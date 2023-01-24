Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday
It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
Today! Boise State Hosts Future City Competition for ID Middle School Students
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho middle school students with a love for STEM are putting their best projects forward today at Boise State University in the Student Union Building from 8:00a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 🌎 FUTURE city. Students from more than 20 schools across the state were challenged to...
Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog
Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
The Most Famous People Who’ve Graduated In And Around Boise
Idaho is famous for a lot of things - potatoes, fry sauce, mountains, and of course, the amazing four seasons we get to experience (sometimes all in a day). Another famous trait of the Gem State?. Its people. Idaho: Origin of the Stars?. Most people are aware that Aaron Paul...
Caldwell Middle School Teacher Arrested For In School Fight Club
When it rains, it pours, and it's really pouring within the Caldwell School District. Caldwell Police sent a late-night release detailing a substitute teacher who allegedly encouraged students to fight in his classroom. Even more alarming is that the male teacher videoed the fights and placed them on social media.
Popular Television Star ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Plans Boise Visit
Idaho is growing used to seeing big stars and celebrities visit--whether it's a low key visit, like we often see in resort towns or a major concert, Idaho is on the map. The Kardashians love Coeur d'Alene and Elon Musk has even spent time in Sun Valley. Who is next...
Zoo Boise Now Offering Private Animal Tours with Akasha the Tiger
Boise, Idaho. Zoo Boise shared big news with the Treasure Valley in their latest Twitter post on Wednesday, Jan. 25!. Zoo Boise just launched their new Tiger Private Animal Experience! Locals can now book a one-on-one private experience with Akasha, Zoo Boise's newest tiger and furry family member!. Hosted by...
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
Only One Idaho Restaurant Makes The List of Top 100 Restaurants in America
It seems like every week, we uncover another unique, delicious or quirky Idaho restaurant so it kind of shocked us that only ONE restaurant in the Gem State found itself on this list. We’ve been checking Yelp every day this year, waiting for the 10th-anniversary edition of their “Top 100...
I’ve Written 1,194 Articles About Boise – Here’s What I’ve Learned
If you've ever had to compose any pieces of writing in your career, you understand exactly just how much you find out about the subject you're researching. In my case, that subject is Boise, Idaho. 1,194 times have I poured some coffee, cozied up to my keyboard, and began the...
Normal People Love A Totally Average Boise Home For $285k [PICS!]
Let's be real. Idaho's coveted Treasure Valley housing market is inundated with top-dollar luxury listings. From Nampa to the North End and beyond, jaw-dropping builds are around every corner in the valley. What's more, the highly visible and remarkable clusters of wealth can make it easy to forget the growing number of locals struggling to keep a roof over their heads.
Idaho Humane Society Offering Valentine’s Photo Shoot For Pets
We know that folks in the Treasure Valley absolutely adore their pets--but Valentine's Day is not, and never really has been, an overwhelmingly "pet-centered" holiday. In fact, you have to wonder if pets get jealous on Valentine's Day--watching you or your significant other receive all of these gifts and attention and in many instances, the pet was in the house first!
Top 10 Rated Companies to Work for In the Boise Area
Today is National "Have Fun at Work Day" National Today says, "National Fun at Work Day falls on the last Friday of January! Whether you work for a small office or a large organization, injecting fun into the workplace is a great way to bond with coworkers, boost team morale, gain inspiration, and even increase productivity. National Fun at Work Day was created to foster happiness and humor in the office and bring employees together. "
Idaho Senator Fights For Educational Freedom on The Senate Floor
An Idaho senator has submitted a bill that will allow parents a more substantial choice regarding their children's education. The topic of educational choice or vouchers has been the topic of Idaho parents for years. State Senator Tammy Nicholas of Star/Middleton introduced the Education Freedom Act. The bill's purpose will...
Locals Predict What Boise Will Look Like In 50 Years
According to a report from CitySquare, the city of Boise is expected to continue to rapidly grow and will be one of the fastest-growing cities by the year 2060. ...the population of the Boise City metro area in Idaho is projected to grow from 807,700 in 2022 to 1,363,100 in 2060. The 68.8% projected population growth in the metro area is the 16th highest of all 384 U.S. metro areas.
Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents
If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
Boise Outing, Dinner and Date Ideas to Celebrate Your Love on National Spouses Day
We may still be a couple of weeks away from Valentines day. Today however is another day to appreciate your spouse without all of the flowers and candy fuss. Today is National Spouses Day although a number of countries besides the US celebrate it today too. So how did National...
How Idaho’s Fry Sauce Helped Me Get Over Bill Cosby & Accept Mayo
When it comes to the foods of Boise, is there anything more iconic than fry sauce? One could make a case for finger steaks but even then - can you really enjoy finger steaks without fry sauce in the first place?. I think not. How Bill Cosby ruined mayonnaise for...
Idaho Senators Grill University Leaders Over Woke Indoctrination
It's that time of year at the legislature when educational leaders answer elected officials' questions about what is and what isn't being taught in Idaho colleges and universities. Once again, the topic of 'woke ideology forced upon students and teachers was discussed with Boise State's President, Doctor Marlene Tromp. Several...
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0