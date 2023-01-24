ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endometriosis Causally Associated With Ischemic Stroke

By Elana Gotkine
 3 days ago

TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Endometriosis has a causal link to ischemic stroke, according to a research letter published in the February issue of Stroke, a theme issue focused on the topic of cerebrovascular diseases and women, in…

