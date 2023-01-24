ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
pagevalleynews.com

Luray holds on to claim 69-64 win over Central

LURAY, Jan. 27 — Shooting 70 percent from the floor in the first half, the Luray Bulldogs enjoyed a comfortable lead for most of Friday night’s Bull Run District matchup with Central of Woodstock. However, the Falcons made a late surge, outscoring the home team 18-11 in the final eight minutes and closing the gap to as little as two points with just 30 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs answered the challenge and hit four of their six free throws in the final minute to seal a 69-64 district win.
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Betty Ann Schmitt Deibert

Betty Ann Schmitt Deibert, 91, of Luray, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal. She was born on January 20, 1931, in Iowa and was a daughter of the late Irvin Henry Schmitt Sr. and Beryl Brandmill Schmitt. Betty was a member of...
LURAY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy