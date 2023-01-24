ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB-TV launches Convoy of Care for Georgia tornado victims

ATLANTA — Following the devastation caused by multiple tornadoes January 12, WSB-TV Channel 2 is once again partnering with law enforcement, nonprofit organization Caring for Others, the Georgia Motor Trucking Association, and others to lead an effort to bring disaster relief to communities ravaged by the storm.

This partnership began in 2016 to bring relief to Baton Rouge, LA in the wake of historic flooding.

“I’ve walked through the impacted community, and two weeks since the storms, there still is a critical need,” said Clarence Cox, past president of NOBLE, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. “We’ve identified a distribution center and will deliver donations the next day,” Cox said.

“At least five tornadoes tore through the community,” said WSB-TV Director of Community and Public Affairs Condace Pressley, “and the Convoy of Care is working to meet the needs government services have not.”

Requested items are (NEW ONLY):

  • Personal hygiene supplies
  • Diapers, wipes, and other baby supplies
  • Cleaning supplies and laundry detergent
  • Nonperishable food items and pet food

The Convoy of Care will accept donations in person Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at these locations:

  • WSB-TV - 1601 West Peachtree Street, NE Atlanta Click here for directions
  • Woodstock First Baptist Church - 11905 Hwy 92, Woodstock, GA 30188
  • Chamblee United Methodist Church - 4147 Chamblee-Dunwoody Rd., Chamblee, GA 30341
  • Caring for Others – 3537 Browns Mill Rd., Atlanta 30354 Click here for directions

The Georgia Motor Trucking Association and law enforcement organizations including the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP), Georgia Coach Lines, Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, and others, have pledged their network to recruit volunteers to deliver and distribute donations.

About Channel 2 WSB-TV The ABC Affiliate is part of Cox Media Group and ranks as Atlanta’s number one local television station. WSB-TV also operates its website, wsbtv.com, its free WSB-TV news and weather apps, plus its streaming app, WSB Now for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. The station also airs BOUNCE on its digital sub-channel 2.2, and LAFF on 2.3.

©2022 Cox Media Group

