Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
49ers shirt found on Rocky statue in Philadelphia ahead of NFC championship
The Rocky statue in Philadelphia was found wearing a San Francisco 49ers shirt ahead of the 49ers-Eagles NFC championship game Sunday in Philadelphia.
Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team
Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
tigerdroppings.com
Gracie Hunt Gets Dressed For Her Chiefs This Weekend
It's only Friday, but Gracie Hunt is already getting ready for her family's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, to take on the Bengals this Sunday... Had a request to wear more clothes in this week’s Red Friday post…was also asked to show you our new @Chiefs x @TruKolorsBrand by @killatrav collab…so here you go! Get yours while supplies last! Let’s go Chiefs!
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game
Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game. She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and ...
Rob Gronkowski not ruling out returning to NFL in 2023: 5 ideal landing spots
For the second time in his career, Rob Gronkowski took a year off from football. But, like many others who
Ian Rapoport 'Would Not Be Surprised' By 1 Tom Brady Move
Between Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, a ton of Pro Bowl quarterbacks could be looking for new teams in 2023. But there's one situation that would not particularly surprise NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport said that the Tampa Bay ...
Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear
The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TMZ.com
Tom Brady Spends Quality Time W/ Daughter Vivian, Off-Season Daddy Duty!
Tom Brady has a lot more free time this off-season, and the 7x Super Bowl winner is putting it to good use ... spending an afternoon with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, while she took horse riding lessons!. It's the first off-season since Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced, and with his...
49ers Could Be Without Notable Running Back vs. Eagles
Although the 49ers will have Christian McCaffrey at their disposal for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, their backfield may not be at full strength. On Friday, the 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable for the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell missed ...
nfltraderumors.co
NFLTR Review: Potential Cap Casualties For All 32 Teams
Every offseason, dozens of players are released as teams decide they’re not worth their current contracts. Sometimes they’re right. Sometimes another team reaps the benefits:. Tough decisions coming for the Jets & Chargers especially. A sea change in Tennessee. Nuggets on Dak Prescott, Nathaniel Hackett & Patrick Mahomes.
Look: 49ers Announce Notable Running Back Move
The San Francisco 49ers have announced a notable running back move before Sunday's NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. Veteran ball carrier Tevin Coleman has been elevated from the practice roster to give the team more depth at the running back position. Backup running back Elijah Mitchell is ...
5 NFL quarterback signings we’d love to see in free agency
As we approach another NFL offseason, one of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind is where the top quarterbacks will
San Francisco 49ers Wife Kristin Juszczyk Shares Tips to Rework Your Game Day Wardrobe
We interviewed Kristin Juszczyk because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. There are so many reasons to enjoy...
Dodgers: Justin Turner Open to A Number of Baseball Jobs After Hanging Up His Spikes
It's safe to assume Justin Turner will be around baseball for a very long time
New York Jets to examine Derek Carr trade this offseason
After a rollercoaster season where the New York Jets finally started experiencing some success, the one big drawback was the
nfltraderumors.co
Raiders Sign DL Adam Butler To Futures Deal
The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed DL Adam Butler to a futures contract for the 2023 season on Friday. Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Raiders:. Butler, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt back in 2017. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Patriots and returned to New England on a one-year restricted deal worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season.
NFL power rankings 2023: Offseason outlook for all 32 teams before Super Bowl LVII
Sportsnaut’s 2023 NFL power rankings before Super Bowl LVII take a look across the National Football League. While there are
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
Las Vegas, NV
