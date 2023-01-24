Endometriosis Causally Associated With Ischemic Stroke
By Elana Gotkine
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
3 days ago
TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Endometriosis has a causal link to ischemic stroke, according to a research letter published in the February issue of Stroke, a theme issue focused on the topic of cerebrovascular diseases and women, in…
BOSTON -- A new study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss over time. When you have your blood pressure checked, you're given a top number, the systolic pressure, and a bottom number, which is the diastolic pressure. Researchers at Northwestern measured the blood pressures of more than 2,000 people 65 or older over the course of 12 years and found that higher systolic blood pressure (the top number) is tied to a higher risk of developing dementia. The relationship between systolic blood pressure and dementia was even stronger for people who were not taking certain blood pressure medications called calcium channel blockers.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Premature cardiovascular disease (CVD; age 60 years or younger) is associated with lower cognition, according to a study published online Jan. 25 in Neurology.
A nurse suffered a life-threatening stroke after her first visit to a chiropractor to deal with her stiff neck. Maria Bond, 29, said she became “super dizzy” after her neck was “cracked” in both directions, according to Unilad. “It cracked both ways and I’d seen chiropractor videos so I thought it was normal but when I stood up I got super dizzy,” she said, adding that she was also “throwing up constantly.”Ms Bond’s hand started to tingle, and the chiropractor told her to go to urgent care. “I called my husband because there was no way I was going...
Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
Bipolar disorder can unfold in stages over time. Here’s what it might look like. Bipolar disorder is a mental health disorder characterized by severe shifts in mood and energy levels. Similar to other mental disorders, bipolar can come in stages. These stages aren’t always clearly defined, and they don’t...
Legalizing recreational cannabis at the state level does not increase substance use disorders or use of other illicit drugs among adults and, in fact, may reduce alcohol-related problems, according to new CU Boulder research. The study of more than 4,000 twins from Colorado and Minnesota also found no link between...
FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A three-dimensional (3-D) convolutional neural network (CNN) can be used as an artificial intelligence (AI) support system for differentiating colon carcinoma (CC) and acute diverticulitis (AD) on computed tomography (CT) images, according to…
(NewsNation) — A new study shows hospital systems are now charging patients for text messages and emails to the doctor, and it could affect whether or not they get care. The Journal of the American Medical Association reported that charges can range from as low as $3 to as high as $100. When patients knew they could be charged for messaging their doctor, researchers found some people were less likely to seek out care.
Recreational running offers a lot of physical and mental health benefits—but some people can develop exercise dependence, a form of addiction to physical activity which can cause health issues. Shockingly, signs of exercise dependence are common even in recreational runners. A study published in Frontiers in Psychology investigated whether the concept of escapism can help us understand the relationship between running, well-being, and exercise dependence.
The Norwegian team says the discovery in a study of 32 people can help doctors treat patients who are not responding well with medicines early.
The post How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive appeared first on Talker.
Health care costs in the United States for respiratory conditions have increased from 1996 to 2016, particularly for chronic conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. Health care spending on respiratory conditions, especially chronic ones like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the United States significantly...
FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- There are no differences in school-age childhood developmental and educational outcomes between in vitro fertilization (IVF) and spontaneously conceived children, according to a study published online Jan. 24 in PLOS Medicine.
Vulnerable people who have had a third Coronavirus vaccine, or booster, have a significant increase in antibodies and protection against the virus, according to research. It found the third jab means they can be just as protected against the disease as people who are healthy. It is hoped this will...
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
Losing my breasts was hard, but losing one of my best friends was even harder, and something I’ve had to come to terms with. When I began to speak publicly about cancer survivorship, I started by making a list of life lessons that cancer had taught me. One of...
A woman who suspected she had endometriosis found out that she had cervical cancer after experiencing symptoms for six months.Sarah Carey, 40, was experiencing stomach cramps and heavy bleeding after sexual intercourse and guessed she had endometriosis – a long-term condition where tissue similar to the womb’s lining grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes, causing pelvic pain and severe pain during and after sex.Carey hadn’t had a smear test – a medical screening that checks the health of your cervix – for seven years. “I was avoiding it because I had given birth to...
COVID-19 patients had a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular disease and death in both the short- and long-term. New research definitively linked COVID-19 infection to a heightened risk of cardiovascular disease and death—both short- and long-term. The study, published in Cardiovascular Research, evaluated the association between COVID-19 and development...
Comments / 0