POLITICO
The fight for the airwaves in your house
For years, big consumer-tech companies like Meta, Apple and Google have been leaning on the government to free up little pieces of the wireless spectrum as “unlicensed” airwaves — meaning anyone can use those airwaves for free. What are they after, exactly?. These aren’t wireless carriers like...
DOJ takes down global ransomware group
The Department of Justice disrupted a global ransomware gang, known as Hive, for allegedly extorting more than $100 million in ransom payments from more than 1,500 victims around the world. Meanwhile, BuzzFeed said this week that it plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) to create content. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you…
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
CNN Exclusive: Pence classified documents included briefing memos for foreign trips
The roughly 12 classified documents found at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence included materials described as background briefing memos that were prepared for Pence's foreign trips, multiple sources told CNN.
The end of Big Tech's subscription addiction
Industry experts say usage-based pricing, or paying for only what you use, has gained ground. The market crash could make this even more popular.
ChatGPT outpaces Instagram: 10 million daily users in just 40 days
ChatGPT, OpenAI's powerful artificial intelligence (AI) language model, has surpassed 10 million daily users in just 40 days, outpacing popular Instagram's initial rapid growth. This achievement is even more impressive when you consider that it likely represents at least 20 million monthly users, according to an industry expert. "ChatGPT at...
Advertised salary ranges are not set in stone. That's why you still have to negotiate
Now that more and more states are requiring companies to advertise salary ranges for open roles, you may assume the range is the range and you can't negotiate for more.
TechCrunch
2022 European edtech report: Smaller rounds and fewer deals, but more angel activity
Governments, public sector organizations and many private companies moved heaven and earth to ensure public safety and adequate supply of core services. Quite clearly, spending reached unsustainable levels. But 2022 was the year when this “spending” slowed and was instead more widely rebranded and accepted as actually being “borrowing.” This...
CoinDesk
The Bizarre (Sort of) Bipartisanship of the Crypto Congress
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Most of U.S politics is depressingly predictable. If Republicans come out in favor of Position X, it’s a lock that Democrats will vocally oppose it, and vice versa. With only sporadic exceptions, conventional issues like taxes, abortion, climate change, crime, health care, racial justice, gun control, and LGBT rights fall cleanly along the Left/Right axis.
CoinDesk
The Best Tool for Designing Effective DeFi Policies Is Web3 Itself
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Most of the conversation about policy in Web3 has centered around what crypto pioneer Nick Szabo calls “wet code” – in this case, the laws that govern human institutions. The world of crypto offers an alternative – “dry code,” or computer code – to protect investors and users, which may be a more efficient approach by literally encoding rules in verifiable, permissionless and self-custodial protocols.
POLITICO
The diplomat securing responsibly sourced critical minerals
The Biden administration and a host of U.S. allies are looking abroad to mineral-rich countries to secure vulnerable supply chains for EV batteries and renewables. Jose Fernandez, the State Department's undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment, is trying to make sure the effort keeps ESG at the forefront.
Latinos contributed $65 billion to the Phoenix-area economy
Latinos contributed at least $65.1 billion to the Phoenix-area economy, according to a new report measuring the gross domestic product of the region's fastest growing demographic group. That is higher than the entire economies of the states of Maine and North Dakota, the report found. ...
NSA's former top lawyer on understanding electronic surveillance
In this episode of "Intelligence Matters," host Michael Morell speaks with Glenn Gerstell, former general counsel at the National Security Agency, about how and when the NSA is authorized to use electronic surveillance to collect intelligence on foreign targets. Gerstell offers a detailed explanation of the origins and evolution of the Foreign Intellingence Surveillance Act (FISA) and the statute, most commonly referred to as Section 702, that allows electronic surveillance using U.S. electronic communications service providers. He and Morell walk through the legal limitations put forth in the statute and the debate currently surrounding its reauthorization by Congress. Highlights: On existing legal...
Mercedes leapfrogs past Tesla on automated highway driving
Mercedes-Benz will take a step towards offering a self driving car in the United States, or at least in some states, when it begins selling cars here with its new Drive Pilot system later this year.
Federal judge blocks California misinformation law
A federal judge has temporarily blocked a California law intended to prevent doctors from spreading COVID-19 misinformation or disinformation to patients, finding that it is “unconstitutionally vague.” A group of five doctors and two nonprofit advocacy groups sued in November after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed Assembly Bill 2098 into law the month before. …
