Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team

Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
tigerdroppings.com

Gracie Hunt Gets Dressed For Her Chiefs This Weekend

It's only Friday, but Gracie Hunt is already getting ready for her family's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, to take on the Bengals this Sunday... Had a request to wear more clothes in this week’s Red Friday post…was also asked to show you our new @Chiefs x @TruKolorsBrand by @killatrav collab…so here you go! Get yours while supplies last! Let’s go Chiefs!
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Olivia Culpo Had A Rough Time Traveling To NFC Championship Game

Olivia Culpo will be at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this afternoon to watch her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey in the NFC Championship Game. She didn't exactly have the easiest time getting to the City of Brotherly Love though. Like so many others recently, the 30-year-old model and ...
The Spun

Ian Rapoport 'Would Not Be Surprised' By 1 Tom Brady Move

Between Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr, a ton of Pro Bowl quarterbacks could be looking for new teams in 2023. But there's one situation that would not particularly surprise NFL insider Ian Rapoport.  Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport said that the Tampa Bay ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear

The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
TMZ.com

Tom Brady Spends Quality Time W/ Daughter Vivian, Off-Season Daddy Duty!

Tom Brady has a lot more free time this off-season, and the 7x Super Bowl winner is putting it to good use ... spending an afternoon with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, while she took horse riding lessons!. It's the first off-season since Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced, and with his...
nfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Potential Cap Casualties For All 32 Teams

Every offseason, dozens of players are released as teams decide they’re not worth their current contracts. Sometimes they’re right. Sometimes another team reaps the benefits:. Tough decisions coming for the Jets & Chargers especially. A sea change in Tennessee. Nuggets on Dak Prescott, Nathaniel Hackett & Patrick Mahomes.
The Spun

Look: 49ers Announce Notable Running Back Move

The San Francisco 49ers have announced a notable running back move before Sunday's NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. Veteran ball carrier Tevin Coleman has been elevated from the practice roster to give the team more depth at the running back position. Backup running back Elijah Mitchell is ...
FLORIDA STATE
nfltraderumors.co

Raiders Sign DL Adam Butler To Futures Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders officially signed DL Adam Butler to a futures contract for the 2023 season on Friday. Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Raiders:. Butler, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt back in 2017. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Patriots and returned to New England on a one-year restricted deal worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season.
Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Las Vegas, NV
We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.

