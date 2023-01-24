Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Corn Nation
Wrestling: Huskers Dismantle Badgers for Manning’s 300th Career Dual Win
The No. 11-ranked Huskers got back in the win column with a 24-11 win over No. 13 Wisconsin Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska was dominant as it piled up seven wins out of the ten matches, including three wins by major decision. For head coach Mark Manning,...
Corn Nation
The Real Untold Story of 90s Nebraska Football
Nebraska football went on a five-year run from 1993-1997 that resulted in a 60–3 record and three Nebraska national titles. Those are the years Nebraska fans think of when we think of “The 90s”. Before that, Tom Osborne’s teams were very good, but they weren’t great....
Corn Nation
Wrestling: Huskers Hosting Badgers Sunday Afternoon
The Huskers are looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Iowa as they take on the Badgers of Wisconsin tomorrow afternoon. The No. 11-ranked Huskers host No. 13 Wisconsin Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. and there is certainly a lot on tension between these two programs after the Badgers refused to sign off on transfer Kyle Burwick’s eligibility. In early January, the NCAA stepped in and granted Burwick eligibility right before Big Ten play.
Corn Nation
Friday Flakes: Matt Rule Said Last Season was the “Slow Burn” and Nebraska is Different than Temple and Baylor
So all about the semantics of what needs to happen with the Nebraska job. John Bishop, of Unsportsmanlike Conduct threw out the following poll:. The Nebraska job needs one of the three R’s or it is starting from scratch. Is it a rebuild, a reload or a reset? Or maybe it’s starting from scratch.
Corn Nation
Sam Hoiberg’s career day not enough for Nebraska as Maryland wins 82-63
The Nebraska Cornhuskers put up a fight early and redshirt freshman guard Sam Hoiberg had a breakout performance as he posted a career-high 15 points, but it wasn’t enough. The Maryland Terrapins sent the Huskers packing with an 82-63 Terps victory. The loss moves Nebraska to 10-12 on the...
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB Falls to Iowa 80-76
This will be a tough game against [yet another] ranked opponent. Iowa beat Nebraska three times last season and brings mostly the same lineup this year. Can the ladies pull an upset?. First Quarter. The Huskers scored the first six points (Bourne, Haiby and Markowski). The Husker defense held the...
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB vs #10 Iowa Preview and Game Thread
Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) at 10/8 Iowa Hawkeyes (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten) Saturday, January 28, 2023, Noon (CT) Live TV: FOX Brandon Gaudin (PBP), Sarah Kustok (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:45 a.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers...
Corn Nation
BOOM! California DL Sua Lefotu is N!
Great news from the land of Fatburger, AK-47s & basketball franchises beating the Supersonics!. Nebraska landed the commitment of California defensive tackle Sua Lefotu Saturday evening. Sua plays his prep ball at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, a southeast suburb of Los Angeles nestled in between Paramount and Norwalk, not far from Compton & Long Beach.
Corn Nation
Five Heart Podcast 313: No Slow Burn
Hey hey, it’s time for a brand new Five Heart Podcast. This week on the show, Jon and Greg will talk about more football commitments from the portal as well as traditional high school commits. Matt Rhule made quite the statement about the expectation of timeframe on returning Nebraska...
Comments / 0