FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Former Eversource site in New Bedford imploded to become wind facility
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Crews demolished the former Eversource site in New Bedford on Friday. The 29-acre site previously held the Cannon Street power station, which was decommissioned in 1992. It has since been renamed the New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal. According to Foss’ website, the terminal “will...
After almost 40 years in Providence, Clements to take final walk
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department is honoring Col. Hugh Clements Friday afternoon after he decided to leave Providence Public Safety after almost 40 years. A ceremonial walkout is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Providence Public Safety Complex. Last month, as Brett Smiley prepared to take...
Providence granted $27.2M in federal funds to make streets safer
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s Congressional Delegation announced a federal grant Saturday that will be used to improve the safety of Providence streets. The $27.2 million grant came from the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. The program, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation,...
Mount Pleasant High School assistant principal asks for staff to make donations to student’s ‘coyote’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Public School District is investigating an email sent to Mount Pleasant High School employees. The assistant principal at the high school sent an email Thursday night asking staff to help a student who they said came to the U.S. illegally. Several people took...
Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
Pawtucket man found guilty in 2013 murder of Warwick jogger
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man accused of murdering a Warwick jogger in 2013 was found guilty Friday. Michael Soares, 37, was convicted of first degree murder by a judge in the killing of 66-year-old John “Jack” Fay. The verdict comes after a bench trial took...
8-month-old involved in Duxbury tragedy dies, district attorney says
DUXBURY, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said an 8-month-old boy who was seriously injured by his mother has died. The death of the 8-month-old boy followed the deaths of his two siblings earlier this week in Duxbury. Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of killing...
Community joins in support of family, first responders of Duxbury murders
DUXBURY, Mass. (WLNE) –Not many words were said at Thursday night’s vigil, but many hugs and support were shared for the family and first responders. Many are still wondering why 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy strangled her three kids, according to police. “I think it’s just trying to understand how...
Providence police investigate drive-by shooting of 15-year-old boy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night while walking in Providence. Lt. William Brown said just before 11 p.m., police reported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for a report of a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The boy told police that he...
Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in leg in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said a 30-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning. Providence’s Acting Police Chief Oscar Perez said the incident happened at around 2:45 a.m at a home on Wisdom Avenue. After being shot in the leg, the 30-year-old...
Husband of Duxbury woman charged in children’s death releases statement
DUXBURY, Mass. (WLNE) — The father of three children killed in an incident in Duxbury last week said that he has forgiven his wife, who is charged in connection to their deaths, in a statement Saturday. Patrick Clancy’s statement was shared on a GoFundMe created on his behalf.
North Kingstown man pleads guilty to felony charge for acts in Capitol attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown man has pleaded guilty for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, according to U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves. On Friday, Graves said 47-year-old Bernard Sirr pleaded guilty to one count of interference with officers during a civil disorder. According to court...
Bryce Hopkins Continues Rise as Young Star For PC Friars
The PC Friars came into the 2022-2023 season with an all-new starting five. But that hasn’t stopped Providence from maintaining its success in the BIG EAST this winter. A big reason why is the rise of sophomore forward Bryce Hopkins, who’s turned himself into a candidate for Player of the Year in the conference.
New Bedford man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl, distributing cocaine
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was sentenced last week for trafficking fentanyl and distributing cocaine, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said that on July 31, 2021, New Bedford police had a search warrant for a black Honda...
Fall River police seek help identifying person who vandalized statues at Good Shepherd Parish
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person who vandalized multiple statues at the Good Shepherd Parish. Police said the incident happened at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators said the suspect was last seen walking in...
New Bedford man convicted of stabbing ex-girlfriend, molesting her daughter
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Friday a New Bedford man was convicted earlier this week of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and molesting her daughter. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Elias Centeio was sentence Tuesday to serve 15 to 20 years in state...
URI Rallies from 14 Points Down to Beat La Salle
FREE THROW – All Smiles For Brayon Freeman. Brayon Freeman plays with a swagger unmatched by anyone else on the court. The sophomore guard feeds off the crowd’s energy and lives in the moment; saying after the game, “That’s just how I like to play. I just like to have fun. I smile all the time. When your team is playing like that and the fans are in it, it’s kind of hard not to have that type of energy.”
