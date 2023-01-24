ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rialto, CA

Water Sale Collaboration Leads to Increased Local Supplies

BEAUMONT – In a move to further safeguard the region’s water supply, San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency (SGPWA) conducted a water sale agreement with Central Coast Water Authority (CCWA) that will bring additional water to the Pass Area. Under the agreement, SGPWA sold 400 acre-feet of available imported...
BEAUMONT, CA

