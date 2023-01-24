ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 16

nobodycaresaboutthelaws
5d ago

Plea Deal? He should get what he gave this child! Death penalty! She doesn't have 35 years because of him! No Justice was not served. Shame!

Reply
7
Princess Neptune
5d ago

This case drained me mentally, physically, & emotionally! Yes he took the coward way out but no amount of time will ever bring my daughter back! The system works better for the criminals as a victim you have absolutely no rights

Reply(8)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Frayser early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:25 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Denver Street, off Frayser Boulevard. A woman was shot and taken by private vehicle to Methodist North in critical condition. The victim was later taken to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tipton County shooting leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile is injured after a shooting in Tipton County Saturday night. The shooting happened on the block of Sanford Road. Police were advised that the victims were targeted as they walked to their vehicle from the home. Multiple suspects began shooting from the roadway at and...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
newsnationnow.com

Tyre Nichols: How will prosecutors argue kidnapping charge?

(NewsNation) — One of the charges five Memphis police officers are facing for the altercation during the arrest of Tyre Nichols is aggravated kidnapping. How will prosecutors attempt to prove that in court?. Nicole DeBorde Hochglaube, a criminal defense attorney, said they may focus in on the fact that...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man dies after Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured and later died on Saturday after a shooting on Beale Street, Memphis Police said. MPD responded to a man-down call around 3:25 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman critical after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning in a Frayser neighborhood, police say. At 3:23 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Denver Street. One shooting victim was found and transported to Methodist North Hospital in critical condition. Police say...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured following a shooting in Frayser early Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3300 block of Denver shortly after 3:23 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found that a woman was transported to Methodist North by personal vehicle. The woman was eventually transferred to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy