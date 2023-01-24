Ciara Silvey says the news that her kids must soon go to a different elementary school came as a deep shock. The mother of three Mark Twain Elementary students said Tuesday that the St. Joseph School District is handling its need for new preschool space in an “uneducated” way. By this, she said, she means it has not learned from the past. It is stopping the status quo at Mark Twain too soon and with not enough community input, she said.

2 DAYS AGO