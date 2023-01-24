LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 27)–One person died at an Omaha hospital, after being hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday night in western Saunders County. Saunders County Sheriff’s investigators say the crash happened along Highway 79 about 4 miles north of Prague, where a 20-year-old Lincoln woman was driving a Toyota Camry that crossed the center line and hit a Buick Regal that had two adults and two children. All five were taken to a Fremont hospital before being transferred to UNMC in Omaha.

SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO