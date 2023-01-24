Read full article on original website
Related
Top 20 Idaho Cities Estimated to Make the Most Money in 2023
While you're checking out this list of the Top 20 Highest Earning Cities in Idaho… you’ll notice many of the cities are right here in the Treasure Valley! So, not only are these some of the greatest areas to live in Idaho already, but they’re also where some of the richest people and highest-paying jobs are located.
Today! Boise State Hosts Future City Competition for ID Middle School Students
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho middle school students with a love for STEM are putting their best projects forward today at Boise State University in the Student Union Building from 8:00a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 🌎 FUTURE city. Students from more than 20 schools across the state were challenged to...
Only One Idaho Restaurant Makes The List of Top 100 Restaurants in America
It seems like every week, we uncover another unique, delicious or quirky Idaho restaurant so it kind of shocked us that only ONE restaurant in the Gem State found itself on this list. We’ve been checking Yelp every day this year, waiting for the 10th-anniversary edition of their “Top 100...
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
20 Reasons California Transplants are Great for Idaho
Contrary to the bad wrap they so often receive, California transplants bring a lot to the table here in Idaho. But before we dive into their positive attributes, let's consider what they appreciate about the Gem State. 6 Reasons Californians Appreciate Idaho Living. Taxes. In 2021, California income tax was...
Popular Television Star ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Plans Boise Visit
Idaho is growing used to seeing big stars and celebrities visit--whether it's a low key visit, like we often see in resort towns or a major concert, Idaho is on the map. The Kardashians love Coeur d'Alene and Elon Musk has even spent time in Sun Valley. Who is next...
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog
Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
6 Reasons People Say They Moved Away from Idaho in 2022, Ranked
Since 1977, a moving company named United Van Lines has done an annual migration survey to see which states were the most popular destinations to move to and which states were driving people away. Idaho appeared in their “Top 10 States to Move To” list from 2014-2021, taking the #1...
Idaho Senator Fights For Educational Freedom on The Senate Floor
An Idaho senator has submitted a bill that will allow parents a more substantial choice regarding their children's education. The topic of educational choice or vouchers has been the topic of Idaho parents for years. State Senator Tammy Nicholas of Star/Middleton introduced the Education Freedom Act. The bill's purpose will...
Dine Inside an Absolutely Magical Igloo At One of These 4 Idaho Hot Spots
The holidays may be behind us, but in Idaho there’s still plenty of time left to create some absolutely magical winter memories!. That could mean flying down the hill during coming tubing. It could mean channeling your inner Elsa at the enchanted LaBelle Lake Ice Palace. Maybe it means setting sail on an unforgettable Hot Cocoa Cruise.
Idaho Senators Grill University Leaders Over Woke Indoctrination
It's that time of year at the legislature when educational leaders answer elected officials' questions about what is and what isn't being taught in Idaho colleges and universities. Once again, the topic of 'woke ideology forced upon students and teachers was discussed with Boise State's President, Doctor Marlene Tromp. Several...
Exposed: Biden’s Plan To Take Idaho’s Electricity To California
Have you noticed that President Biden has a unique, if not twisted, obsession with Idaho? The president's justice department filed its first lawsuit against Idaho's Trigger Law days after the Supreme Court's abortion decision. The nation continues to obsess over the tragic murder of the four University of Idaho students, yet the president hasn't sent condolences to the victim's families.
Funny Virial Video of Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Can’t Believe Man has Never Seen Breaking Bad
Aaron Paul is an Idaho icon. He grew up in Emmett and still resides in the gem state most of the time in a beautiful place in McCall. Check out Aaron's gorgeous Idaho home... You know him best as Jesse Pinkman from the hit series "Breaking Bad" and in Boise, you know he's one of the biggest stars to ever call our city home. Now, the first home that he purchased in Boise, Idaho is on the market and up for sale. By far, this mid-century home is one of the sexiest builds we have ever seen--with access to the pool from nearly every room in the home.
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0