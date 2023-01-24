'Troubling time': Hazel Crest leaders address safety after gunman opens fire on group of students

Read full article on original website
meballsache
5d ago
Here’s a novel idea. Keep the violent offenders locked up. It’s simple. 20 years mandatory no parole for violent felonies period. Crime and crime rates will go down exponentially quickly
2
Teen found shot dead in Oak Forest: Police
About 1:20 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot found Tyonie Ashford, 17, behind a building at 155th and South Cicero, Oak Forest police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Gunman shoots victim during fight at South Side home
CHICAGO - A 42-year-old man was shot during a fight in a house in Fuller Park on Chicago's South Side Saturday night. Police say the victim was in verbal argument with another man at a home in the 4300 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 11:27 p.m. when the offender got out a gun and shot the victim.
2 people shot while driving in Bartlett
BARTLETT, Ill. — Two people were shot while driving Saturday evening in Bartlett, according to police. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on Lake Street near Roma Jean Parkway, according to a news release from the Bartlett Police Department. Officers were investigating a crash nearby when they heard gunshots but couldn’t find anything, according to […]
GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary
GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
Two men murdered in separate attacks in Gary this weekend
GARY, Indiana - Gary police are working on two separate murder cases after two men were shot and killed. The first murder happened on Saturday night. A man was found shot on the 700 block of 45th Avenue. On Sunday just before 1 p.m., a man, 19, was found shot...
3-year-old boy among 10 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
The boy and a 52-year-old man were injured in a shooting early Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. About 2 a.m., the man was parking his car in the 5400 block of South Damen Avenue when someone in a light green SUV fired shots at him and the toddler who was sitting in the backseat of the car, according to Chicago police. The man suffered a graze wound to the side of his body and the toddler was grazed on the left shoulder, police said. They were taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where they were both listed in good condition, police said.
CPD searching for missing 86-year-old man in Englewood
CPD issued a missing persons alert for 86-year-old Willie Crump. He was last seen Saturday near 73rd and Racine in Englewood. He is Black with medium complexion, described as 5’7’’, about 190 pounds, and is bald.
Man arrested after allegedly sideswiping bus, threatening bus driver with gun
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was arrested after sideswiping a bus and threatening the bus driver with a gun. Police said that around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man in a gray Chevy Silverado sideswiped a bus on South Ashland near 51st. in Back of the Yards. The...
Man shot to death in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A man was fatally shot in Gary, Ind. Saturday night. Gary police officers responded to a call in the 700 block of West 45th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead by the Lake County...
Chicago police warn Woodlawn residents of recent garage burglaries
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Woodlawn area residents of recent garage burglaries in the area. Over two days this week there have been four break-ins reported. In each incident, the offender entered a garage by forcing open a side door and stole property from within. The incidents happened at...
Driver shot at on Chicago's NW Side
CHICAGO - A gunman opened fire on a driver in Jefferson Park Sunday morning. Chicago police say a 28-year-old man was driving northbound in the 4700 block of Austin Avenue around 6:15 a.m. when someone in dark-colored sedan also heading north began shooting. The victim was not struck by gunfire...
Man struck by gunfire in Marquette Park
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot while walking outside in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood Saturday night. Police say the victim was in the 6400 block of South Artesian Avenue around 11 p.m. when he heard the shots. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with...
Two guys arrested after lurking outside a Speedway convenience store with guns
LISLE, Illinois - Two men were arrested in Lisle on Saturday after they were allegedly found lurking outside a Speedway convenience store with guns. Lisle Police said Bruce Randolph Watson, 32, and Antoine Lamar-Edward Dixon, 34, were arrested at the store near the I-355 on/off ramp on Saturday around 2 a.m.
Joliet man accused of setting house on fire after fight with girlfriend: police
CHICAGO - A Joliet man was arrested after he allegedly set a home on fire because he was upset with his girlfriend Friday night. Police say Kevin Williams, 45, set fire to a home in 1500 block of North Prairie Avenue around 10:18 p.m. while his 47-year-old girlfriend and four others were inside the residence.
Former CPD officer stole drugs that killed Treasure Hendrix: suit
CHICAGO — In August 2021, Treasure Hendrix took her final breath inside an RV parked in a lot along an industrial stretch of South Western Avenue. That RV was owned by Chicago Police officer Charlie Bell, who was also inside the vehicle when Hendrix died. When he awoke on Aug. 19, 2021, he found her unresponsive, called […]
Man with concealed carry license wounded in gunfight with suspected car thief
CHICAGO - A man with a concealed carry license got into a gunfight with a suspected car thief near the Ford City Mall in Chicago on Saturday. Police said that around 12:39 p.m. at 7600 South Cicero, the 46-year-old man saw someone trying to break into his car. The 46-year-old,...
Hazel Crest grade school increasing security after shots fired at students
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A south suburban school district is taking new measures to protect kids, after a shooting near one of its schools earlier this month. On Jan. 11, students from Jesse White Learning Academy in Hazel Crest were walking home from a basketball game around 6:20 p.m., when someone in a car opened fire just two blocks from school.A coach saw it happen while talking to students. "The car just drove past, and just started letting off shots," coach Christian Bourne said. "Luckily, the girls was kind of standing on the side of my car. So, if anything, my car took a lot of the damage that prevailed."The school superintendent said the steps they've taken include: getting more police protection during school dismissal, increasing security staff, and asking parents to pick up kids from basketball games.
Man sprayed machine gun in Villa Park neighborhood: prosecutors
A Maywood man accused of shooting a fully automatic firearm in a Villa Park neighborhood this week was denied bond on Friday. The shooting stemmed from a drug deal, officials said.
Catalytic converters stolen from 5 city of Chicago vehicles
CHICAGO - Five city of Chicago vehicles were found damaged in South Shore Thursday night. Police say five vehicles that are property of the city had the catalytic converters stolen from them around 7 p.m. in the 7000 block of S. South Shore Drive. No one is in custody. Area...
Comments / 3