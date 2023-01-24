Read full article on original website
Related
927thevan.com
Unemployment Up Along Lakeshore for the Month, but Down for the Year
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2023) – Unemployment ticked up along the Lakeshore last month, but the level isn’t as high as a year ago at this time. In not-seasonally adjusted numbers released on Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, Ottawa County’s jobless rate stood at 2.9 percent for December, the third lowest among the 83 counties in Michigan. This is one tenth of a percentage point higher than in November, but three tenths of a percentage point lower than in December of 2021.
927thevan.com
Friday Night’s Prep Hoops Scoreboard; Hope, GVSU Host DH on Saturday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2023) – In high school basketball action on Friday night, these scores:. The Saugatuck at Gobles girls/boys doubleheader was postponed until this coming Wednesday evening. On Tuesday evening around 6:40 PM, depending on the length of the JV games beforehand, hear the Byron Center at...
927thevan.com
Hope, GVSU Settle for Hoops DH Splits
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 29, 2023) – Hope College split a pair of basketball games with visiting Albion at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland yesterday. Savannah Feenstra had 17 points as the host Flying Dutch won the women’s opener, 78-49. Fred Garland had 30 points as the Britons took the men’s nightcap, 79-78. While the women are off until visiting the Belles of St. Mary’s in South Bend next Saturday afternoon, the men take on the Scots in Alma on Wednesday evening, with broadcast time at 7 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
927thevan.com
“Slushy” Road Conditions a Factor in Jenison Area Collision
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2023) – Three persons were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision west of Jenison on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, west of 20th Avenue, around 7:20 PM. That was where a westbound sedan, driven by a 20-year-old Hudsonville man, lost control on slushy conditions, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound sedan, driven by a 30-year-old Grand Haven man, head on. The two drivers, along with a 28-year-old Grand Haven woman who was a passenger in the eastbound vehicle, were all taken to Corewell-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
927thevan.com
Canine Unit, Drone Bring Parole Absconder to Justice in Van Buren Co.
BANGOR TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 27, 2023) – Thanks to a Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department canine unit and a drone, a 36-year-old Covert man wanted for being a parole absconder was apprehended late on Thursday night. According to Van Buren County Sheriff’s Sergeant Larry Weers, a vehicle...
Comments / 1