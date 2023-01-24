Read full article on original website
City of Marysville Receives Grant For Blighted Building
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio...
AG Yost Hosts Annual Human Trafficking Summit
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost hosted the 2023 Human Trafficking Summit on January 26th, emphasizing his strong belief that the best way to curb human trafficking is to deter those who create the demand side of this predatory market. “Ohio is a leader in the country at...
Union County Fairgrounds Receive Donation From Local Dealership
MARYSVILLE – A familiar scene cascades amidst the panoramic view of the Union County Fairgrounds: charismatic barns, heavily-worn footpaths and an energetic nostalgia that arises from generations of wistful memories. Tucked seamlessly within the familiarity of this backdrop, though, appears a shiny, blue machine; a 2023 New Holland tractor...
Catherine Price
Catherine Marie Price left this earthly existence on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the James Cancer Hospital, following a 10-day battle with lung cancer. She was born on March 16, 1957, in Marion, Ohio, to John F. and Margaret A. Price, the fourth of six children, and the third daughter. Her Dad always called her his “Wild Irish Rose.”
