Zoo Boise Now Offering Private Animal Tours with Akasha the Tiger
Boise, Idaho. Zoo Boise shared big news with the Treasure Valley in their latest Twitter post on Wednesday, Jan. 25!. Zoo Boise just launched their new Tiger Private Animal Experience! Locals can now book a one-on-one private experience with Akasha, Zoo Boise's newest tiger and furry family member!. Hosted by...
Today! Boise State Hosts Future City Competition for ID Middle School Students
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho middle school students with a love for STEM are putting their best projects forward today at Boise State University in the Student Union Building from 8:00a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 🌎 FUTURE city. Students from more than 20 schools across the state were challenged to...
It’s Official, Idaho is Now Home to America’s Worst Drivers
How have your morning commutes been? Pretty terrible? Yeah, me too. If you think Idaho is full of terrible drivers now — that’s not just an excuse anymore — that’s a legitimate thing. Let’s just say, when it comes to the best and worst states to drive in, Idaho isn’t looking very good.
Only One Idaho Restaurant Makes The List of Top 100 Restaurants in America
It seems like every week, we uncover another unique, delicious or quirky Idaho restaurant so it kind of shocked us that only ONE restaurant in the Gem State found itself on this list. We’ve been checking Yelp every day this year, waiting for the 10th-anniversary edition of their “Top 100...
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog
Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
Idaho Teachers Are In The Top 15 For Lowest Pay In The Country
God bless our teachers, especially Idaho teachers - we often take them for granted. Most parents expect schools to be fully staffed with teachers, ready to mold our youth for the future. Not many parents ever stop to ask: "Will teachers still be around when my child goes to school?"
12 Items That Are Incredibly Difficult to Find Due to Shortages in Boise
It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it’s hard to believe that we’re still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. Three years later, we’ve moved beyond panic-buying toilet paper, bottled water and disinfecting wipes, but wandering through the aisles at your local Albertsons, Fred Meyer, WinCo or Walmart still hasn’t gotten back to normal. There are days when you walk in and think to yourself “what does everyone else know that I don’t” when you see a certain product completely wiped out.
Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday
It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
Dine Inside an Absolutely Magical Igloo At One of These 4 Idaho Hot Spots
The holidays may be behind us, but in Idaho there’s still plenty of time left to create some absolutely magical winter memories!. That could mean flying down the hill during coming tubing. It could mean channeling your inner Elsa at the enchanted LaBelle Lake Ice Palace. Maybe it means setting sail on an unforgettable Hot Cocoa Cruise.
Locals Predict What Boise Will Look Like In 50 Years
According to a report from CitySquare, the city of Boise is expected to continue to rapidly grow and will be one of the fastest-growing cities by the year 2060. ...the population of the Boise City metro area in Idaho is projected to grow from 807,700 in 2022 to 1,363,100 in 2060. The 68.8% projected population growth in the metro area is the 16th highest of all 384 U.S. metro areas.
Top 10 Rated Companies to Work for In the Boise Area
Today is National "Have Fun at Work Day" National Today says, "National Fun at Work Day falls on the last Friday of January! Whether you work for a small office or a large organization, injecting fun into the workplace is a great way to bond with coworkers, boost team morale, gain inspiration, and even increase productivity. National Fun at Work Day was created to foster happiness and humor in the office and bring employees together. "
6 Reasons People Say They Moved Away from Idaho in 2022, Ranked
Since 1977, a moving company named United Van Lines has done an annual migration survey to see which states were the most popular destinations to move to and which states were driving people away. Idaho appeared in their “Top 10 States to Move To” list from 2014-2021, taking the #1...
The Most Famous People Who’ve Graduated In And Around Boise
Idaho is famous for a lot of things - potatoes, fry sauce, mountains, and of course, the amazing four seasons we get to experience (sometimes all in a day). Another famous trait of the Gem State?. Its people. Idaho: Origin of the Stars?. Most people are aware that Aaron Paul...
Popular Television Star ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Plans Boise Visit
Idaho is growing used to seeing big stars and celebrities visit--whether it's a low key visit, like we often see in resort towns or a major concert, Idaho is on the map. The Kardashians love Coeur d'Alene and Elon Musk has even spent time in Sun Valley. Who is next...
Boise Outing, Dinner and Date Ideas to Celebrate Your Love on National Spouses Day
We may still be a couple of weeks away from Valentines day. Today however is another day to appreciate your spouse without all of the flowers and candy fuss. Today is National Spouses Day although a number of countries besides the US celebrate it today too. So how did National...
Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents
If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
Five Fun Events and Festivals in Boise to Look Forward to this Spring and Summer
It is still cold, and we are so excited for the gorgeous warmer days to show back up in Idaho. Five Fun Events and Festivals in Boise to Look Forward to this Spring and Summer. Warmer weather is hearing our way in the Treasure Valley soon and there are some great outdoor events and festivals that will be here before we know it. Plan your spring and summer around these fantastic and fun outdoor events coming up...
Do You Agree With Idaho’s Pick For The Best Children’s Storybook?
There's nothing quite like classic children's storybooks. From Where The Wild Things Are to The Very Hungry Caterpillar, many of us can recall a favorite growing up. There is something nostalgia to be had with these children's classics... but what if someone took those books and turned them into something a little bit more entertaining for adults today?
