Boston, MA

ABC6.com

Former Eversource site in New Bedford imploded to become wind facility

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Crews demolished the former Eversource site in New Bedford on Friday. The 29-acre site previously held the Cannon Street power station, which was decommissioned in 1992. It has since been renamed the New Bedford Foss Marine Terminal. According to Foss’ website, the terminal “will...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

After almost 40 years in Providence, Clements to take final walk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department is honoring Col. Hugh Clements Friday afternoon after he decided to leave Providence Public Safety after almost 40 years. A ceremonial walkout is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Providence Public Safety Complex. Last month, as Brett Smiley prepared to take...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence granted $27.2M in federal funds to make streets safer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s Congressional Delegation announced a federal grant Saturday that will be used to improve the safety of Providence streets. The $27.2 million grant came from the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. The program, administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man found guilty in 2013 murder of Warwick jogger

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man accused of murdering a Warwick jogger in 2013 was found guilty Friday. Michael Soares, 37, was convicted of first degree murder by a judge in the killing of 66-year-old John “Jack” Fay. The verdict comes after a bench trial took...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

8-month-old involved in Duxbury tragedy dies, district attorney says

DUXBURY, Mass. (WLNE) — The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said an 8-month-old boy who was seriously injured by his mother has died. The death of the 8-month-old boy followed the deaths of his two siblings earlier this week in Duxbury. Lindsay Clancy, 32, is accused of killing...
DUXBURY, MA
ABC6.com

Community joins in support of family, first responders of Duxbury murders

DUXBURY, Mass. (WLNE) –Not many words were said at Thursday night’s vigil, but many hugs and support were shared for the family and first responders. Many are still wondering why 32-year-old Lindsay Clancy strangled her three kids, according to police. “I think it’s just trying to understand how...
DUXBURY, MA
ABC6.com

Providence police investigate drive-by shooting of 15-year-old boy

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night while walking in Providence. Lt. William Brown said just before 11 p.m., police reported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for a report of a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The boy told police that he...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in leg in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said a 30-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning. Providence’s Acting Police Chief Oscar Perez said the incident happened at around 2:45 a.m at a home on Wisdom Avenue. After being shot in the leg, the 30-year-old...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Bryce Hopkins Continues Rise as Young Star For PC Friars

The PC Friars came into the 2022-2023 season with an all-new starting five. But that hasn’t stopped Providence from maintaining its success in the BIG EAST this winter. A big reason why is the rise of sophomore forward Bryce Hopkins, who’s turned himself into a candidate for Player of the Year in the conference.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

URI Rallies from 14 Points Down to Beat La Salle

FREE THROW – All Smiles For Brayon Freeman. Brayon Freeman plays with a swagger unmatched by anyone else on the court. The sophomore guard feeds off the crowd’s energy and lives in the moment; saying after the game, “That’s just how I like to play. I just like to have fun. I smile all the time. When your team is playing like that and the fans are in it, it’s kind of hard not to have that type of energy.”
PROVIDENCE, RI

