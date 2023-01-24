Read full article on original website
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
On this day in history, Jan. 30, 1933, 'The Lone Ranger' debuts, trotting into American cultural lore
"The Lone Ranger" debuted on WXYZ radio in Detroit on this day in history, Jan. 30, 1933. The masked vigilante lawman and his Native sidekick, Tonto, became a dynamic duo of multimedia fame.
Woonsocket Call
FOX Nation’s Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! to Debut on Monday, February 13
Debut Marks Iconic Entertainer’s First Stand-Up Special in Nearly 20 Years. FOX Nation’s highly anticipated comedy special entitled Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! will make its debut on Monday, February 13. The one-hour program marks Ms. Barr’s first return to a stand-up comedy special in nearly 20 years.
Barrett Strong Dies: Motown Artist & Songwriter Was 81
Barrett Strong, artist and songwriter credited with having given Motown its first hit with “Money (That’s What I Want),” has died. He was 81. Motown founder Berry Gordy confirmed Strong’s death in a statement where he called his songs “revolutionary.” “I am saddened to hear of the passing of Barrett Strong, one of my earliest artists, and the man who sang my first big hit,” Gordy said in a statement shared by Billboard. “Barrett was not only a great singer and piano player, but he, along with his writing partner Norman Whitefield, created an incredible body of work, primarily with the Temptations....
