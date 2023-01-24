ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game

Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
