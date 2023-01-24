Read full article on original website
Sam Elliott Earns Screen Actors Guild Nomination for Work in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'
The Taylor Sheridan universe is fairing much better during awards season than it has in years past. Following Kevin Costner's nomination and win at the Golden Globes for Best Actor in a TV Series -- Drama and the series' two nods at the upcoming Critics Choice Awards (one for Kelly Reilly for Best Actress in a Drama Series and one for Best Drama Series), Sam Elliott has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his work in the Yellowstone prequel series 1883.
Tom Hanks Nominated for Worst Supporting Actor for His Role in 'Elvis'
It is film awards season, and while some actors (like Elvis lead Austin Butler) are gearing up for the Academy Awards with nominations in hand, Tom Hanks is nominated for a much different kind of awards show. The legendary actor and two-time Oscars winner is up for three Golden Raspberry Awards, or "Razzies," this year.
'Elvis' Star Austin Butler Says His Heart is 'Shattered' Following Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, passed away on January 12 at the age of 54. Her death occurred days after she attended the Golden Globe awards on Jan. 10 where she supported Austin Butler, who played the role of Elvis in the 2022 movie directed by Baz Luhrmann. Her death has sparked reactions from many celebrities and public figures, including from Butler himself, who said his "heart is completely shattered" following the news.
Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley Have Emotional Response to Austin Butler's Heartfelt Acceptance Speech for 'Elvis'
Elvis actor Austin Butler took home a big win at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, winning trophy for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his portrayal of The King of Rock 'n Roll. The 31-year-old actor took to the stage to give a heartfelt acceptance speech. Butler looked shocked and excited while taking the stage and he began by pointing out some of his heroes in the audience.
Austin Butler Explains His Ever-Present 'Elvis' Voice: 'Pieces of My DNA Will Always Be Linked'
Austin Butler's been getting a lot of praise for his Golden Globe award-winning role as the King in Elvis. That's in large part because Butler captured the right vocal balance of the Southern charm and proto-pop star charisma that helped make Elvis Presley one of the most iconic figures of the 20th century. During his award acceptance speech on Tuesday (Jan. 10) and a brief appearance in the Golden Globes press room, something else became glaring: Butler's regular speaking voice has started to sound a lot like that of Presley.
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Look Stunning at 2023 Golden Globes
Cole Hauser and wife Cynthia hit the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet in style. The stunning couple, who've been married since 2006, looked effortlessly chic in black as they represented Hauser's hit western series at the award ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hauser and...
Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?
While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
Kelly Clarkson Debuted an Edgy New Look and Fans are Going Wild
Kelly Clarkson gave herself a makeover for a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and fans can't stop talking about it. The Voice coach, inspired by rock's grunge era of the '90s, rocked an ensemble that looked like it might have walked right out of a Nirvana video. During...
Kelly Clarkson Sings Pitch-Perfect Version of Chris Stapleton Tune on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
Kelly Clarkson is back in person on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and on a recent episode, she covered Chris Stapleton single, "You Should Probably Leave." Dressed in a green, floor-length dress, Clarkson dove into the jazzy, country tune. Clarkson infused plenty of soul into the tune even when singing the first verse, and she smoothly transitioned into the chorus, adding her own flair to the song's hook.
Dennis Quaid Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan's Upcoming Paramount+ Series 'Bass Reeves'
Dennis Quaid is the latest actor to join the Taylor Sheridan universe. The A Dog's Journey star has been added to the cast of the Yellowstone creator's forthcoming Paramount+ series Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo. The series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo's Yoruba Saxon, is based on the real life hero of the American frontier. Believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Bass Reeves captured over 3,000 outlaws without getting injured during his days in the Wild West.
Lisa Marie Presley, Singer-Songwriter and Daughter of Elvis, Dies at 54
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died. She was 54. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley shared in a statement. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
Looking Back on Elvis Presley's 'Duet' With Daughter Lisa Marie, 'Where No One Stands Alone'
Lisa Marie Presley, who died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12th, followed in her father's footsteps with a career in music. Upon her passing, the singer-songwriter's 2018 'duet' with Elvis on the gospel song "Where No One Stands Alone" plays with even more poignant meaning. "Where No One...
'Yellowstone' Stars Hit Golden Globes Red Carpet in Style
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and celebrities are showing up in style to the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (The award show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is also streaming on Peacock.) This year marks the televised return of the Golden Globes after several networks, studios and actors boycotted the 2022 ceremony in response to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity. According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, the HFPA has been accused of bribery, conflicts of interest and instituting a "culture of corruption."
Lainey Wilson Brings Out 'Yellowstone' Co-Star Ian Bohen at Concert
Country singer Lainey Wilson surprised concert-goers at her San Jose show with a special guest. At her Jan. 12 performance at Club Rodeo, Wilson brought Yellowstone's Dutton Ranch hand Ian Bohen on-stage during the sold out stop on her Country With A Flare Tour. Wilson portrays a musician in the...
Kevin Costner Thanks 'Yellowstone' Fans in Heartfelt Post Following Golden Globes Win
Kevin Costner received the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series -- Drama for his performance in Yellowstone. The actor, who plays patriarch John Dutton in the western drama, claimed the first Golden Globe award the series has ever been nominated for. Costner was chosen over Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance), and Diego Luna (Andor).
'Yellowstone' Star Kelsey Asbille Stuns on 2023 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet
Yellowstone is up for Best Drama Series at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards and series star Kelsey Asbille hit the red carpet to celebrate the acclaimed show. Asbille, who portrays Monica on Yellowstone, looked stunning in a sleek Saint Laurent dress and jewelry by Norman Silverman. Yellowstone will compete against...
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Buried Near Father + Son at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland near loved ones, most notably famous dad Elvis and only son Benjamin Keough. Per CBS News and other outlets, Presley will be buried next to her son, who died on July 12, 2020 at age 27. Graceland is the final...
Watch the First Trailer for Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's New Netflix Rom-Com
Ashton Kutcher (The Ranch, Vengeance) and Reese Witherspoon have officially rejoined the romantic comedy scene. The pair star in the upcoming Netflix film Your Place or Mine, where they portray two exes turned best friends who decide to swap lives for a week. This Parent Trap-esque setup finds Peter (Kutcher)...
Why 'Yellowstone's' Kevin Costner Didn't Attend the Golden Globe Awards
Fans of Yellowstone watching the 2023 Golden Globe awards were no doubt keeping their eyes peeled for the Dutton family patriarch: John Dutton himself, Kevin Costner. Costner is nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Series -- Drama for his role in the hit western series. However, Costner was unable to attend the ceremony due to flooding in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Willie Nelson Announces 'I Don't Know a Thing About Love,' a Harlan Howard Tribute Album
Across recent years, Willie Nelson has sprinkled tribute albums into his release schedule, with past projects celebrating the works of Frank Sinatra, Ray Price and the Gershwin brothers. That trend continues with Nelson's first album of 2023: I Don't Know a Thing About Love, a collection of songs written by Harlan Howard.
