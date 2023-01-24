ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corn Nation

The Real Untold Story of 90s Nebraska Football

Nebraska football went on a five-year run from 1993-1997 that resulted in a 60–3 record and three Nebraska national titles. Those are the years Nebraska fans think of when we think of “The 90s”. Before that, Tom Osborne’s teams were very good, but they weren’t great....
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Wrestling: Huskers Hosting Badgers Sunday Afternoon

The Huskers are looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Iowa as they take on the Badgers of Wisconsin tomorrow afternoon. The No. 11-ranked Huskers host No. 13 Wisconsin Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. and there is certainly a lot on tension between these two programs after the Badgers refused to sign off on transfer Kyle Burwick’s eligibility. In early January, the NCAA stepped in and granted Burwick eligibility right before Big Ten play.
MADISON, WI
Corn Nation

Nebraska WBB Falls to Iowa 80-76

This will be a tough game against [yet another] ranked opponent. Iowa beat Nebraska three times last season and brings mostly the same lineup this year. Can the ladies pull an upset?. First Quarter. The Huskers scored the first six points (Bourne, Haiby and Markowski). The Husker defense held the...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska WBB vs #10 Iowa Preview and Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) at 10/8 Iowa Hawkeyes (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten) Saturday, January 28, 2023, Noon (CT) Live TV: FOX Brandon Gaudin (PBP), Sarah Kustok (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:45 a.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

BOOM! California DL Sua Lefotu is N!

Great news from the land of Fatburger, AK-47s & basketball franchises beating the Supersonics!. Nebraska landed the commitment of California defensive tackle Sua Lefotu Saturday evening. Sua plays his prep ball at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, a southeast suburb of Los Angeles nestled in between Paramount and Norwalk, not far from Compton & Long Beach.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Five Heart Podcast 313: No Slow Burn

Hey hey, it’s time for a brand new Five Heart Podcast. This week on the show, Jon and Greg will talk about more football commitments from the portal as well as traditional high school commits. Matt Rhule made quite the statement about the expectation of timeframe on returning Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE



