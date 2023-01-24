Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
How to check if any of Arizona's $2 billion in unclaimed property belongs to you
Arizona’s Department of Revenue says it has more than $2 billion in unclaimed property belonging to people who live — or have lived — in the state. Some of the items are on the auction block. Items on sale come from abandoned safe deposit boxes. They include...
More than 4,000 Arizonans have overpayments waived by DES
ARIZONA, USA — Thousands of Arizonans are getting some relief after the Department of Economic Security (DES) said they were overpaid pandemic-era unemployment benefits by DES. The department began issuing waivers in November, more than a year after the federal pandemic-era benefits ended and months after DES began telling...
Homeowners can get up to $40,000 for their mortgage in Arizona
If you live in Arizona, here are some great programs that could potentially be a game changer for you financially. Qualifying individuals can get free help from Take Charge America to apply for up to $40,000 in financial assistance through the Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund. Here is more information about this specific program.
ABC 15 News
State holds $2 billion to be claimed by Arizonans, some unclaimed property now up for auction
There is $2 billion worth of unclaimed property being held by the state waiting for Arizonans to claim. That includes items like rings, watches, old sports cards, and coins coming from old, abandoned safe deposit boxes. Some of the unclaimed items are being auctioned off during the state's once-a-year unclaimed...
AZFamily
Arizona lawmakers consider eliminating rent tax, critics warn it could impact city services
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jose and Kayla Amaya are like a lot of Arizonans, struggling to pay their bills and pay the rent. “When rent goes up, it is very hard to pay the bills because it leaves less money for groceries, for gas, and other bills we have to pay for,” said Kayla. The average 2-bedroom apartment in Phoenix costs $1,615 a month, according to Rent.com. That’s up from $1,522 a month back in October.
chamberbusinessnews.com
Commissioners’ decision in Southwest Gas rate case a win for Arizona consumers, competitiveness
I’ve said it before: policy matters. It’s no accident that Arizona sits at the top of nearly every major ranking of economic competitiveness, performance, and outlook. Over the last decade, Arizona leaders have worked to advance pro-growth, free-market reforms that have resulted in one of the most attractive tax and regulatory environments in the country. And job creators have taken note.
gilavalleycentral.net
Live Chat with MVD offers quick access to answers and services
PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) recently started providing customers the ability to Live Chat with an MVD expert directly on the azdot.gov website. This new way to address questions, or even complete some services, allows people to work directly with an MVD expert...
ABC 15 News
New lawsuit claims mini Fireball bottles don't actually contain whisky
You can find those tiny Fireball shooter bottles at most grocery or convenience stores for a very low price, but a new class action lawsuit claims those tiny bottles don't actually contain any whisky. A new class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois claims that Sazerac Company, Inc., the maker of Fireball,...
ABC 15 News
Homeowners say issues with Lennar new build linger months after closing
PHOENIX — Buying a home is a big investment, and it's one many people were making in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic saw more people working from home and needing more space. Jon and Jocelyn Engel were among many Arizonans looking for a home. Not wanting to deal with remodeling projects, they opted for a new build.
gilavalleycentral.net
Sinema Meets with Arizona Head Start Parents, Discusses Expanding Early Education Opportunities for All Arizonans
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema met with Arizona Head Start parents and Head Start Association members to discuss the importance of early education services for all Arizona children and efforts to expand education opportunities across Arizona. “Education was my key to success, and I believe every...
NASDAQ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
gilavalleycentral.net
Southern Arizona Sports, Film and Tourism Authority seeks input on Graham, Greenlee needs, wants
TUCSON — The Southern Arizona Sports, Film and Tourism Authority is wasting no time in trying to make an impact on its service area. During its first meeting Jan. 12, the Authority board approved a $50,000 sponsorship of the Arizona Bowl, the college football bowl game played in Tucson each December.
KTAR.com
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes: No more ‘political lawsuits’
PHOENIX – Democratic Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has withdrawn a student debt lawsuit filed by her Republican predecessor as she changes the direction of the state’s top legal office. Mayes on Thursday called a number of former Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s lawsuits, including the one challenging President...
yumadailynews.com
How 2022 Gun Sales in Arizona Compare to the Rest of the Country
ARIZONA - Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
AZFamily
Maricopa County officials counting individuals experiencing homelessness in Valley areas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is officially outpacing other states for the national average of individuals experiencing homelessness. Maricopa County officials are working together to get an accurate count and snapshot community by community to see the bigger picture. This count is, in part, to understand how best communities can serve the unhoused and what’s being done to address the problems that community is facing. One immediate way you can help is to volunteer with the Homeless Youth Connection here.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
Fronteras Desk
An argument for the protection of geoglyphs in Arizona
Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation. An odd phenomena has been making headlines of late, as researchers and archaeologists discovered 168 new geoglyphs in Peru. Drone and aerial photography is changing the game when it comes to these kinds of discoveries. The images they...
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs Allegedly Withheld Evidence in Hamadeh Trial, AG Changes Election Unit
Amid allegations that Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs withheld evidence last year as secretary of state during an election trial regarding the state attorney general race, new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes is shifting the focus of the AG’s election integrity unit to voter suppression. Former Arizona Assistant Attorney...
