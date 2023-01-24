Oreo's newest filling is ... more Oreo: Cookie company releases new Oreo-stuffed Oreos

We've enjoyed rainbow-filled Oreos , latte-flavored Oreos , white-chocolate-fudge-covered Oreos , mint-flavored Oreos and confetti-infused Oreos – even pumpkin spice Oreos.

Up next: Oreo-stuffed Oreos. The newest Oreo variant is called The Most Oreo Oreo cookies, and they have a larger dollop of creme filling – and the filling has ground Oreo cookies mixed in. The limited edition cookies are available for pre-sale on Oreo.com and begin arriving in stores starting Jan. 30.

Timed to the arrival of The Most Oreo Oreos is a new online Oreo-themed virtual reality world called the Oreoverse. You can use your Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro VR headsets to explore the Oreoverse, or use your smartphone or computers and visit oreoverse.oreo.com . Once there, you can play Oreo-themed games and enter to win a $50,000 grand prize.

Venturing into the Oreoverse for a live event Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. EST is Martha Stewart, who will be joined by her gardener and friend Ryan McCallister. Visit @OREO on Facebook or @OREO on Instagram to watch.

You can scan The Most Oreo Oreo pack to be taken to the virtual world, too.

“The Most Oreo Oreo cookie gives fans a whole new way to playfully engage with us," Julia Rosenbloom, Oreo's senior brand manager, said in a statement. "By scanning the pack, they will ‘dunk into’ the new Oreoverse world.”

Now online is Oreoverse, a virtual online world devoted to the beloved cookies. You can visit using your Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro headsets, or via mobile phones or desktop computers by visiting OREOVERSE.OREO.com. Mondelez Intl.

