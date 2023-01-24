ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panic! At The Disco breaks up as the lead singer shares personal news

Panic! At The Disco is calling it quits after nearly 20 years, the pop-punk group's lead singer, Brendon Urie, announced on Jan. 24. “Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way,” Urie wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
"Beatles Rival" Dies

British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
This Is the Band That’s Supposedly Saving Rock and Roll?

Early December, a tchotchke shop in Brooklyn—an employee advises me about which novelty socks to pair with which comical greeting card for a friend. Then her voice, previously curious and chatty, gains a sudden seriousness. She tells me about a concert she went to the night before. The band was Italian, it was saving rock and roll, and it’d play in the city again, that night. I suddenly understood the difference between a salesperson and an evangelist. The woman gave me an order: You must go see Måneskin.
Country Artist Marries Fellow Musician in Nashville

Love is in the air for two country crooners. PEOPLE reported that country artist Jennifer Hart married musician Rob Ricotta. While speaking with the publication, the pair opened up about their nuptials, which took place at the Loveless Barn in Nashville, Tennessee. Hart and Ricotta decided to tie the knot...
NASHVILLE, TN
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal

Justin Bieber has sold his entire music catalog, Billboard reports. The $200 million sale to Hipgnosis marks the largest rights sale for any artist of the "Ghost" singer's generation. It's also the company's largest acquisition yet. The sale includes Bieber's publishing, artist royalties from master recordings and neighboring rights in...
Rolling Stones: Jagger and Richards statues planned for Dartford

Bronze statues of Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards will be erected in their home town. The pair met on a platform at Dartford station in 1961, forming a friendship that would lead to the foundation of The Rolling Stones in 1962. The statues, which capture the duo mid-performance, will...
