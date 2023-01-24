ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Residence ablaze on outskirts of east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A residence off of south 176th street and east O street caught fire Sunday afternoon. The fire is reported to be mostly contained inside the structure with smoke billowing from the roof, causing reduced visibility in the surrounding areas by Eagle, NE. Fire Squads from...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Wednesday Night Crash Near Prague Kills One Person, Injures Four Others

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 27)–One person died at an Omaha hospital, after being hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday night in western Saunders County. Saunders County Sheriff’s investigators say the crash happened along Highway 79 about 4 miles north of Prague, where a 20-year-old Lincoln woman was driving a Toyota Camry that crossed the center line and hit a Buick Regal that had two adults and two children. All five were taken to a Fremont hospital before being transferred to UNMC in Omaha.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha apartment fire causes estimated $10,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment fire allegedly caused by discarded smoking material was extinguished quickly, but not before causing some damage. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:36 a.m. Saturday crews were called to an apartment fire near 35th and Dodge Street. Crews arrived and found a small...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

84th Street and Saltillo Road Intersection To Close For Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR January 28, 2023) Weather permitting, beginning February 6, the intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will close for construction and will remain closed until the Fall of 2023, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Local access will be maintained. Eastbound traffic will use 56th Street, Yankee...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Saunders County authorities identify victim in fatal Wednesday crash

PRAGUE, Neb. — Previous coverage in above video. The Saunders County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in a fatal car crash near Prague. Authorities said 24-year-old Jackilyn J. Potter-Buckendahl died at Nebraska Medical Center following the crash. Around 8:45 p.m., the Saunders County Sheriff's Office responded to a...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Gas leak draws firefighters to west Omaha gas station Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — You may have noticed some action out near Village Pointe Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called out to a gas leak at the Casey's near 168th Street and West Dodge Road. The battalion chief couldn't accurately estimate the gas emitted from the slow leak, but he said...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Plattsmouth Police Department searches for missing 68-year-old woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Plattsmouth Police Department is looking for a missing 68-year-old woman. An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued in Eastern Nebraska to determine the whereabouts of 68-year-old Patricia Lanam. Lanam has dementia. Lanam was last seen at 10:50 p.m. on Friday near the 300 block of Fifth...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha traffic alert: Crash on westbound Interstate 80

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were working to reroute westbound Interstate 80 traffic after a crash near the 72nd Street exit during the Thursday afternoon commute. Douglas County reported the three-vehicle injury crash happened at 3:42 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a maroon minivan. The Nebraska Department of...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business

OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha was reportedly robbed Saturday evening. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Camelot Cleaners, 12131 Pacific St., around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a store employee. The employee reported that the suspect...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Tip leads to arrest of Papillion flasher

Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha. Hill Bros. truck driving school celebrates first class. Updated: 9 hours...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person dead, one injured after fatal crash Wednesday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person died and another was injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred at 3:23 p.m. near 38th and Cuming streets. Police said a westbound Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it fatally struck...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports roll-over crash near Palmyra

NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports a roll-over crash near Palmyra on Wednesday. A press release says deputies are investigating a crash involving a SUV and pickup truck. The SUV, driven by 46-year-old Jennifer Maher of Adams, was stopped at a stop sign at the...
PALMYRA, NE
WOWT

TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new spike in car thefts is leaving many wondering if they’ll be the next victim. It’s become a big problem in Omaha and all across the nation. Like most of us, Sean Traver doesn’t like getting into a cold car. So, he lets it warm up before taking his son to school.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested after making disturbance call

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Lincoln man was arrested for terroristic threats after a disturbance call. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a disturbance between neighbors Thursday morning around 8:30. LPD said the caller reported that his upstairs neighbors stomp on the floor and disturb him. Officers...
LINCOLN, NE

