New Guide on the Benefits of Cooperative Purchasing for Fire-Rescue Service Leaders Released

Guest Ban Brings Improved Safety & Security To Hotels With Its Innovative ID Scanning Technology
Through impressive features such as visitor screening, automated PMS entry, a powerful watchlist, and more, the company’s service allows small and medium size hotels to enhance the visitor experience, while still maintaining the utmost security. January 27, 2023 - Guest Ban is bringing improved safety and security to the...
Affinitiv’s Newest Service Lane Solution, Tech Video, Awarded the 2023 AWA “Rising Star” Award
Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, announces Tech Video as the winner of the 2023 AWA Award in the Rising Star category. Tech Video is the newest addition to the Affinitiv suite of Service Experience solutions. This press release features multimedia. View...
Techforce Explains How the Australian Mining Industry Can Tackle Its Significant Recruitment Challenges
With a high volume of resource projects currently under development, the fast-moving industry is facing a major challenge to find skilled and flexible workers. PERTH, Australia, January 30, 2023 (Newswire.com) - According to Techforce, a national privately owned recruitment and workforce management company experienced in supplying qualified employees to a range of occupations, including rigger jobs and mining chef jobs, across Australia and New Zealand, the COVID-19 pandemic created intense global supply chain issues for the mining industry, including a massive shortage of skilled workers.
Christy Skojec Taylor: How to avoid costly mistakes in virtual interviews
We live in a post-pandemic world, and job seekers have had to adapt to a new way of job searching, including how they prepare for and participate in interviews. Since the pandemic, many companies have used virtual interviews. According to a recent survey of employers by TopResume, the world’s largest resume-writing service, job candidates are making huge mistakes when interviewing virtually. ...
French BooDog Petline Plans to Expand, Launches NFT Funding Project, KLABD
Sao Paulo, Brazil, 28th Jan 2023 – Those who think they missed the NFT bus can still hop in with the launch of KLABD – an NFT that represents the expansion of an entire business line making exclusive PET products for a French bulldog breed! BooDog is a pet venture which is planning for the national expansion of its Pet Creative line, along with international exposure. The entire plan has been tokenized on the KLA blockchain, and the resulting NFTs will bring in returns for owners as per a payment schedule.
The Brains Explore How To Prepare for a Third Party Cookie-less Future
London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Back in 2020, we were warned that the onset of a cookie-less future was near, and that by 2022, Chrome would no longer allow the use of third party cookies. While that timeline has been pushed back to 2023, this change is still inevitable, and the effects of this change will have a significant impact to say the least. Starting now, and with increasing impact, online advertisers will no longer have access to vital information on customers.
ECS Botanics talks sustainable business model and positive quarterly cashflow
ECS Botanics Ltd (ASX:ECS) managing director Nan-Maree Schoerie tells Proactive the company is an Australian medicinal cannabis cultivator and manufacturer with operations in northwest Victoria. She says one of the big differentiating factors of the business is that its model is sustainable. ECS follows the Californian model in that it's an outdoor organic grower benefitting from 'free energy' rather than paying high energy bills that indoor growers face.
AKARALI expands in the US as consumer demands quality clinically tested Tongkat Ali products
California, United States, 29th Jan 2023 – AKARALI announces its expansion plan into the US market with a wide range clinically-tested Tongkat Ali products that are backed by two decades of research studies and clinical trials. The herbal dietary supplement market in the US has surpassed USD10 billion for...
BR Williams Announces 2022 Top Carrier Awards
BR Williams — one of the country’s supply chain leaders — recently announced the winners of its 2022 Carrier of the Year awards. Every year, BR Williams Logistics, LLC recognizes their most dependable carriers. As a customer-centric organization celebrating 65 years of service, BR Williams aims to...
New Moped Insurance Site Compares Best Prices
The site helps improve protection on the road for everyone in this emerging motor vehicle category. Due to rising gasoline prices, scooters are becoming more popular by the day in the UK. Not only are they more convenient, but they are also friendly on the pocket. However, finding moped insurance can be quite a hassle, resulting in people overpaying for them. This is where the website which compares moped and scooter insurance is trying to make a difference. The site enables people across the UK to compare moped insurance side by side more efficiently, so they can select the best one.
Eccentric Engine’s Launches First Ever Virtual Retail Cloud at NADA 2023 To Demonstrate Scalability of Automotive Retail Metaverse
Eccentric Engine, a digital auto retail experience platform company, which is home to top automotive brands in India in their digital transformation journey, has now set eyes on a truly global footprint. They are now gearing to deliver their flagship offering, ‘Virtual Retail Cloud’ in January to U.S. dealerships.
PPC Experts at The Brains Unveil 4 Ways To Improve Paid Performance and Engagement
London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Times are getting tougher for businesses in the UK and abroad, and difficult decisions are being made about marketing spend. But is now the time to cut back? What if your ads aren't currently working out the way you thought they would? Surely the best business decision would be to abandon paid advertising and invest elsewhere?
FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security Intelligence Company for Business Risk Decision-Makers at Blue-Chip Organizations Around the World
Known for its Subscription Security Intelligence and Analysis Service SaaS Platform, Dragonfly Empowers Its Expansive, Diverse Base of Customers with Actionable Intelligence, Data, and Advisory for Mission-Critical Solutions. Dragonfly Broadens FiscalNote’s Geopolitical & Marketplace Portfolio, Provides High-Growth Annual Recurring Revenue, & Expands Global Customer Footprint. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:...
Bring Teams Closer Together with the Help of Blazing Ginger
Helping companies with team building, presentation skills, and leadership training. At every workplace, it is essential to maintain a strong connection and collaboration amongst employees. With employees slowly reporting back to offices, traveling to work on top of their daily tasks can pose a challenge to productivity, especially since people have adapted to working from home. Fortunately, Blazing Ginger is here to turn things around and help companies improve their performance and efficiency.
Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market Report 2022: Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet & Projected Rise in New Auto Sales Offers Potential for Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the...
WoodWing Embeds Workato Product to Meet Growing Customer Demand for Integrations for AI-based Digital Asset Tagging
Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, announced today that WoodWing, a software company focusing on content orchestration, is embedding Workato to enable WoodWing’s platform to integrate with other third-party apps requested by customers. Instead of doubling down and building integrations to the third-party apps, WoodWing chose Workato’s embedded integration/automation platform as a service (iPaaS) for its faster time to market, intuitive user experience, and ability to generate high ROI.
