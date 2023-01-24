Vermont Business Magazine Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas and State Archivist Tanya Marshall announced today that the Vermont State Archives and Records Administration (VSARA), a division of the Secretary of State’s Office, has been awarded a $34,000 state board programming grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC), a statutory body affiliated with the National Archives and Records Administration.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO