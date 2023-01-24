Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay News 9
Bead re-use program kicks off Gasparilla cleanup
TAMPA, Fla. — After two weekends of Gasparilla celebrations — it’s time for a clean restart in preparation for next year’s big event. Sunday, the City of Tampa kicked off its bead re-use program. More than 10,000 pounds of waste including beads have been collected and diverted from Tampa’s waterway system.
Bay News 9
Gypsy Krewe ready to roll in Gasparilla pirate parade
TAMPA, Fla. — Preparations got underway for a Krewe about to join in on the biggest pirate party in Tampa Bay. There are more than pirates in Gasparilla: there are Rough Riders, Fire Fighters and Gypsies. The Krewe of Zingaro celebrated their 25th anniversary. The Krewe is 50 to...
Bay News 9
Four generations of one family take part in Gasparilla tradition
TAMPA, Fla. — At 95 years old, Dick Clarke knows exactly why he eagerly puts on a pirate outfit every January. “Let’s not kid ourselves,” he said, “It’s a fine time.”. He should know, after all, this is his 73rd Gasparilla and 45th with Ye...
Bay News 9
Avast! Gasparilla Pirate Parade winds down as thousands convene in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — As the sun came up on a chilly January morning, the pirates of Gasparilla were out in full force planning their invasion. This parade has been a tradition in the city for more than 100 years. It all started with one pirate in 1904, sailing across Tampa Bay.
Bay News 9
YOUR PHOTOS: Pirates in Tampa for Gasparilla 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of pirates headed to Tampa Bay looking for treasure in the form of beads and medallions. It's a tradition that has been going on now for more than 100 years. If you attended Gasparilla, you can share your photos with us in the form below...
Bay News 9
Chester, Gatorland's rescue alligator, has died
ORLANDO, Fla. — Chester, Gatorland’s first rescue alligator, has died, the park announced on social media. Gatorland announces the death of its rescue gator Chester. Chester, who was popular among visitors, had health problems before his death. The gator was captured near Tampa and brought to Gatorland in...
Bay News 9
Gasparilla set to take over downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s finally here. On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people, along with a few pirates, will invade downtown Tampa for Gasparilla. Gasparilla invasion runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the parade will roll through Tampa from 2 to 6 p.m. Law enforcement and...
Bay News 9
The story of Gasparilla, steeped in baloney, now part of Tampa culture
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the height of Gasparilla season with huge crowds screaming for beads and throws as pirates ignite cannons for massive explosion excitement. It’s a huge juxtaposition from the quiet of the Touchton Map Library at the Tampa Bay History Center conference room, where Director Dr. Rodney Kite-Powell quietly carries the knowledge that it’s pretty much all a story.
Bay News 9
104 year old Army veteran gets American flag installed in his home
BRADENTON, Fla. — At 104, John Skeen says the secret to longevity is pretty simple. “Just eat all the chocolate you can get ahold of,” he said. Despite the things John has experienced in his life, he’s still thriving by himself in his home in Bradenton. Because,...
Bay News 9
Tampa Bay Strikers kick off its inaugural season
TAMPA, Fla. — USF’s Yuengling Center transformed into an indoor soccer field for the Tampa Bay Strikers inaugural season. Fans filled the seats to watch. First, the men took the field, a moment Tampa native and Strikers forward Daniel Shaw was excited for. Shaw told Spectrum Sports 360's...
Bay News 9
Law enforcement shore up security for second post-pandemic Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said this Gasparilla will go on record as one of the best attended since the pandemic. The third largest parade in the country kicked off successfully Saturday with the help of security by air, land and sea.
Bay News 9
Gibbs High School's Darren Moss shines on the soccer field and the stage
ST. PETERSBURG , Fla. — Darren Moss knows how to put on a show. He’s become a standout for Gibbs High School's boys soccer in his first season. Moss is only a freshman, but he’s already set a school record by scoring four goals in a single game.
Bay News 9
Scholarship addressing the need for more Hispanic doctors
TAMPA, Fla. — According to the American Association of medical colleges, a little over five percent of physicians identify as Latinos. A number that the university of south Florida is hoping to increase. Ely Olivares spends most of her day inside her room, studying for lectures and preparing for...
Bay News 9
Palm Harbor girls soccer lean on their secret weapon in undefeated season
TAMPA, Fla. — The Palm Harbor University girls soccer captain Payton Porter may not be able to play the last few games of her final season: she tore her ACL in December in the first half of the champions league final against Tampa Catholic. “Me as a player, as...
