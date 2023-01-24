ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Home Grown: New water saving grant, up to $1 million per farm

By Samantha Byrd
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFiJY_0kPgs5HY00

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In todays’s Home Grown report, the University of Arizona extension is promoting a new water-saving grant of up to one-million dollars per farm for growers across the state.

One of the most limiting factors to growing crops in Arizona is water.

So, the state has allocated up to 15-hundred dollars per acre to help farmers become more efficient with their water usage.

The money will help farmers transition away from flood irrigation, to more efficient technologies, expected to provide water savings of 20 percent or more.
“These are state allocated funds, largely originating from a program chaired by Tim Dunn,” said agricultural extension agent, Robert Masson.

Each farm can be given up to one million dollars in funding to improve irrigation.

The University of Arizona is now in charge of the project across the state.

"The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension group is tasked with administering the reimbursement grants and will assist growers with understanding available options and development of best used practices," said Masson.

The extension review committee will design and review the irrigation efficiency plan for the land and continue to monitor it for several years.

“Irrigation water use will be monitored by the review committee for three years after installment of the new technology, to advise on optimal in season use and assist with adjustment to salinity management programs,” said Masson.

All applicants must have a grower permit issued by the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

Applications are open now.

Click this email to apply for the grant: CES-WaterGrant@teams.arizona.edu

The post Home Grown: New water saving grant, up to $1 million per farm appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?

Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
SAHUARITA, AZ
AZFamily

AZ Dept. of Revenue unclaimed property auction underway

Creating a budget and analyzing what needs to be sacrificed is the first step. Major Valley events have our eyes focused in on law enforcement and security measures. Lawmakers looking to eliminate rent tax for Arizona families. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. State Senator Steve Kaiser (R-Phoenix) is looking to...
ARIZONA STATE
KYMA News 11

Colorado lawmakers look to AI to detect wildfires earlier

A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state's history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in the hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control. The post Colorado lawmakers look to AI to detect wildfires earlier appeared first on KYMA.
COLORADO STATE
Greyson F

2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to Yelp

There are a number of “best of” restaurant lists out there. Most are put together by larger publications and industry-backed restaurant groups that, while giving you a nice picture of the top restaurants in the country (or around the world), there is often a heavy influence from restaurant owners and executives. In fact, most “best of” or “best selling” lists have very specific credentials that can elevate a name brand over an outsider. That is why, for many, the best lists are those put together by average individuals who just know what they like. When it comes to the food and beverage industry, all of this is summed up in the annual Yelp top 100 lists. These lists showcase the best-rated and reviewed restaurants in the country. And with the 2023 edition of the list, two Tucson restaurants came out on top.
TUCSON, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Earth Notes: Arizona Bison

Bison are among the most emblematic animals of the American West. Many Indigenous peoples relied on them for survival. Some, such as the Zuni, have oral histories of hunting them and performing a Buffalo Dance ceremony. Bison are known primarily as Plains animals, but historically they did extend into the...
ARIZONA STATE
KYMA News 11

Arizona lawmakers address border crisis

Lawmakers from both the Arizona House of Representatives and the State Senate addressed the public health crisis in Arizona due to the border crisis and the resulting importation of crime, illegal narcotics, human smuggling, and sex trafficking. The post Arizona lawmakers address border crisis appeared first on KYMA.
ARIZONA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
TUCSON, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson

Feed the sweetest deer, the friendliest rabbits, the prettiest parakeets, the biggest tortoises, and MORE at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson!. We had a blast here! All the animals are definitely use to being fed, so be prepared for eagerness and some pushiness, ha. You’ll find donkeys, goats, deer, ducks, sheep, bunnies, tortoises, parakeets, ostriches, and stingrays!
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list

Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
ARIZONA STATE
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy