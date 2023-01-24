ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

25newsnow.com

What’s happening in Central Illinois - January 29

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the events happening in Central Illinois on January 29, 2023. Whether you’re an avid bird-watcher or just looking for something to do with your family, check out Eagle Watch Weekend at Starved Rock State Park. Events are taking place today at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center. Some of the activities include eagle watching, Native American dancing demonstrations, and birds of prey shows.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Eagles, music, and chili - January 28

PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s a little something for everyone this weekend in Central Illinois. Check out some of the fun events taking place — from watching for eagles to attending a chili brew-off!. Eagle Watch Weekend. Whether you’re an avid bird-watcher or just looking for something...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition

BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Indoor market brings hundreds of shoppers to Peoria RiverPlex

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in the area did not have to wait until the spring to go shopping down by the Peoria Riverfront. The first indoor Riverfront Market of the season was deemed successful for several vendors Saturday. It was a packed house inside Peoria’s RiverPlex and shoppers...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Frosty 5K continues despite snow flurries

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A couple of snow flurries may have fallen Saturday morning but that did not stop runners and their canine companions from taking part in the Frosty 5K. Frosty the Snowman was out delivering high-fives, as the runner crossed the finish line. The race was once...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

2023′s farm outlook begins with drier than regular conditions

PEORIA (25 News Now) - So far, this season’s drier conditions are affecting the farmers, but those at the Peoria County Farm Bureau say farmers are always optimistic at this time of the year. The soil profile has thawed out when usually it is frozen at this time of the year.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Saturday - January 28, 2023

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Saturday was a busy day of high school basketball. Peoria Manual hosted its Ram Nation Shootout. At the shootout, the host Rams edge Morton 57-52 in overtime, Class 3A No. 2 Metamora defeats Peoria High 53-44, Class 3A No. 9 Peoria Richwoods knocks off No. 5 Decatur MacArthur 65-61, and Peoria Notre Dame defeats Galesburg 55-41. Also Saturday, Normal West defeats Mahomet-Seymour 60-50. In girls Mid-Illini Conference action, conference leader Class 3A No. 5 Washington rolls past East Peoria 75-19, Morton defeats Limestone 58-30 for its sixth-straight win, and Metamora defeats Pekin 43-30. Also Saturday, Class 2A No. 7 Dee-Mack falls to Class 3A No. 4 Peoria Notre Dame 53-31, Class 4A No. 5 Normal Community cruises to a 64-27 win over Joliet West, and Fieldcrest gets a big win over Class 2A No. 5 Peotone 60-42.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria County Sheriff’s Office hosts women’s detainee health fair

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office hosted a women’s detainee health fair at the Peoria County Jail Friday morning. Agencies from across the area gathered to help detainees receive the necessary tools, resources, and services needed to live their lives upon release. Some of the information given involved employment, insurance, and battling addictions. The fair also included guest speakers, reading materials, and stationery for filling out applications.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wznd.com

Kappa Sigma fraternity suspended from ISU through 2025

NORMAL, Ill. – The Kappa Sigma chapter at Illinois State University has officially been suspended by the university’s Dean of Students office January 25, 2023. The official suspension will begin effective immediately until December 31, 2025. This decision comes in the wake of a superfluity of derogatory actions...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
STARK COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria business owner sentenced after accident conviction

PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of Martini’s on Water in Peoria is going to jail in Tazewell County after being convicted back in October of an accident that left a woman with serious injuries. Martin Walgenbach has been sentenced to 30 days in the Tazewell County Jail, along...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Another Round of Light Snow Friday, More Snow & Freezing Rain This Weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter appears to have found Central Illinois this week with most of the area seeing multi-day snow accumulations ranging from 2.0″ to 7.0″, the highest totals in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Another series of storm systems will bring periods of light snow to Central Illinois and perhaps a little bit of freezing rain to the area through the weekend.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes roads in Peoria

UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)– Peoria Fire & Rescue has sent out a press release. At approximately 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 2319 Sheridan Rd for a house fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire that was in the walls of the kitchen, containing the fire to the room of origin. No victims or occupants were found during the search of the property.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Home sales down in 2022, market projected to stabilize in 2023

PEORIA (25 News Now) - In 2022, home sales were down nearly 16%. According to the Peoria Area Association of Realtors (PAAR), the market is expected to stabilize in 2023. Houses have been selling quickly and not staying on the market for long. Robin Simpson, PAAR President claims that this...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman dead after semi-truck crash on I-74

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Galesburg woman has been pronounced dead after a vehicle crash on I-74 Thursday morning. According to the Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, an Illinois State Trooper came across a vehicle collision on I-74 Eastbound involving a semi-trailer truck and a passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle...
GALESBURG, IL
25newsnow.com

Another bomb threat targets the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say no one was injured after a bomb threat at the Marriott Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria early Saturday morning. This comes after another bomb threat was made to the same hotel just over a week ago on January 19. Shortly after...
PEORIA, IL

