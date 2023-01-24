ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

baristanet.com

Allegations Against Montclair Mayor at Center of Revised CFO Complaint (UPDATED)

UPDATE: See below comment from Councilor David Cummings. Montclair, NJ – A new revised complaint by Montclair’s chief financial officer focuses on Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller’s role in allegations of whistleblower retaliation. In October 2022, Montclair’s Chief Financial Officer Padmaja Rao filed a complaint against the Township...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Gets ‘Better Cities For Pets’ Designation

Montclair, NJ -— Montclair has earned City Certification through the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program from Mars Petcare, celebrating its commitment to creating a pet-friendly community. Montclair is the second New Jersey municipality to receive this distinction. Humane Montclair submitted an application to MARS PETCARE for Montclair to...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found Near Newark Bay: Prosecutor

A man's body was found Friday, Jan. 27 off the Hudson County shoreline, authorities announced. The discovery was made on the shoreline of Newark Bay near the Thomas W. Zito Bayside Apartments, and pronounced dead around 3 p.m., the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The Cause...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
baristanet.com

Op-Ed: Plan For Lackawanna Plaza Will Help Montclair Keep Its Promise

Diversity and integration are the stuff of strength, sustainability – even life itself. I see proof of it at our farm in Asbury, N.J. every day. It’s down in the soil, on the microbiological level. The greater the diversity and integration of the organisms in the soil, the stronger, more sustainable, and more alive the entire ecosystem becomes.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Paterson Times

19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Woman, man dead after alleged assaults at NJ nursing homes

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Two New Jersey nursing home residents, both 91, died after alleged assaults at their care facilities in January, officials confirmed Friday.  Complete Care resident Herman Walker died after an incident in Westfield and Clara Sutkowski died after an incident at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield, officials said. Angel Bermontiz, […]
WESTFIELD, NJ
baristanet.com

Man Throws Molotov Cocktail at Temple Ne Tamid in Bloomfield

Bloomfield, NJ- On Sunday January 29, 2023 at approximately 9:30 am, Bloomfield Officers responded to Temple Ner Tamid on a report of property damage. Upon the officer’s arrival, it was quickly determined that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Temple’s front door. After reviewing video surveillance from...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community

SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation: Police

Newark authorities have questions, and they believe Marie Hawkins-Wilson has answers. The 36-year-old is sought for questioning in connection with a non-fatal shooting on Friday, Jan. 13, said Public Safety Director Frtiz G. Fragé in a statement. Police were called to the 100 block of Livingston Street just after...
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ

NEW JERSEY - Someone in New Jersey woke up richer Wednesday morning. They are holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1M. The second-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased at Lawton Express at 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. One Massachusetts ticket matched all five of the five white balls and...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
PIX11

Armed robbers strip teen of jeans, sneakers, and jacket in Queens: police

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two armed thieves stripped a 17-year-old boy and robbed him in Queens earlier this month, police said on Wednesday. The suspects threatened the teen with a gun before taking off his jeans, sneakers, and jacket near 115th Avenue and Springfield Boulevard on Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Group steals microwave from dollar store in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people stole a microwave from a dollar store in the Bronx, according to authorities. A group of unknown people walked into the store around 4 p.m. Police said they grabbed the microwave and tried to leave the store. A 64-year-old security guard attempted to stop them. One of […]
BRONX, NY

