Woonsocket Call

FOX Nation’s Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! to Debut on Monday, February 13

Debut Marks Iconic Entertainer’s First Stand-Up Special in Nearly 20 Years. FOX Nation’s highly anticipated comedy special entitled Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! will make its debut on Monday, February 13. The one-hour program marks Ms. Barr’s first return to a stand-up comedy special in nearly 20 years.
Deadline

Barrett Strong Dies: Motown Artist & Songwriter Was 81

Barrett Strong, artist and songwriter credited with having given Motown its first hit with “Money (That’s What I Want),” has died. He was 81. Motown founder Berry Gordy confirmed Strong’s death in a statement where he called his songs “revolutionary.” “I am saddened to hear of the passing of Barrett Strong, one of my earliest artists, and the man who sang my first big hit,” Gordy said in a statement shared by Billboard. “Barrett was not only a great singer and piano player, but he, along with his writing partner Norman Whitefield, created an incredible body of work, primarily with the Temptations....
