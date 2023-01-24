Read full article on original website
Related
Bill to stop school boards hiking property tax is tabled
A bill that would ban a local school tax increase after the statewide property reassessment is completed was tabled Wednesday in the House Educaiton Committee after a lengthy discussion. House Bill 42, sponsored by Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, would remove the up-to-10% increase in school property taxes that current law would allow schools boards to levy. Rep. Rich Collins, ... Read More
WTRF
Rural struggles: Teachers ‘live in a poverty level’
(NewsNation) — Many students and educators across America face concerns that stem from a lack of technological infrastructure to the economic state of their rural school districts. One in five students across the U.S. goes to school in a rural setting, and these districts are ridden with their own...
Mark Twain parents speak out about school change
Ciara Silvey says the news that her kids must soon go to a different elementary school came as a deep shock. The mother of three Mark Twain Elementary students said Tuesday that the St. Joseph School District is handling its need for new preschool space in an “uneducated” way. By this, she said, she means it has not learned from the past. It is stopping the status quo at Mark Twain too soon and with not enough community input, she said.
Academy ISD proposes four-day school week to attract staff
A Central Texas school district is considering a four-day school week amidst a nationwide struggle to recruit staff.
WLOS.com
Passionate pleas from parents, coaches & students to keep youth school-based sports
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday night the Jackson County School Board voted to keep both district and school-based teams for grades 6th through 8th. The decision came as a sigh of relief for many parents and students as there had been concerns that keeping both options open for middle school aged kids was stressing resources and not sustainable.
Preschool special ed. funding bill draws staffing, money concerns
A bill that would increase funding for preschool students with disabilities was released by the House Education Committee Wednesday, but not without some concerns. House Bill 33, sponsored by Rep. Kim Williams, D-Marshallton, would increase funding for those students by revising the current ratio of 12.8 students per education unit to 8.4 students per unit for preschoolers 3 years and ... Read More
denver7.com
US school districts drowning in student lunch debt
Congress ended the free-lunch-for-all program a few months ago. Now, in order for students to qualify for free lunch, a family of four must earn $36,000 a year or less. Many children don't qualify but still can't afford meals. Several schools still provide meals for these students, requiring them to pay later and creating a debt many families cannot pay down.
KCRG.com
President of Xavier Catholic High School welcomes school voucher program
Veteran loses 15K after Moxie Solar closes as a former executive starts new company. “To be honest with you and it made our holiday plans a challenge and we found a way to work through it as a family now that the investment is completely gone.”. Updated: 8 hours ago.
East Valley Tribune
CUSD program to get ahead of teacher shortages
Chandler Unified School District has felt little impact from the teacher shortages that have left tens of thousands of positions nationwide unfilled. Still, district officials are thinking – and about to do something – about it. “We have been fairly immune to the teacher shortage,” said Abby Druck,...
Comments / 0