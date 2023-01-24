GVTC Excites Subscribers With Arlo Secure Connected Cameras for Calix Revenue EDGE, Exceeding Signup Goals by 200 Percent

Read full article on original website
Eccentric Engine’s Launches First Ever Virtual Retail Cloud at NADA 2023 To Demonstrate Scalability of Automotive Retail Metaverse
Eccentric Engine, a digital auto retail experience platform company, which is home to top automotive brands in India in their digital transformation journey, has now set eyes on a truly global footprint. They are now gearing to deliver their flagship offering, ‘Virtual Retail Cloud’ in January to U.S. dealerships.
FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security Intelligence Company for Business Risk Decision-Makers at Blue-Chip Organizations Around the World
Known for its Subscription Security Intelligence and Analysis Service SaaS Platform, Dragonfly Empowers Its Expansive, Diverse Base of Customers with Actionable Intelligence, Data, and Advisory for Mission-Critical Solutions. Dragonfly Broadens FiscalNote’s Geopolitical & Marketplace Portfolio, Provides High-Growth Annual Recurring Revenue, & Expands Global Customer Footprint. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:...
Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market Report 2022: Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet & Projected Rise in New Auto Sales Offers Potential for Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the...
Affinitiv’s Newest Service Lane Solution, Tech Video, Awarded the 2023 AWA “Rising Star” Award
Affinitiv, the leading provider of data-driven marketing and software solutions to the automotive market, announces Tech Video as the winner of the 2023 AWA Award in the Rising Star category. Tech Video is the newest addition to the Affinitiv suite of Service Experience solutions. This press release features multimedia. View...
FXLV FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages F45 Training Holdings Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important February 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action - FXLV
If you purchased F45 securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the F45 class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9602 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 6, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
AKARALI expands in the US as consumer demands quality clinically tested Tongkat Ali products
California, United States, 29th Jan 2023 – AKARALI announces its expansion plan into the US market with a wide range clinically-tested Tongkat Ali products that are backed by two decades of research studies and clinical trials. The herbal dietary supplement market in the US has surpassed USD10 billion for...
Nibav Lifts – Introducing the Top Reasons to Get a Home Lift or a Vacuum Lift in Malaysia
If you’re looking for a reliable home lifts or elevator company in Malaysia, look no further than Nibav Lifts. One product in their extensive catalog is the Nibav Air Vacuum Home Lift, a modular and lightweight elevator that can be set up in any house with no disruption. Their...
ECS Botanics talks sustainable business model and positive quarterly cashflow
ECS Botanics Ltd (ASX:ECS) managing director Nan-Maree Schoerie tells Proactive the company is an Australian medicinal cannabis cultivator and manufacturer with operations in northwest Victoria. She says one of the big differentiating factors of the business is that its model is sustainable. ECS follows the Californian model in that it's an outdoor organic grower benefitting from 'free energy' rather than paying high energy bills that indoor growers face.
Global OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023: OTT TV Episode and Movie Revenues will Reach $243 Billion in 2028; Up by $86 Billion from $157 Billion in 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $243 billion in 2028; up by $86 billion from $157 billion in 2022. About $17 billion will be added in 2023 alone. Simon Murray, the Principal...
Guest Ban Brings Improved Safety & Security To Hotels With Its Innovative ID Scanning Technology
Through impressive features such as visitor screening, automated PMS entry, a powerful watchlist, and more, the company’s service allows small and medium size hotels to enhance the visitor experience, while still maintaining the utmost security. January 27, 2023 - Guest Ban is bringing improved safety and security to the...
EnCap and Double Eagle Announce Equity Upsize to $2.3 Billion in Commitments and Establishment of RBL Facility
-- Well Positioned to Capitalize on Top-Tier Opportunities and Accelerate Growth -- EnCap Investments L.P.(“EnCap”), Double Eagle Energy Holdings IV, LLC (“Double Eagle”), and Tumbleweed Royalty IV, LLC (“Tumbleweed”) announced the successful equity commitment upsize and establishment of their RBL facility. The expansion of capital will provide for acceleration of Double Eagle’s core strategy of acquiring and developing top-tier, accretive drilling opportunities in the Permian Basin.
Global Pet Smart Tracker Market Report 2022: Need for Pet Security and Freedom Drives Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Pet Smart Tracker Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Pet Type (Dogs and Cats), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Technology (GPS, RFID and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Pet Smart...
Mukesh Sharma, CEO at CryptoMize introduced bleeding edge Privacy Enforcement Services for Governments, Corporate and Individuals
Cybercrime is a threat to everything from personal information on smartphones to the national security of various countries. Knowledge is a powerful weapon and can be used against any business or brand. The more someone knows about us, the more power they have over us. That's where CryptoMize interjects to safeguard and hand over that autonomy to our clients. Privacy Enforcement Services offers the utmost security and safety of our client's personal data and identity.
PPC Experts at The Brains Unveil 4 Ways To Improve Paid Performance and Engagement
London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Times are getting tougher for businesses in the UK and abroad, and difficult decisions are being made about marketing spend. But is now the time to cut back? What if your ads aren't currently working out the way you thought they would? Surely the best business decision would be to abandon paid advertising and invest elsewhere?
The Brains Explore How To Prepare for a Third Party Cookie-less Future
London, UK - January 27, 2023 - Back in 2020, we were warned that the onset of a cookie-less future was near, and that by 2022, Chrome would no longer allow the use of third party cookies. While that timeline has been pushed back to 2023, this change is still inevitable, and the effects of this change will have a significant impact to say the least. Starting now, and with increasing impact, online advertisers will no longer have access to vital information on customers.
DAS Technology Unveils New CDXP Technology Features at NADA 2023
Leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) company unveils new technology features leveraging data and integrations to enhance customer experience and boost CSI and sales. DAS Technology, the leading customer data and experience platform company leveraged by over 7,800 retailers, unveiled today new technology showcasing the company’s expanded Customer Data...
Digital KVMs Market 2023: Growing Demand for Remote Workforce Management and Cloud Computing - New Opportunities & Challenges
“According to SNS insider, the Digital KVMs Market Size was valued at US$ 376.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 1735.38 Million by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 24.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2030.”. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- Digital KVMs Market Overview 2023:
argenx Receives Notification of PDUFA Date Extension for SC Efgartigimod
Amsterdam, the Netherlands — argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod (1000mg efgartigimod-PH20) for the treatment of adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) to June 20, 2023.
Techforce Explains How the Australian Mining Industry Can Tackle Its Significant Recruitment Challenges
With a high volume of resource projects currently under development, the fast-moving industry is facing a major challenge to find skilled and flexible workers. PERTH, Australia, January 30, 2023 (Newswire.com) - According to Techforce, a national privately owned recruitment and workforce management company experienced in supplying qualified employees to a range of occupations, including rigger jobs and mining chef jobs, across Australia and New Zealand, the COVID-19 pandemic created intense global supply chain issues for the mining industry, including a massive shortage of skilled workers.
GINKGO BIOWORKS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Ginkgo Bioworks with a Class Period from May 11, 2021 to October 5, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Ginkgo Bioworks have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
