Read full article on original website
Related
pagevalleynews.com
Luray holds on to claim 69-64 win over Central
LURAY, Jan. 27 — Shooting 70 percent from the floor in the first half, the Luray Bulldogs enjoyed a comfortable lead for most of Friday night’s Bull Run District matchup with Central of Woodstock. However, the Falcons made a late surge, outscoring the home team 18-11 in the final eight minutes and closing the gap to as little as two points with just 30 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs answered the challenge and hit four of their six free throws in the final minute to seal a 69-64 district win.
pagevalleynews.com
Betty Ann Schmitt Deibert
Betty Ann Schmitt Deibert, 91, of Luray, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal. She was born on January 20, 1931, in Iowa and was a daughter of the late Irvin Henry Schmitt Sr. and Beryl Brandmill Schmitt. Betty was a member of...
pagevalleynews.com
New emergency radio system goes live and increases coverage from 60 to 95 percent countywide
LURAY, Jan. 20 — The county went live on Wednesday, Jan. 18 with its new emergency radio system, bolstering public safety and narrowing a service gap that formerly saw as much as 40 percent of the county without radio coverage. “It was a frightening fact that there were several...
Comments / 0