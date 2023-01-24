'Troubling time': Hazel Crest leaders address safety after gunman opens fire on group of students

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A south suburban school district is taking new measures to protect kids, after a shooting near one of its schools earlier this month. On Jan. 11, students from Jesse White Learning Academy in Hazel Crest were walking home from a basketball game around 6:20 p.m., when someone in a car opened fire just two blocks from school.A coach saw it happen while talking to students. "The car just drove past, and just started letting off shots," coach Christian Bourne said. "Luckily, the girls was kind of standing on the side of my car. So, if anything, my car took a lot of the damage that prevailed."The school superintendent said the steps they've taken include: getting more police protection during school dismissal, increasing security staff, and asking parents to pick up kids from basketball games.

HAZEL CREST, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO