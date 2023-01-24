Montecito Fire responded to a reported structure fire on the 900 block of Picacho Lane at 4:56 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Upon arrival, Montecito firefighters saw light smoke coming from the garage. The fire was contained to the garage and knocked down within 10 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. Firefighters will remain at the residence monitoring the area for approximately an hour.

