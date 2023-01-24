Read full article on original website
Vehicle Rollover Causes One Injury in Gaviota
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vehicle rollover on Highway 101 north at Gaviota. At 1:05 p.m. Sunday, crews arrived on the scene and discovered the single vehicle collision with one occupant, a male in his 50s. The driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage...
One Injured in Montecito House Fire
Montecito Fire responded to a reported structure fire on the 900 block of Picacho Lane at 4:56 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Upon arrival, Montecito firefighters saw light smoke coming from the garage. The fire was contained to the garage and knocked down within 10 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. Firefighters will remain at the residence monitoring the area for approximately an hour.
DignityMoves and County Announce the Launch of Comprehensive Plan to solve Interim Housing Needs
In partnership with the County of Santa Barbara, DignityMoves announced [last week] the launch of DignityNOW Santa Barbara County, a bold initiative to create sufficient Interim Supportive Housing for everyone experiencing unsheltered homelessness across the County of Santa Barbara. [Last week], the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously supported...
East Beach Closed for Sewage Spill
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “BEACH CLOSURE”notice for all recreational water contact at East Beach within one-quarter (¼) mile of the Sycamore Creek outfall in response to a spill of untreated sewage reaching ocean waters along this beach shoreline. Santa Barbara County Environmental...
United Way Offers Free Tax Help to Local Residents
As tax season approaches, low- to moderate-income Santa Barbara County residents will have the opportunity to put more money back in their pocket with the help of United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA). From Feb. 6 to April 18, volunteers at VITA sites...
