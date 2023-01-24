Read full article on original website
baristanet.com
Allegations Against Montclair Mayor at Center of Revised CFO Complaint (UPDATED)
UPDATE: See below comment from Councilor David Cummings. Montclair, NJ – A new revised complaint by Montclair’s chief financial officer focuses on Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller’s role in allegations of whistleblower retaliation. In October 2022, Montclair’s Chief Financial Officer Padmaja Rao filed a complaint against the Township...
baristanet.com
Montclair Gets ‘Better Cities For Pets’ Designation
Montclair, NJ -— Montclair has earned City Certification through the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program from Mars Petcare, celebrating its commitment to creating a pet-friendly community. Montclair is the second New Jersey municipality to receive this distinction. Humane Montclair submitted an application to MARS PETCARE for Montclair to...
Body Found Near Newark Bay: Prosecutor
A man's body was found Friday, Jan. 27 off the Hudson County shoreline, authorities announced. The discovery was made on the shoreline of Newark Bay near the Thomas W. Zito Bayside Apartments, and pronounced dead around 3 p.m., the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The Cause...
baristanet.com
Op-Ed: Plan For Lackawanna Plaza Will Help Montclair Keep Its Promise
Diversity and integration are the stuff of strength, sustainability – even life itself. I see proof of it at our farm in Asbury, N.J. every day. It’s down in the soil, on the microbiological level. The greater the diversity and integration of the organisms in the soil, the stronger, more sustainable, and more alive the entire ecosystem becomes.
baristanet.com
Weekend Family Fun: Lunar New Year, Maple Sugaring, Monster Jam and More
Let’s hear it for the weekend! If you’re ready for some family-friendly fun, you’re in the right place. We’ve gathered activities the whole family can enjoy, so check ’em out!. This weekend, Morley’s Magic Theater (18 Boonton Avenue, Butler) will present The Morley Family Magic...
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
Woman, man dead after alleged assaults at NJ nursing homes
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two New Jersey nursing home residents, both 91, died after alleged assaults at their care facilities in January, officials confirmed Friday. Complete Care resident Herman Walker died after an incident in Westfield and Clara Sutkowski died after an incident at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield, officials said. Angel Bermontiz, […]
baristanet.com
Man Throws Molotov Cocktail at Temple Ne Tamid in Bloomfield
Bloomfield, NJ- On Sunday January 29, 2023 at approximately 9:30 am, Bloomfield Officers responded to Temple Ner Tamid on a report of property damage. Upon the officer’s arrival, it was quickly determined that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Temple’s front door. After reviewing video surveillance from...
Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community
SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
School Bus Driver In Custody After Plowing Into West Caldwell Home: Report (VIDEO)
A school bus driver was apparently handcuffed and escorted off by police after slamming the vehicle into a home in West Caldwell Friday, Jan. 27, according to a News12 report. The crash happened near Terrace Place and Passaic Avenue, the outlet said. Accidents are apparently common at the intersection, where neighbors told reports there's a "tight turn."
2 dead, 1 injured in horrific accident in New Dorp that split car in half
Officials say two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim was taken to Staten Island University Hospital for treatment.
Woman, 29, Posing As Student Spent Four Days In Classes At NJ High School, Officials Say
A woman spent four days in classes at New Brunswick High School before officials apparently realized the truth, according to district officials.A video of the Tuesday, Jan. 24 New Brunswick Board of Education meeting was posted on Twitter by New Brunswick Today reporter Charlie Kratovil."This is an…
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation: Police
Newark authorities have questions, and they believe Marie Hawkins-Wilson has answers. The 36-year-old is sought for questioning in connection with a non-fatal shooting on Friday, Jan. 13, said Public Safety Director Frtiz G. Fragé in a statement. Police were called to the 100 block of Livingston Street just after...
N.J. man who stalked, killed co-worker on lunch break sentenced to 55 years
A former Lindenwold man who admitted viciously stabbing a co-worker to death in Middlesex County after she went home for lunch was sentenced Monday to 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last year to killing Carolyn Byington, 26, in her Plainsboro apartment on June 10, 2019....
fox5ny.com
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
Armed robbers strip teen of jeans, sneakers, and jacket in Queens: police
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two armed thieves stripped a 17-year-old boy and robbed him in Queens earlier this month, police said on Wednesday. The suspects threatened the teen with a gun before taking off his jeans, sneakers, and jacket near 115th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard on Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. […]
Second suspect arrested in Manhattan murder of woman, 74, found bound and gagged: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The second person sought by the NYPD in connection to the murder of a 74-year-old woman found bound and gagged inside her Upper West Side apartment was arrested late Tuesday, according to authorities. Terrence Moore, 53, was taken into custody without incident after being tracked by surveillance video to […]
Group steals microwave from dollar store in the Bronx: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people stole a microwave from a dollar store in the Bronx, according to authorities. A group of unknown people walked into the store around 4 p.m. Police said they grabbed the microwave and tried to leave the store. A 64-year-old security guard attempted to stop them. One of […]
Cops capture man wanted for allegedly killing his wife in front of daughter in NJ
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A man is in custody following an all-day search after he shot and killed his estranged wife in front of her high school-aged daughter, according to investigators. According to Jersey City Public Schools, the daughter dialed 911 in an effort to save the life of her mother, a well-known and […]
