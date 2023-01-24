Read full article on original website
kagstv.com
Texas has the most stressed workforce in nation, study shows
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texans, how are you feeling? Burned out? Stressed? Overworked?. You are not alone. Research from Lensa shows the Lone Star State has the most overworked employees in the nation. The study looked at the salaries, working hours, commute times and searches for "burnout" to learn...
kagstv.com
Texas leads the nation in job growth, new data shows
TEXAS, USA — New numbers show Texas is leading the nation in job creation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Texas added 650,100 positions in 2022 – more than any other state. It also had the highest percent of seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs added over...
kagstv.com
Texas appeals court delays Jerry Jones' paternity proceedings
DALLAS — A Texas court of appeals has delayed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' paternity proceedings, overturning a previous denial for the delay in a Dallas County district court. Jones' lawyer, Royce West, filed the lawsuit due to a hearing for genetic testing, which was set to have taken...
kagstv.com
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Thursday for communities in Southeast Texas impacted by severe storms. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 and an EF3 tornado hit parts of the Houston area. The tornadoes caused massive damage to homes, vehicles, and businesses. Editor's note: The...
kagstv.com
No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday aimed at replacing the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-TX), who represents Collin County in District 66, announced Wednesday he had filed House Bill 680 because he is "concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin."
kagstv.com
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
kagstv.com
Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans impacted by Tuesday's storms to report damage
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott is urging all Texans impacted by Tuesday's storms and reported tornadoes to self-report their property damage through a Texas Division of Emergency Management survey. "This is a critical tool for our local and state officials to determine eligibility for federal assistance, identify damage in...
kagstv.com
College Station's Stoney Pryor and Franklin's Mark Fannin recognized by THSCA
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The THSCA and Texas Farm Insurance announced the 2022-23 THSCA Football Regional Coach of the Year awards. These awards recognize coaches across the state of Texas for their exemplary achievements in the 2022-23 UIL Football season. “THSCA is very passionate about the celebration of our...
kagstv.com
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
kagstv.com
During National School Choice Week, a tuition-free online school is looking to cater to pandemic learning styles
TEXAS, USA — In the past three years, the learning experience for children has shifted, with the pandemic leaving students with few learning choices. From no school, to virtual, and now back to traditional teachings in the classroom, next week, starting on Jan. 22, National School Choice Week will kick off.
