Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Today! Boise State Hosts Future City Competition for ID Middle School Students
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho middle school students with a love for STEM are putting their best projects forward today at Boise State University in the Student Union Building from 8:00a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 🌎 FUTURE city. Students from more than 20 schools across the state were challenged to...
Zoo Boise Now Offering Private Animal Tours with Akasha the Tiger
Boise, Idaho. Zoo Boise shared big news with the Treasure Valley in their latest Twitter post on Wednesday, Jan. 25!. Zoo Boise just launched their new Tiger Private Animal Experience! Locals can now book a one-on-one private experience with Akasha, Zoo Boise's newest tiger and furry family member!. Hosted by...
Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday
It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
Idaho Teachers Are In The Top 15 For Lowest Pay In The Country
God bless our teachers, especially Idaho teachers - we often take them for granted. Most parents expect schools to be fully staffed with teachers, ready to mold our youth for the future. Not many parents ever stop to ask: "Will teachers still be around when my child goes to school?"
Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog
Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
Popular Television Star ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Plans Boise Visit
Idaho is growing used to seeing big stars and celebrities visit--whether it's a low key visit, like we often see in resort towns or a major concert, Idaho is on the map. The Kardashians love Coeur d'Alene and Elon Musk has even spent time in Sun Valley. Who is next...
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
The Most Famous People Who’ve Graduated In And Around Boise
Idaho is famous for a lot of things - potatoes, fry sauce, mountains, and of course, the amazing four seasons we get to experience (sometimes all in a day). Another famous trait of the Gem State?. Its people. Idaho: Origin of the Stars?. Most people are aware that Aaron Paul...
6 Reasons People Say They Moved Away from Idaho in 2022, Ranked
Since 1977, a moving company named United Van Lines has done an annual migration survey to see which states were the most popular destinations to move to and which states were driving people away. Idaho appeared in their “Top 10 States to Move To” list from 2014-2021, taking the #1...
Boise Outing, Dinner and Date Ideas to Celebrate Your Love on National Spouses Day
We may still be a couple of weeks away from Valentines day. Today however is another day to appreciate your spouse without all of the flowers and candy fuss. Today is National Spouses Day although a number of countries besides the US celebrate it today too. So how did National...
Funny Virial Video of Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Can’t Believe Man has Never Seen Breaking Bad
Aaron Paul is an Idaho icon. He grew up in Emmett and still resides in the gem state most of the time in a beautiful place in McCall. Check out Aaron's gorgeous Idaho home... You know him best as Jesse Pinkman from the hit series "Breaking Bad" and in Boise, you know he's one of the biggest stars to ever call our city home. Now, the first home that he purchased in Boise, Idaho is on the market and up for sale. By far, this mid-century home is one of the sexiest builds we have ever seen--with access to the pool from nearly every room in the home.
Five Fun Events and Festivals in Boise to Look Forward to this Spring and Summer
It is still cold, and we are so excited for the gorgeous warmer days to show back up in Idaho. Five Fun Events and Festivals in Boise to Look Forward to this Spring and Summer. Warmer weather is hearing our way in the Treasure Valley soon and there are some great outdoor events and festivals that will be here before we know it. Plan your spring and summer around these fantastic and fun outdoor events coming up...
Conservative BSU Professor Heckled At Eagle High School Speech
A Conservative Boise State professor is once again making waves over a recent speech that he gave at a local high school. Doctor Scott Yenor appeared at Eagle High School as part of a Turning Point USA event called Turning Point Eagle. You may recall that Doctor Yenor was threatened with physical violence and fired for his political beliefs.
I’ve Written 1,194 Articles About Boise – Here’s What I’ve Learned
If you've ever had to compose any pieces of writing in your career, you understand exactly just how much you find out about the subject you're researching. In my case, that subject is Boise, Idaho. 1,194 times have I poured some coffee, cozied up to my keyboard, and began the...
Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents
If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
Locals Predict What Boise Will Look Like In 50 Years
According to a report from CitySquare, the city of Boise is expected to continue to rapidly grow and will be one of the fastest-growing cities by the year 2060. ...the population of the Boise City metro area in Idaho is projected to grow from 807,700 in 2022 to 1,363,100 in 2060. The 68.8% projected population growth in the metro area is the 16th highest of all 384 U.S. metro areas.
Normal People Love A Totally Average Boise Home For $285k [PICS!]
Let's be real. Idaho's coveted Treasure Valley housing market is inundated with top-dollar luxury listings. From Nampa to the North End and beyond, jaw-dropping builds are around every corner in the valley. What's more, the highly visible and remarkable clusters of wealth can make it easy to forget the growing number of locals struggling to keep a roof over their heads.
Will A Boise Native Surprise Us At WWE’s Epic Royal Rumble This Weekend?
This weekend is one of Professional Wrestling's most significant events. To understand how important, we'll compare it to football. In football, you have to win a conference championship game to get into the Super Bowl. In the case of the WWE, the Super Bowl is called WrestleMania. It takes place over two nights in April. The conference championship game is the Royal Rumble, and it takes place in San Antonio's Alamodome on Saturday.
Top 10 Rated Companies to Work for In the Boise Area
Today is National "Have Fun at Work Day" National Today says, "National Fun at Work Day falls on the last Friday of January! Whether you work for a small office or a large organization, injecting fun into the workplace is a great way to bond with coworkers, boost team morale, gain inspiration, and even increase productivity. National Fun at Work Day was created to foster happiness and humor in the office and bring employees together. "
How Idaho’s Fry Sauce Helped Me Get Over Bill Cosby & Accept Mayo
When it comes to the foods of Boise, is there anything more iconic than fry sauce? One could make a case for finger steaks but even then - can you really enjoy finger steaks without fry sauce in the first place?. I think not. How Bill Cosby ruined mayonnaise for...
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0