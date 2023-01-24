Catherine Marie Price left this earthly existence on Monday, January 23, 2023, at the James Cancer Hospital, following a 10-day battle with lung cancer. She was born on March 16, 1957, in Marion, Ohio, to John F. and Margaret A. Price, the fourth of six children, and the third daughter. Her Dad always called her his “Wild Irish Rose.”

MARION, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO