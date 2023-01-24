Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Phillips 66 (PSX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
PSX - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company’s adjusted earnings per share of $6.46 comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98 on stronger refining margins worldwide.
Zacks.com
TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
TTE - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before the opening bell. This company reported negative earnings surprise in the last reported quarter. Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its fourth-quarter performance. Factors at Play. TotalEnergies’ fourth-quarter performance is likely...
Zacks.com
Chevron (CVX) Misses on Q4 Earnings Even as Revenues Beat
CVX - Free Report) reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share of $4.09, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.16. The underperformance could be attributed to lower-than-expected bottom line results in both the company’s segments. CVX’s upstream segment profit of $5.5 billion came 19.8% below the consensus mark, while the downstream business missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%.
Zacks.com
Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
ZBH - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 3, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $1.58 exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.28%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the consensus estimate on three occasions and missed once, the average beat being 6.86%. Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.
Zacks.com
Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Q4 Earnings Beat, Increase Y/Y
AJG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings of $1.54 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7% and our estimate of $1.49. Moreover, the bottom line increased about 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. The company’s performance was driven by higher adjusted revenues and margin expansion...
Zacks.com
Intel Plunges on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: ETFs in Focus
INTC - Free Report) reported Q4 results after market close yesterday. The world’s largest chipmaker missed estimates for both earnings and revenues and offered a weak outlook for 2023, citing cooling demand for its chips used in personal computers. As such, shares of INTC plunged about 10% in after-market...
Zacks.com
Applied Industrial (AIT) Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Improved View
AIT - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus of $1.71. Our estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings was $1.69. The bottom line jumped 40.4% year over year. Net sales of $1,060.3 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
Cullen/Frost (CFR) Stock Down 2.8% Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
CFR - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $2.91, up from $1.54 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75. A rise in net interest income (NII) on higher loan balance and rising rates were major tailwinds during the...
Zacks.com
Cimpress (CMPR) Shares Decline 4.7% Since Q2 Earnings Release
CMPR - Free Report) reported lackluster second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 134.6% and sales missed the same by 6.2%. Shares of the company have declined 4.7% since the earnings release on Jan 25. CMPR incurred an adjusted loss of 46 cents per share....
Zacks.com
Why Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
MMC - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Marsh & McLennan is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for MMC in this report.
Zacks.com
Is a Beat on the Cards for Novo Nordisk (NVO) in Q4 Earnings?
NVO - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1 . The company’s earnings surprise history has been good so far, with its earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing in the remaining one, the average beat being 3.09%. In the last reported quarter, Novo Nordisk delivered an earnings beat of 2.38%.
Zacks.com
Bread Financial (BFH) Q4 Earnings Beat, Credit Sales Up Y/Y
BFH - Free Report) operating loss of $2.68 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.67 and our estimate of $4.06. The bottom line compared unfavorably with $1.21 per share earned in the year-ago quarter. Bread Financial Holdings,...
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for Hess Corp's (HES) Earnings in Q4?
HES - Free Report) is set to report earnings results for fourth-quarter 2022 on Jan 25, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, Hess Corp’s earnings per share of $1.89 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny due to higher realizations of commodity prices and increased hydrocarbon production.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 27th
UOVEY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days. United Overseas Bank Ltd. price-consensus-chart | United Overseas Bank Ltd. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of...
Zacks.com
Webster Financial (WBS) Gains 8.2% Despite Q4 Earnings Miss
WBS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. The reported figure excluded items such as charges related to merger and strategic optimization. A rise in expenses and higher provisions affected Webster's results. However, higher net interest income...
Zacks.com
Woodward (WWD) to Post Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
WWD - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $605.7 million, suggesting growth of 11.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 60 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 7.1%.
Zacks.com
3 Energy Stocks Poised to Outshine Earnings Estimates in Q4
COP - Free Report) . Midstream stock Enterprise Products Partners (. PBF - Free Report) are also in the spotlight. Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices in October, November and December were recorded at $87.55 per barrel, $84.37 per barrel and $76.44 per barrel, respectively. In comparison, in the year-ago respective months, average oil prices were reported at $81.48 per barrel, $79.15 per barrel and $71.71 per barrel, per the EIA’s data.
Zacks.com
ETFs to Buy on Tesla's Record-Breaking Q4 Results
TSLA - Free Report) reported record-breaking Q4 results, wherein it beat both earnings and revenue estimates. The company posted record quarterly revenues, operating income and net income in its history. Shares of Tesla rallied about 10% on Jan 26 trading day. Impressed with the robust results, many analysts raised the...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Illumina (ILMN) in Q4 Earnings?
ILMN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.2%. Earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 20.18%.
Zacks.com
L3Harris (LHX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y
LHX - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $3.27 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.21 by 1.9%. However, the bottom line declined 0.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Excluding one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $2.17...
Comments / 0