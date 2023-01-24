ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Authorities Ask Why Gunman Attacked California Ballroom He Once Enjoyed

By Tim Arango and Jill Cowan
The New York Times
 3 days ago
An impromptu memorial outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, where 11 people were killed and at least nine others wounded in a shooting rampage on Saturday night. (Alisha Jucevic/The New York Times)

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — On Monday, the police tape had been taken down and the parking lot outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park had become an achingly familiar scene in a nation where mass gun violence is a constant drumbeat. News trucks and cameras were clustered near the brick-lined entrance to the studio as community members and mourners left flowers and candles.

The grieving families were struggling with news from the coroner about loved ones lost in a massacre at the popular dance hall that killed 11. At the same time, investigators were looking into whether Huu Can Tran, the 72-year-old suspect, was driven by personal animosities when he entered a place he knew well and began shooting Saturday night.

Authorities did not specify a motive Monday, but as investigators continued interviewing witnesses, they were focusing on the theory that Tran had gone to the studio to target specific people, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter. Some of those killed or wounded were likely people he knew, while others could have been shot randomly, according to the official, who requested anonymity.

Detectives are focusing on the theory that Tran was “looking out for specific people for a specific reason,” the official said. The gunman killed himself Sunday as police approached his van.

Investigators are also examining whether Tran visited a second location, the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio, in search of people he wasn’t able to find at the Star, the official said.

Tran had recently visited the police station in the city of Hemet — where Tran was living in a mobile home park, roughly 80 miles east of Monterey Park — to say that his family was poisoning him and orchestrating a scam to steal money from him, said Alan Reyes, the spokesperson for the Hemet Police Department.

Police searched Tran’s home Sunday and seized a rifle, several electronic devices, a large amount of ammunition and items that led detectives to believe he was manufacturing firearm silencers, Sheriff Robert Luna of Los Angeles County said Monday. Luna also said that Tran was arrested in 1990 for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Luna said investigators were still trying to determine the motive, and that they were looking into the possibility Tran was motivated by personal animosities or jealousy.

Police at the scene of a shooting where several people were shot to death in Half Moon Bay, Calif, on Jan. 23, 2023. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)
Police at the scene of a shooting where several people were shot to death in Half Moon Bay, Calif, on Jan. 23, 2023. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

The New York Times

The New York Times

ABOUT

Live news, investigations, opinion, photos and video by the journalists of The New York Times from more than 150 countries around the world.

 https://www.nytimes.com/

