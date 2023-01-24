Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 22-29
A condo in East Sandwich that sold for $100,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 44 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $647,733, $436 per square foot.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
Martha's Vineyard Times
Sewage leak prompts Lagoon Pond closure
A large portion of the Lagoon Pond and the outer harbor is closed to all shellfishing after it was determined that a nearby sewage leak could have potentially contaminated those waters. Oak Bluffs officials discovered that the leak originated from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital after responding to a call around...
L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location
PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham.
WPFO
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman hits it big on Mega Millions ticket, $1 million prize yet to be claimed
A Massachusetts woman has one mega bucks after purchasing a winning Mega Millions ticket. Another big prize won in Massachusetts has gone unclaimed. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery Davena Allen is the winner of a $1 million Mega Millions prize after the first five numbers on her Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in the multi-state game’s drawing held Tuesday, January 10.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
fallriverreporter.com
Three discovered at Fall River hospital with facial injuries, two from stabbing, in two separate incidents in New Bedford and Providence
Three people arrived at a Fall River hospital with injuries to the face in two separate incidents Sunday morning. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital, regarding 3 men who sought medical attention for facial injuries. It was determined that two...
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
Attention Massachusetts Residents: Hang on to Those Empty Cans, They Could be Worth More Than 5 Cents Down the Road
I never understood why some people just throw away their cans and bottles. I suppose they figure the monetary return isn't worth it or maybe they feel it's too much of a hassle to gather up their cans and bottles and make the trek to the redemption center/grocery store. One thing is for sure, bottle deposits in Massachusetts are currently five cents per container and it's been that way for 40 years.
$31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts
Tuesday night's winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in western Massachusetts.
whdh.com
MassDOT: New bridges to Cape Cod will look similar to the old bridges with some modern updates
Transportation officials say the new bridges to Cape Cod will look similar to the current bridges, with some modern updates. The Bourne and Sagamore Bridges were built in the 1930s and are in need of replacement. Officials say that out of three different designs considered, the current arch design proved...
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
Fireball sued for $5M, accused of misleading customers
An Illinois woman is suing Fireball's parent company after discovering that some of the miniature bottles don't actually contain whiskey.
New updates on Cape Cod bridge replacements released; funding still an issue
Officials updated the public on what they might be able to expect from the new Sagamore and Bourne bridges. Despite recent setbacks regarding funding, the massive project to replace the Sagamore and Bourne bridges is still moving forward. While construction likely won’t start until fall 2025, officials said Tuesday that they have determined the specific types of bridges that should eventually replace the existing structures, which have stood since the 1930’s.
NECN
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones
Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
Former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito finds a new role
Three weeks after she became a private citizen once again, former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, of Shrewsbury, joined the advisory council at Firefly Health, which describes itself as a female-led health plan and "virtual-first care innovator." Polito will bring extensive experience in health care policy to the role, including the administration's efforts to implement a behavioral health reform "roadmap." ...
AOL Corp
SNAP Schedule: When Massachusetts Food Stamps Are Sent in February 2023
SNAP, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts. SNAP helps low-income households supplement their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT card. Payments go out according to the same monthly schedule. Massachusetts SNAP recipients can expect their February payments over the first 14 days of the month, based on the last digit of their Social Security number.
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
The Most Expensive Restaurant in Massachusetts Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is coming up in a couple of weeks. If you are looking for something to wow your sweetheart, how about the most expensive restaurant in Massachusetts?. As you might expect, the restaurant is located in the newly revamped Seaport district of Boston. According to LoveFood.com, the most expensive...
Comments / 0