Tyre Nichols' family, lawyer Ben Crump speak after seeing 'appalling' footage from arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Almost two weeks after Tyre Nichols died at a hospital, city officials sat down with Nichols' family to watch footage of five Memphis Police Department officers during the traffic stop that happened three days before his death.

The family, flanked by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, attorney Antonio Romanucci, and Memphis mayoral candidate Van Turner, who is also the president the of NAACP's Memphis branch, held a press conference during which Crump called the video "appalling."

"It is deplorable. It is heinous," Crump said. "It is very troublesome on every level."

Tyre Deandre Nichols, 29, sits by a fire. Nichols died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, three days after a confrontation with Memphis Police officers during a traffic stop.

What happened to Tyre Nichols?

Nichols died Jan. 10, three days after he was hospitalized following a traffic stop with Memphis police. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the officers' "use of force" and the FBI, Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney's Office are investigating the incident for potential civil rights violations.

According to police, officers from the Memphis Police Department pulled over Nichols, who has no criminal record, around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 for a traffic violation. After what police described as two "confrontations," Nichols was arrested and "complained of a shortness of breath."

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. Nichols died in the hospital.

Nichols' family calls video 'horrific'

Nichols' father, Rodney Wells, said during a press conference the family wants the officers charged with "murder one." Wells said he believed his son ran from police because he was afraid for his life.

“What I saw on that video today was horrific. No father or mother should have to see that,” Wells said.

Nichols' mother RowVaughn Wells, spoke publicly for the first time Monday and called her son "a beautiful soul."

"We are going to get justice for Tyre if it's the last breath I take," she said.

Memphis Police fire 5 officers involved in traffic stop

The five officers involved in the stop were placed on administrative leave immediately following the incident and were fired Friday following a hearing. The department cited multiple department policy violations, including those on use of force, failure to render aid and their duty to intervene.

Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr., and Justin Smith were all fired Friday evening. They had been with the department since Aug. 2020, Aug. 2020, March 2018, March 2017, and March 2018, respectively.

Romanucci said the officers were part of the department's Organized Crime Unit.

"This has to stop," Romanucci said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

2 Memphis firefighters involved in traffic stop 'relieved of duty'

Two Memphis firefighters involved in the initial care of Nichols after the traffic stop were "relieved of duty" pending the outcome of an internal investigation , a department spokeswoman said Monday.

Qwanesha Ward, the public information officer for the Memphis Fire Department, declined to give more information, citing the ongoing investigation.

When will the video be released?

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said his office is working with Memphis Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on releasing the video of the incident. Mulroy said the video could be released "this week or next."

"We will see what they did to Tyre," Crump said.

Skateboarders protest for Tyre Nichols outside Memphis city hall

Outside Memphis city hall, at least a dozen skateboarders gathered with supporters of the family and cycled through familiar tricks — ollies, tic tacs, and kickflips, among others.

The skaters were there at the request of Nichols' family. Nichols himself was an avid skateboarder and his friends described skating culture as one of the most important aspects of Nichols' life, aside from his young son.

Skaters stand in front of Memphis City Hall next to signs in support of Tyre Nichols while Tyre Nichols' family reviews footage inside of the traffic stop that resulted in Nichols being taken to the hospital in critical condition in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday, January 23, 2023. Nichols was a skater and members of the Memphis skateboarding community came out to support his family.

