue University professor of mechanical engineering,...
Phys.org
New model effectively predicts consumers' retail shopping mobility during a pandemic
COVID-19 forced people to contend with travel bans, stay-at-home orders and closure of nonessential businesses. A new study in the Journal of Business Research reveals how this significant event affected consumer mobility and shopping habits. And the results are hardly what one might predict. "First off, consumers respond differently to...
Phys.org
Research reveals how redlining grades influenced later life expectancy
Research from Washington University in St. Louis exposes the deadly legacy of redlining, the 1930s-era New Deal practice that graded neighborhoods by financial risk and solidified the notion that an area's property value was proportional to its racial composition. Researchers had previously identified a relationship between redlining and population health....
Phys.org
Rosy finches are Colorado's high-alpine specialists, and researchers want to know why
Mountaineers who venture high into the Colorado Rockies have likely spotted medium-sized, brown-and-pink birds rummaging around on snow patches for insects and seeds. These high-elevation specialists are rosy finches, a type of bird that's evolved to survive in some of the most rugged places in North America. Researchers are now...
Phys.org
Fish-on-Chips: An optofluidic platform to investigate the neural and chemosensory axes of zebrafish
Neuroscientists study chemosensory processing by establishing chemical cues and the corresponding behavioral responses to record large-scale neuronal activity. In a new report now published in Nature Communications, Samuel Sy and a team of scientists in neurology, health sciences, biomedical engineering and mathematics in China and France presented a new method based on a set of optofluidic tools. This technology established chemical delivery to simultaneously image the behavioral outputs and whole-brain neural activities at cellular resolution in larval zebrafish.
Phys.org
Restoring land for livelihoods can have ecological benefits, study suggests
Small-scale restoration efforts that aim to help meet livelihood needs have the potential to contribute to ecological goals in the central Indian landscape, according to a new study published in Restoration Ecology. The study was led by restoration ecologist Pooja Choksi, a recent graduate of Columbia University, and co-founder of...
Phys.org
Alien plant species are spreading rapidly in mountainous areas, says new monitoring study
Many mountain ranges contain semi-natural habitats experiencing little human interference. They are home to many animal and plant species, some of them endemic and highly specialized. Mountains have also been largely spared by invasions of alien plant species or neophytes. A new study shows that the pressure of neophytes on...
Phys.org
How three dust specks reveal an asteroid's secrets
The specks are tiny. No, really tiny. Smaller than the diameter of a hair. But they hold billions of years of history that reveal some of the secrets of asteroids. The three minute particles from an asteroid called Itokawa show some of these space rocks are vastly older than was thought, and are much tougher.
Phys.org
Large number of animal skulls found in Neanderthal cave
A team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions across Spain, working with one colleague from Portugal and another from Austria, has discovered a large number of animal skulls placed by Neanderthals in Spanish cave more than 40,000 years ago. In their paper published in the journal Nature Human...
Phys.org
Novel technique developed to produce hydrogen peroxide without emitting carbon dioxide
A study published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces describes a novel method of producing hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) without emitting carbon dioxide (CO2), one of the main greenhouse gases and one of the world's most widely produced chemicals. Hydrogen peroxide is used to bleach fabric, pulp and paper, and to...
Phys.org
Climate modelers add ocean biogeochemistry and fisheries to forecasts of future upwelling
A handful of hyper-productive fisheries provide sustenance to a billion people and employ tens of millions. These fisheries occur on the eastern edges of the world's oceans—off the West Coast of the U.S., the Canary Islands, Peru, Chile, and Benguela. There, a process called upwelling brings cold water and nutrients to the surface, which in turn supports large numbers of larger sea creatures that humans depend on for sustenance.
Phys.org
First observation of de Broglie-Mackinnon wave packets achieved by exploiting loophole in 1980s theorem
University of Central Florida College of Optics and Photonics researchers achieved the first observation of de Broglie-Mackinnon wave packets by exploiting a loophole in a 1980s-era laser physics theorem. The research paper by CREOL and Florida Photonics Center of Excellence professor Ayman Abouraddy and research assistant Layton Hall has been...
Comments / 1