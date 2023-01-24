Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
What’s happening in Central Illinois - January 29
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the events happening in Central Illinois on January 29, 2023. Whether you’re an avid bird-watcher or just looking for something to do with your family, check out Eagle Watch Weekend at Starved Rock State Park. Events are taking place today at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center. Some of the activities include eagle watching, Native American dancing demonstrations, and birds of prey shows.
Eagles, music, and chili - January 28
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s a little something for everyone this weekend in Central Illinois. Check out some of the fun events taking place — from watching for eagles to attending a chili brew-off!. Eagle Watch Weekend. Whether you’re an avid bird-watcher or just looking for something...
Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition
BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
Indoor market brings hundreds of shoppers to Peoria RiverPlex
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in the area did not have to wait until the spring to go shopping down by the Peoria Riverfront. The first indoor Riverfront Market of the season was deemed successful for several vendors Saturday. It was a packed house inside Peoria’s RiverPlex and shoppers...
Frosty 5K continues despite snow flurries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A couple of snow flurries may have fallen Saturday morning but that did not stop runners and their canine companions from taking part in the Frosty 5K. Frosty the Snowman was out delivering high-fives, as the runner crossed the finish line. The race was once...
2023′s farm outlook begins with drier than regular conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - So far, this season’s drier conditions are affecting the farmers, but those at the Peoria County Farm Bureau say farmers are always optimistic at this time of the year. The soil profile has thawed out when usually it is frozen at this time of the year.
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
25 Sports High School Saturday - January 28, 2023
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Saturday was a busy day of high school basketball. Peoria Manual hosted its Ram Nation Shootout. At the shootout, the host Rams edge Morton 57-52 in overtime, Class 3A No. 2 Metamora defeats Peoria High 53-44, Class 3A No. 9 Peoria Richwoods knocks off No. 5 Decatur MacArthur 65-61, and Peoria Notre Dame defeats Galesburg 55-41. Also Saturday, Normal West defeats Mahomet-Seymour 60-50. In girls Mid-Illini Conference action, conference leader Class 3A No. 5 Washington rolls past East Peoria 75-19, Morton defeats Limestone 58-30 for its sixth-straight win, and Metamora defeats Pekin 43-30. Also Saturday, Class 2A No. 7 Dee-Mack falls to Class 3A No. 4 Peoria Notre Dame 53-31, Class 4A No. 5 Normal Community cruises to a 64-27 win over Joliet West, and Fieldcrest gets a big win over Class 2A No. 5 Peotone 60-42.
Peoria County Sheriff’s Office hosts women’s detainee health fair
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office hosted a women’s detainee health fair at the Peoria County Jail Friday morning. Agencies from across the area gathered to help detainees receive the necessary tools, resources, and services needed to live their lives upon release. Some of the information given involved employment, insurance, and battling addictions. The fair also included guest speakers, reading materials, and stationery for filling out applications.
Kappa Sigma fraternity suspended from ISU through 2025
NORMAL, Ill. – The Kappa Sigma chapter at Illinois State University has officially been suspended by the university’s Dean of Students office January 25, 2023. The official suspension will begin effective immediately until December 31, 2025. This decision comes in the wake of a superfluity of derogatory actions...
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
Peoria business owner sentenced after accident conviction
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of Martini’s on Water in Peoria is going to jail in Tazewell County after being convicted back in October of an accident that left a woman with serious injuries. Martin Walgenbach has been sentenced to 30 days in the Tazewell County Jail, along...
Another Round of Light Snow Friday, More Snow & Freezing Rain This Weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter appears to have found Central Illinois this week with most of the area seeing multi-day snow accumulations ranging from 2.0″ to 7.0″, the highest totals in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Another series of storm systems will bring periods of light snow to Central Illinois and perhaps a little bit of freezing rain to the area through the weekend.
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes roads in Peoria
UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)– Peoria Fire & Rescue has sent out a press release. At approximately 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 2319 Sheridan Rd for a house fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire that was in the walls of the kitchen, containing the fire to the room of origin. No victims or occupants were found during the search of the property.
Peoria County coroner identifies Galesburg woman killed in I-74 accident
The Peoria County coroner has identified the woman killed in a weather-related wreck on Interstate 74 on Thursday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Amanda Matuszyk was driving to work at the time of the accident. The 42-year-old Galesburg woman was a patient care technician at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, the coroner said.
Home sales down in 2022, market projected to stabilize in 2023
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In 2022, home sales were down nearly 16%. According to the Peoria Area Association of Realtors (PAAR), the market is expected to stabilize in 2023. Houses have been selling quickly and not staying on the market for long. Robin Simpson, PAAR President claims that this...
Woman dead after semi-truck crash on I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Galesburg woman has been pronounced dead after a vehicle crash on I-74 Thursday morning. According to the Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, an Illinois State Trooper came across a vehicle collision on I-74 Eastbound involving a semi-trailer truck and a passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle...
Another bomb threat targets the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say no one was injured after a bomb threat at the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria early Saturday morning. This comes after another bomb threat was made to the same hotel just over a week ago on January 19. Shortly after...
Bloomington-Normal NAACP denounces death of Tyre Nichols, officers facing murder charges
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Bloomington-Normal NAACP is denouncing the death of Tyre Nichols - an African-American man - at the hands of five African-American police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. The officers were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Nichols, a motorist who died...
