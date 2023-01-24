Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Residence ablaze on outskirts of east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A residence off of south 176th street and east O street caught fire Sunday afternoon. The fire is reported to be mostly contained inside the structure with smoke billowing from the roof, causing reduced visibility in the surrounding areas by Eagle, NE. Fire Squads from...
kfornow.com
Wednesday Night Crash Near Prague Kills One Person, Injures Four Others
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 27)–One person died at an Omaha hospital, after being hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday night in western Saunders County. Saunders County Sheriff’s investigators say the crash happened along Highway 79 about 4 miles north of Prague, where a 20-year-old Lincoln woman was driving a Toyota Camry that crossed the center line and hit a Buick Regal that had two adults and two children. All five were taken to a Fremont hospital before being transferred to UNMC in Omaha.
WOWT
Omaha apartment fire causes estimated $10,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment fire allegedly caused by discarded smoking material was extinguished quickly, but not before causing some damage. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:36 a.m. Saturday crews were called to an apartment fire near 35th and Dodge Street. Crews arrived and found a small...
Omaha Police investigating business robbery Saturday evening
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a business robbery that occurred Saturday evening at Camelot Cleaners.
kfornow.com
84th Street and Saltillo Road Intersection To Close For Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR January 28, 2023) Weather permitting, beginning February 6, the intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will close for construction and will remain closed until the Fall of 2023, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Local access will be maintained. Eastbound traffic will use 56th Street, Yankee...
KETV.com
Saunders County authorities identify victim in fatal Wednesday crash
PRAGUE, Neb. — Previous coverage in above video. The Saunders County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in a fatal car crash near Prague. Authorities said 24-year-old Jackilyn J. Potter-Buckendahl died at Nebraska Medical Center following the crash. Around 8:45 p.m., the Saunders County Sheriff's Office responded to a...
KETV.com
Gas leak draws firefighters to west Omaha gas station Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — You may have noticed some action out near Village Pointe Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called out to a gas leak at the Casey's near 168th Street and West Dodge Road. The battalion chief couldn't accurately estimate the gas emitted from the slow leak, but he said...
KSNB Local4
Plattsmouth Police Department searches for missing 68-year-old woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Plattsmouth Police Department is looking for a missing 68-year-old woman. An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued in Eastern Nebraska to determine the whereabouts of 68-year-old Patricia Lanam. Lanam has dementia. Lanam was last seen at 10:50 p.m. on Friday near the 300 block of Fifth...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 72nd and I-80 westbound crash cleared
Traffic has slowed on I-80 westbound near 72nd street due to a crash. Motorists should be prepared for delays. Traffic backup visible on traffic cams.
WOWT
Omaha traffic alert: Crash on westbound Interstate 80
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities were working to reroute westbound Interstate 80 traffic after a crash near the 72nd Street exit during the Thursday afternoon commute. Douglas County reported the three-vehicle injury crash happened at 3:42 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a maroon minivan. The Nebraska Department of...
klkntv.com
Officials release preliminary details of fatal plane crash in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – No one witnessed the plane crash that killed two near Auburn, safety officials said in a report. The National Transportation and Safety Board released its preliminary investigation report of the crash, which happened back on Jan. 12. Investigators say the Cessna 150H, flown by 24-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha was reportedly robbed Saturday evening. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Camelot Cleaners, 12131 Pacific St., around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a store employee. The employee reported that the suspect...
Six hospitalized after Wednesday night fire in Omaha
Six people were taken to the hospital including four kids after a fire just north of 24th and Farnam on Wednesday.
WOWT
Tip leads to arrest of Papillion flasher
Four options presented for heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in Omaha. A final report has been prepared on the four options the city is considering to address heavy truck traffic on North 30th Street in northeast Omaha. Hill Bros. truck driving school celebrates first class. Updated: 9 hours...
KETV.com
One person dead, one injured after fatal crash Wednesday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died and another was injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred at 3:23 p.m. near 38th and Cuming streets. Police said a westbound Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it fatally struck...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports roll-over crash near Palmyra
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports a roll-over crash near Palmyra on Wednesday. A press release says deputies are investigating a crash involving a SUV and pickup truck. The SUV, driven by 46-year-old Jennifer Maher of Adams, was stopped at a stop sign at the...
Omaha Police name person killed in crash near 38th and Cuming
One person was killed after a Wednesday afternoon crash that occurred near the area of 38th and Cuming Street.
WOWT
TikTok trend causes an abrupt spike in car thefts in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new spike in car thefts is leaving many wondering if they’ll be the next victim. It’s become a big problem in Omaha and all across the nation. Like most of us, Sean Traver doesn’t like getting into a cold car. So, he lets it warm up before taking his son to school.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities replaced 624 purple street lights in 90 days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Transportation and Utilities have made progress in replacing around 1,500 malfunctioning street lights across the city. In just 90 days, crews have replaced 624 of the defective purple lights, according to city officials. “Our crews have been working diligently through the winter weather to...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested after making disturbance call
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Lincoln man was arrested for terroristic threats after a disturbance call. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a disturbance between neighbors Thursday morning around 8:30. LPD said the caller reported that his upstairs neighbors stomp on the floor and disturb him. Officers...
