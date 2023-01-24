'Vapastor' is going to prison on child porn charges

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former youth pastor Deric Wallace Peacock was sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing child pornography, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

Peacock, 39, of Highland Springs, distributed the child pornography in April 2022 using his “vapastor” user account on the encrypted messaging service Wickr, investigators said.

"At the time that Peacock distributed the child pornography, he was on probation for two prior state court convictions for procuring sex acts by computer of an individual believed to be under the age of 15," a statement from the Justice Department read. "Prior to his incarceration stemming from his 2014 convictions , the defendant was a youth pastor at South Hopewell Church of God, which no longer exists."

