GVTC Excites Subscribers With Arlo Secure Connected Cameras for Calix Revenue EDGE, Exceeding Signup Goals by 200 Percent

By Calix, Inc. via Business Wire
Woonsocket Call
 5 days ago
Woonsocket Call

FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security Intelligence Company for Business Risk Decision-Makers at Blue-Chip Organizations Around the World

Known for its Subscription Security Intelligence and Analysis Service SaaS Platform, Dragonfly Empowers Its Expansive, Diverse Base of Customers with Actionable Intelligence, Data, and Advisory for Mission-Critical Solutions. Dragonfly Broadens FiscalNote’s Geopolitical & Marketplace Portfolio, Provides High-Growth Annual Recurring Revenue, & Expands Global Customer Footprint. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:...
Woonsocket Call

Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market Report 2022: Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet & Projected Rise in New Auto Sales Offers Potential for Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the...
Woonsocket Call

FXLV FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages F45 Training Holdings Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important February 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action - FXLV

If you purchased F45 securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the F45 class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9602 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 6, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
Woonsocket Call

ECS Botanics talks sustainable business model and positive quarterly cashflow

ECS Botanics Ltd (ASX:ECS) managing director Nan-Maree Schoerie tells Proactive the company is an Australian medicinal cannabis cultivator and manufacturer with operations in northwest Victoria. She says one of the big differentiating factors of the business is that its model is sustainable. ECS follows the Californian model in that it's an outdoor organic grower benefitting from 'free energy' rather than paying high energy bills that indoor growers face.
Woonsocket Call

Global OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023: OTT TV Episode and Movie Revenues will Reach $243 Billion in 2028; Up by $86 Billion from $157 Billion in 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $243 billion in 2028; up by $86 billion from $157 billion in 2022. About $17 billion will be added in 2023 alone. Simon Murray, the Principal...
Woonsocket Call

EnCap and Double Eagle Announce Equity Upsize to $2.3 Billion in Commitments and Establishment of RBL Facility

-- Well Positioned to Capitalize on Top-Tier Opportunities and Accelerate Growth -- EnCap Investments L.P.(“EnCap”), Double Eagle Energy Holdings IV, LLC (“Double Eagle”), and Tumbleweed Royalty IV, LLC (“Tumbleweed”) announced the successful equity commitment upsize and establishment of their RBL facility. The expansion of capital will provide for acceleration of Double Eagle’s core strategy of acquiring and developing top-tier, accretive drilling opportunities in the Permian Basin.
Woonsocket Call

Mukesh Sharma, CEO at CryptoMize introduced bleeding edge Privacy Enforcement Services for Governments, Corporate and Individuals

Cybercrime is a threat to everything from personal information on smartphones to the national security of various countries. Knowledge is a powerful weapon and can be used against any business or brand. The more someone knows about us, the more power they have over us. That's where CryptoMize interjects to safeguard and hand over that autonomy to our clients. Privacy Enforcement Services offers the utmost security and safety of our client's personal data and identity.
Woonsocket Call

PPC Experts at The Brains Unveil 4 Ways To Improve Paid Performance and Engagement

London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Times are getting tougher for businesses in the UK and abroad, and difficult decisions are being made about marketing spend. But is now the time to cut back? What if your ads aren't currently working out the way you thought they would? Surely the best business decision would be to abandon paid advertising and invest elsewhere?
Woonsocket Call

The Brains Explore How To Prepare for a Third Party Cookie-less Future

London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Back in 2020, we were warned that the onset of a cookie-less future was near, and that by 2022, Chrome would no longer allow the use of third party cookies. While that timeline has been pushed back to 2023, this change is still inevitable, and the effects of this change will have a significant impact to say the least. Starting now, and with increasing impact, online advertisers will no longer have access to vital information on customers.
Woonsocket Call

DAS Technology Unveils New CDXP Technology Features at NADA 2023

Leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) company unveils new technology features leveraging data and integrations to enhance customer experience and boost CSI and sales. DAS Technology, the leading customer data and experience platform company leveraged by over 7,800 retailers, unveiled today new technology showcasing the company’s expanded Customer Data...
TEXAS STATE
Woonsocket Call

argenx Receives Notification of PDUFA Date Extension for SC Efgartigimod

Amsterdam, the Netherlands — argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod (1000mg efgartigimod-PH20) for the treatment of adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) to June 20, 2023.
Woonsocket Call

Techforce Explains How the Australian Mining Industry Can Tackle Its Significant Recruitment Challenges

With a high volume of resource projects currently under development, the fast-moving industry is facing a major challenge to find skilled and flexible workers. PERTH, Australia, January 30, 2023 (Newswire.com) - According to Techforce, a national privately owned recruitment and workforce management company experienced in supplying qualified employees to a range of occupations, including rigger jobs and mining chef jobs, across Australia and New Zealand, the COVID-19 pandemic created intense global supply chain issues for the mining industry, including a massive shortage of skilled workers.
Woonsocket Call

GINKGO BIOWORKS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Ginkgo Bioworks with a Class Period from May 11, 2021 to October 5, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Ginkgo Bioworks have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
CALIFORNIA STATE

