FREE THROW – All Smiles For Brayon Freeman. Brayon Freeman plays with a swagger unmatched by anyone else on the court. The sophomore guard feeds off the crowd’s energy and lives in the moment; saying after the game, “That’s just how I like to play. I just like to have fun. I smile all the time. When your team is playing like that and the fans are in it, it’s kind of hard not to have that type of energy.”

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO