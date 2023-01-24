Read full article on original website
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
Guest Column: The buzz about bees
You might think honey bees hibernate in winter but they don’t. When it gets very cold out, they cluster into a ball separated by the combs. The colder it is, the tighter the cluster. They eat the honey on those combs for energy. With highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s they are still active, flying out for “cleansing” flights. The queen pretty much stops laying eggs in winter. There’s little to no pollen coming in for nurse bees to make royal jelly...
