nobodycaresaboutthelaws
5d ago
Plea Deal? He should get what he gave this child! Death penalty! She doesn't have 35 years because of him! No Justice was not served. Shame!
Princess Neptune
5d ago
This case drained me mentally, physically, & emotionally! Yes he took the coward way out but no amount of time will ever bring my daughter back! The system works better for the criminals as a victim you have absolutely no rights
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
More Protests To Begin In Response To The Memphis Police Video ReleaseAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Lisa Marie Presley's LifemaltaMemphis, TN
Lawyer for former officer charged with murder in Tyre Nichols beating issues statement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Attorney Blake Ballin issued a statement on behalf of Desmond Mills Jr., one of five former Memphis Police officers who have been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the death of Tyre Nichols. The statement came nearly 12 hours after the City of Memphis...
One hurt in “targeted shooting”, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with information on a shooting. On Jan. 28 at approximately 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call on Sanford Road. Deputies said the suspects waited for a victim to leave...
Suspect arrested in Olive Branch hotel shooting that left 1 injured, police say
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A man was arrested for firing shots at a hotel in Olive Branch. On Jan. 28, at approximately 12:05 p.m., Olive Branch Police responded to a shots fired call at the Hilton Garden Inn, on Craft-Goodman Frontage. When officers arrived, they found one person on...
Two deputies ‘relieved of duty,’ under investigation after Tyre Nichols arrest video release: Shelby County sheriff
Additional law enforcement officers in Tennessee — this time with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office — are under investigation following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Tyre Nichols' death.
Woman shot in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Frayser early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:25 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Denver Street, off Frayser Boulevard. A woman was shot and taken by private vehicle to Methodist North in critical condition. The victim was later taken to...
actionnews5.com
Tipton County shooting leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile is injured after a shooting in Tipton County Saturday night. The shooting happened on the block of Sanford Road. Police were advised that the victims were targeted as they walked to their vehicle from the home. Multiple suspects began shooting from the roadway at and...
newsnationnow.com
Tyre Nichols: How will prosecutors argue kidnapping charge?
(NewsNation) — One of the charges five Memphis police officers are facing for the altercation during the arrest of Tyre Nichols is aggravated kidnapping. How will prosecutors attempt to prove that in court?. Nicole DeBorde Hochglaube, a criminal defense attorney, said they may focus in on the fact that...
Suspects break into store, steal $70K worth of items, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of suspects is wanted for breaking into a store, and stealing thousands of dollars in items. On Jan. 27, Memphis Police responded to a burglary on Park Avenue, off Shotwell Street. When officers arrived, they saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot and broken...
Suspect wanted in Southeast Memphis homicide, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is wanted for a deadly shooting in Southeast Memphis. On Jan. 24 at approximately 4:35 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near Hyacinth Drive and found a man had died. Surveillance video showed a suspect firing shots from a...
actionnews5.com
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
newsnationnow.com
2 more law officers ‘relieved of duty’ after Tyre Nichols video release
(The Hill) – Two deputies in Shelby County, Tennessee, who responded to the scene of Tyre Nichols’ arrest have been “relieved of duty” and are under investigation, following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Nichols’ death. “Having watched...
Man dies after Beale Street shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured and later died on Saturday after a shooting on Beale Street, Memphis Police said. MPD responded to a man-down call around 3:25 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead […]
Daily Beast
Memphis PD Disbands Unit After Tyre Nichols Murder as Obamas Slam Cops for the ‘Unjustified’ Assault
The Memphis Police Department has deactivated the SCORPION unit following the release of brutal body-camera footage that showed the horrific beating of Nichols at the hands of Memphis cops. “In the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders, and the uninvolved who have done quality...
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
‘Ugly, vile behavior;’ Area law enforcement react to deadly assault of Tyre Nichols
Police on Friday released videos showing the deadly police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died on Jan. 10, three days after he was stopped by police a short distance from his home in Memphis. Area law enforcement issued statements, some on social media, in reaction to the video. Many...
Fight isn’t over after officers in Tyre Nichols’ arrest charged with murder, city leaders say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Relieved and pleased.”. That was how community leaders described their reaction after learning about the charges against the five former Memphis Police officers. Memphis NAACP chapter president Van Turner told FOX13 that he believes the charges were appropriate for the former officers. Turner said that...
actionnews5.com
Woman critical after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning in a Frayser neighborhood, police say. At 3:23 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Denver Street. One shooting victim was found and transported to Methodist North Hospital in critical condition. Police say...
Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
One injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured following a shooting in Frayser early Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3300 block of Denver shortly after 3:23 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found that a woman was transported to Methodist North by personal vehicle. The woman was eventually transferred to […]
Three people wanted for breaking into 5 cars in parking lot, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking for the public’s help for information on three vehicle prowlers. On Jan. 26 at approximately 9:05 p.m., Memphis Police received information about multiple car break-ins on Ridgeway Road. Surveillance footage captured a blue Dodge Charger pulled into the lot, and three...
