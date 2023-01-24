The Huskers are looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Iowa as they take on the Badgers of Wisconsin tomorrow afternoon. The No. 11-ranked Huskers host No. 13 Wisconsin Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. and there is certainly a lot on tension between these two programs after the Badgers refused to sign off on transfer Kyle Burwick’s eligibility. In early January, the NCAA stepped in and granted Burwick eligibility right before Big Ten play.

