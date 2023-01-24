ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Global 5G Developments Outlook Report 2023: New Key Trends and What to Expect - ResearchAndMarkets.com

By Research, Markets via Business Wire
Woonsocket Call
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market Report 2022: Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet & Projected Rise in New Auto Sales Offers Potential for Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the...
Woonsocket Call

Global OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023: OTT TV Episode and Movie Revenues will Reach $243 Billion in 2028; Up by $86 Billion from $157 Billion in 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $243 billion in 2028; up by $86 billion from $157 billion in 2022. About $17 billion will be added in 2023 alone. Simon Murray, the Principal...
Woonsocket Call

Global Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global low speed electric vehicle market size reached US$ 3.94 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.12 Billion by...
Woonsocket Call

WoodWing Embeds Workato Product to Meet Growing Customer Demand for Integrations for AI-based Digital Asset Tagging

Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, announced today that WoodWing, a software company focusing on content orchestration, is embedding Workato to enable WoodWing’s platform to integrate with other third-party apps requested by customers. Instead of doubling down and building integrations to the third-party apps, WoodWing chose Workato’s embedded integration/automation platform as a service (iPaaS) for its faster time to market, intuitive user experience, and ability to generate high ROI.
Woonsocket Call

FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security Intelligence Company for Business Risk Decision-Makers at Blue-Chip Organizations Around the World

Known for its Subscription Security Intelligence and Analysis Service SaaS Platform, Dragonfly Empowers Its Expansive, Diverse Base of Customers with Actionable Intelligence, Data, and Advisory for Mission-Critical Solutions. Dragonfly Broadens FiscalNote’s Geopolitical & Marketplace Portfolio, Provides High-Growth Annual Recurring Revenue, & Expands Global Customer Footprint. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:...
Woonsocket Call

Global Luxury Travel Market 2022: Featuring Absolute Travel, Thomas Cook, Scott Dunn and Travelopia Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Luxury Travel Market Size By Tour Type, By Age Group Of Travellers, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global Luxury Travel Market was valued at USD 1072.2 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1795.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.
Woonsocket Call

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Dr. Reddy’s Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%, a therapeutic generic equivalent to Durezol® (Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%) in the U.S. market, following the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Woonsocket Call

ECS Botanics talks sustainable business model and positive quarterly cashflow

ECS Botanics Ltd (ASX:ECS) managing director Nan-Maree Schoerie tells Proactive the company is an Australian medicinal cannabis cultivator and manufacturer with operations in northwest Victoria. She says one of the big differentiating factors of the business is that its model is sustainable. ECS follows the Californian model in that it's an outdoor organic grower benefitting from 'free energy' rather than paying high energy bills that indoor growers face.
Woonsocket Call

Techforce Explains How the Australian Mining Industry Can Tackle Its Significant Recruitment Challenges

With a high volume of resource projects currently under development, the fast-moving industry is facing a major challenge to find skilled and flexible workers. PERTH, Australia, January 30, 2023 (Newswire.com) - According to Techforce, a national privately owned recruitment and workforce management company experienced in supplying qualified employees to a range of occupations, including rigger jobs and mining chef jobs, across Australia and New Zealand, the COVID-19 pandemic created intense global supply chain issues for the mining industry, including a massive shortage of skilled workers.
Woonsocket Call

The Brains Explore How To Prepare for a Third Party Cookie-less Future

London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Back in 2020, we were warned that the onset of a cookie-less future was near, and that by 2022, Chrome would no longer allow the use of third party cookies. While that timeline has been pushed back to 2023, this change is still inevitable, and the effects of this change will have a significant impact to say the least. Starting now, and with increasing impact, online advertisers will no longer have access to vital information on customers.
Woonsocket Call

DAS Technology Unveils New CDXP Technology Features at NADA 2023

Leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) company unveils new technology features leveraging data and integrations to enhance customer experience and boost CSI and sales. DAS Technology, the leading customer data and experience platform company leveraged by over 7,800 retailers, unveiled today new technology showcasing the company’s expanded Customer Data...
TEXAS STATE
Woonsocket Call

French BooDog Petline Plans to Expand, Launches NFT Funding Project, KLABD

Sao Paulo, Brazil, 28th Jan 2023 – Those who think they missed the NFT bus can still hop in with the launch of KLABD – an NFT that represents the expansion of an entire business line making exclusive PET products for a French bulldog breed! BooDog is a pet venture which is planning for the national expansion of its Pet Creative line, along with international exposure. The entire plan has been tokenized on the KLA blockchain, and the resulting NFTs will bring in returns for owners as per a payment schedule.
Woonsocket Call

Mukesh Sharma, CEO at CryptoMize introduced bleeding edge Privacy Enforcement Services for Governments, Corporate and Individuals

Cybercrime is a threat to everything from personal information on smartphones to the national security of various countries. Knowledge is a powerful weapon and can be used against any business or brand. The more someone knows about us, the more power they have over us. That's where CryptoMize interjects to safeguard and hand over that autonomy to our clients. Privacy Enforcement Services offers the utmost security and safety of our client's personal data and identity.
Woonsocket Call

PPC Experts at The Brains Unveil 4 Ways To Improve Paid Performance and Engagement

London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Times are getting tougher for businesses in the UK and abroad, and difficult decisions are being made about marketing spend. But is now the time to cut back? What if your ads aren't currently working out the way you thought they would? Surely the best business decision would be to abandon paid advertising and invest elsewhere?

Comments / 0

Community Policy