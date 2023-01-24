Barrett Strong, artist and songwriter credited with having given Motown its first hit with “Money (That’s What I Want),” has died. He was 81. Motown founder Berry Gordy confirmed Strong’s death in a statement where he called his songs “revolutionary.” “I am saddened to hear of the passing of Barrett Strong, one of my earliest artists, and the man who sang my first big hit,” Gordy said in a statement shared by Billboard. “Barrett was not only a great singer and piano player, but he, along with his writing partner Norman Whitefield, created an incredible body of work, primarily with the Temptations....

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO