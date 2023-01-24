Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location

Photo: Getty Images

A popular Texas BBQ joint has opened its doors to a new location!

Killen's Barbecue opened up a third location this week in Cypress, Chron reports. This marks Killen's second restaurant second expansion; the beloved eatery already has two locations open in Pearland and The Woodlands.

The Houston-based barbecue restaurant first opened the doors of its original location in 2013 and has been a staple of Texas BBQ ever since. They've also launched several spin-off concepts, including Killen's Steakhouse, Killen's STQ, Killen's TMX, Killen's Burgers and Killen's of the Heights, the news outlet reported.

The new Killen's Barbecue took over the Burro & Bull location that closed last summer.

It's located at 25618 Northwest Fwy Suite 3B. It's open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to whenever they sell out.