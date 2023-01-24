Rita Ora is officially off the market. The singer-songwriter made an appearance on the Heart Breakfast Show to promote her new song “You Only Love Me,” during which she confirmed that she and partner Taika Waititi did, indeed, tie the knot. More from The Hollywood ReporterTaika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins' Pushes Release to September 2023Daniel Craig Busts a Move in Taika Waititi-Directed, Rita Ora-Soundtracked Belvedere Vodka CampaignRita Ora and Taika Waititi Set to Co-Host 2022 MTV EMAs “Yes. Here we are,” Ora said when Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden asked her if she was married. “They say everything happens for a...

27 MINUTES AGO